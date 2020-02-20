Tesla: Bullish Q4 Print, Moving To Neutral

This coming despite the fact that Tesla anticipates a 1-1.5 week delay in Tesla's GF Shanghai ramp up as a result of the coronavirus. Coronavirus could throw a monkey's wrench in the Chinese economy, and demand overall in China.

The last time I wrote an article on Tesla, shares traded at ~$185. I was at a buy rating, and a $307 price target. Tesla has more than exceeded my target.

Breaking Down Tesla's Q4

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading at ~$800 at the time of writing. This upward mobility in the stock is likely the result of stronger than expected earnings delivered in the fourth quarter.

$6.3B in cash and cash equivalents ($1B in OCF - Capex)

$2.14 vs $1.72 expected EPS (non-GAAP)

$7.38 bln vs $7.02 bln expected revenue

Q4 results proved stronger than expected as Tesla found away to deliver a top and bottom line beat, with extremely strong free cash flow driving the balance sheet to a sturdier state.

(source)

The real focus is on Tesla's anticipated expansion in 2020 and beyond. I believe the stock wouldn't have run as much as it did had it not been management's commentary for the year ahead.

Breaking Down Important Management Commentary

On Model Y, we expect first deliveries in limited quantities later this quarter and will ramp over subsequent quarters. As mentioned previously, we are forecasting higher gross margins on Model Y compared to the Model 3. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

There are two parts to this statement. First of all, Model Y deliveries are confirmed to begin this quarter, but in limited quantity. I would anticipate no material impact on Tesla's financials from Model Y deliveries in Q1. The majority of any Model Y impact will come in later quarters, as Tesla ramps production and customer deliveries. So, "limited quantities" I would guess would be a few hundred vehicles.

The more important part of this comment is Tesla's long-term expectation for Model Y margins to outperform Model 3 margins. Considering Tesla is looking at a 25% Model 3 margin, this likely means that Model Y margins should be closer to 30% long-term. While a 30% margin is not likely to be achieved until Model Y ramps up production, this margin target is likely longer-term if Tesla is already producing the Model 3 at 25% margin levels.

(source)

In addition, we expect to have completed the majority of plant supply chain localization at the factory or in the region. This is one of the most important components to achieve lower production costs for the site. We are also seeing strong order rates for the locally-built Model 3 and remain focused on continuing the production ramp and managing costs. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

This is a big move for Tesla. The CFO said that the company has completed the majority of the localization of its supply chain surrounding GF Shanghai. Up until this point, it was said that Tesla saw only 30% of their supply chain being domestically sourced. Tesla's goal has been to domestically source their entire supply chain by the end of this year. It looks like Tesla is making significant progress towards this goal. Full localization of the supply chain means, since parts and labor is now China-sourced, Tesla COGS (cost of goods sold) will likely decline quite a bit. This decrease in COGS can allow Tesla to harvest a stronger margin, or allow them to cut price and continue to spur demand in China.

The other part of this comment is that Tesla remains production focused, and that order rates for the MIC Model 3 appear strong. While order rates of the MIC Model 3 could tail off in Q1 as a result of seasonality and coronavirus, it is clear Tesla is supply constrained in China, and likely has a large order backlog working positively for it. The company itself says they are not worried about demand, and are more focused on ramping supply and managing costs.

(source)

We also anticipate significant progress on factory construction of the Shanghai and Berlin built Model Y, which will result in continued increases in capital spending. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

Tesla has seen a drastic leveling off in Capex over the last several quarters. At the beginning of 2019, Tesla guided for $2.5 billion in Capex, and reported just over $1 billion for the full year. It looks like 2020 will be a year in which Capex returns to growth as the company begins GF Berlin construction, and scaling of GF Shanghai. Capital spending should reverse back to growth in 2020.

We also anticipate significant progress on factory construction of the Shanghai and Berlin built Model Y, which will result in continued increases in capital spending. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

Anticipate continued expansion of Capex for some time to come as Tesla ramps Model Y assembly outside of Tesla Factory in Fremont.

On operating expenses I expect an increase over the course of the year to support our growing product pipeline and international footprint. However, OpEx growth should increase at a lower rate than top line revenue. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

On a YoY basis, anticipate Tesla to see growth from operating expenses, just not as a fast as revenue growth. Long-term I think this is the right strategy, as Tesla needs to ramp servicing efforts, invest in future products (R&D), and hire employees to staff GF Berlin.

One negative that came out of the quarter seemed to be Tesla's anticipated impact of coronavirus.

At this point, we're expecting a 1 to 1.5 week delay in the ramp of Shanghai built Model 3 due to a government required factory shutdown. This may slightly impact profitability for the quarter, but is limited as the profit contribution from Model 3 Shanghai remains in the early stages. - Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn

Reports previously indicated production scaling to a weekly run rate of ~3K at Giga Shanghai. Reports of surging production and Tesla's 500K+ unit delivery guide have likely lead to elevated expectations for Q1 deliveries. Under the assumption that Tesla is assembling at around ~3K/week, and that Tesla's deliveries equate production, as MIC demand is likely high, then we get to around 36K deliveries from MIC Model 3. Therefore, coronavirus make cause a 3K-4.5K demand headwind. Of course this assuming that Tesla is sustaining the 3K/weekly production rate that the company briefly hit, and that this is not purely unsustainable burst production. I believe this 3K/week was likely burst production, and that the company (at least for now) will retreat to a more reasonable level of 1.5-2K/week.

Valuation Likely Overextended

Tesla shares, despite pulling back from ~$960 still seem to be overvalued, at least if you value Tesla solely on its BEV and energy businesses. In order to justify Tesla's current valuation, it seems like investors are baking in autonomy and other future parts of the business model into Tesla's current valuation. That being said, Tesla still has a lot of good things going for it fundamentally in 2020. 2020 is the year of the solar roof, Model Y, limited Semi truck volumes, volume out of Gigafactory Shanghai, and potential S&P 500 inclusion.

Even though Tesla has fundamental dynamics that other auto OEMs do not have going for it, we still need a reasonable multiple to give Tesla. Since Tesla hasn't turned steady state profits from its auto business, I am going to be looking to the future, when growth is less likely to occur, but the company will likely be profitable and have operating leverage going for it. I believe Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck units will have stabilized to a steady state level by 2025. Right now, normal auto OEMs are in the mid to high single digit P/E multiple. That being said, Tesla has higher gross margins, growth avenues (BEV @ 2% penetration rate), is the technological leader, and doesn't face the same financial troubles that competing auto OEMs have. Because of this logic, Tesla shouldn't trade on a GM (GM) or Ford (F) multiple. They should trade at a premium. By 2025, Tesla will still likely be the technological leader, the BEV market will have more room for penetration, and Tesla shouldn't see any scaling back in margins. Because of this, I believe that Tesla can reasonably attain 20X 2025 EPS numbers. So, let's break down my 2025 projections for Tesla's auto business.

2025E Model S/X Model 3 Model Y Cybertruck Semi Roadster ASP $90,000 $45,000 $50,000 $60,000 $170,000 $200,000 Units 55,000 400,000 500,000 200,000 5,000 1,000 GM% 20% 25% 27% 20% 10% 20% Revenue $4.95 bln $18 bln $25 bln $12 bln $850 mln $200 mln Total Units 1,161,000 Total Revenue $61 billion Total Gross Profit $14.765 billion (24.2%)

With regards to automotive related operating expenses, I would anticipate that OpEx ramps to ~$6 billion from the ~$4 billion rate in 2019. To be clear, this is purely automotive OpEx. I believe this ramp will take place as the company grows its headcount (GF Berlin and GF Shanghai), and may eventually begin to market its products in a limited nature. On $6 billion in OpEx, Tesla sees operating income of $8.765 billion in 2025. Applying that 20X multiple I described earlier, and we get to a valuation on the auto business of $175.3 billion, ~$958.50/share in five years. Discounting back to 2020 at a rate of 10% annually, we get to a valuation of $113.37 billion, ~$565.98/share.

The next part of the business we need to consider is Tesla Energy. Over the last few years, Tesla Energy has essentially been put on the back burner while the company has focused on ramping automotive production and supporting infrastructure (Superchargers and Service Centers). The company has even diverted resources away from energy related projects like Powerwall and the infamous Solar Roof, and towards automotive production. The company has been "cell starved" as they try to ramp production of Model 3 in particular. That being said, Tesla is no longer in production hell, the business is beginning to stabilize, and the company is now viewing energy as a top priority for 2020. Long-term, Tesla has a couple of growth avenues: commercial and residential. Commercial is more Solar Roof and Powerwall oriented business, the business that will drive Tesla Energy this year. But an equally compelling story is Tesla's push into the commercial energy storage business. I'm talking about Tesla's commercial solar and Megapack/Powerpack operations. As Tesla strategically reprioritizes away from auto and towards energy storage over the coming years, I would anticipate growth to accelerate over the coming years. In addition, I would expect Tesla to see some level of margin stabilization from this segment. Now on to my projections.

Tesla Energy 2025E Revenue $4 billion (~21% CAGR) GM% 10%

To be clear, I could be drastically underestimating the potential of Tesla Energy over the coming years, especially if they execute well on the commercial and residential side of things. That being said, I'm assuming Energy continues to grow into the future. So, I am giving Tesla Energy a 30X multiple on those 2025 earnings of $400 million. This gets me to $12 billion in five years. At a discount rate of 10%/year, that brings me back to a valuation of $7.085 billion, ~$38.73/share.

BEV and Tesla Energy combined get me to a valuation of $604.71/share, ~25% downside from the current (as of writing) market valuation. So where does that added valuation the market is pricing in come from? Well, there are a few areas that Tesla could be getting an added boost. Autonomy, a designed-in-China "Model 2", selling batteries to competing auto OEMs, and ZEV tax credits are all ways that investors could be justifying Tesla's valuation. Could Tesla justify its current valuation with all of these other contributing factors? After seeing Tesla's autonomous driving investor day presentation, I am thoroughly convinced that Tesla is the competitive leader in the autonomous driving market. I believe the market itself will take a lot of time to expand, but autonomy is a long-term growth avenue for Tesla.

Tesla plans on creating a fully-autonomous ridesharing network. Basically, Tesla plans on creating an autonomous version of Uber (NYSE:UBER) or Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). I believe Tesla will not be ready to launch such a service until 2025, when they are more likely to have a high-quality neural network functioning by smoothing out the system's response to low-probability events, and eventually receive regulatory approval. So, I do not see commercial launch of the Tesla Network until 2025. That being said, when the network launches, I believe we will see slow adoption domestically, and even slower adoption abroad. It won't be until years after the roll out of the network that consumer fears (likely regarding safety) are put to rest. I would also anticipate Tesla beginning to market the Tesla Network in a push to put these fears to rest. From there, autonomous driving will be the long-term growth story at Tesla. Long-term is likely 2030 and beyond. By 2030, I would anticipate gross bookings on the Tesla Network to be valued at $20 billion. Keep in mind, Uber did $49.7 billion in ridesharing gross bookings in 2019. And this is while ridesharing in general is a fairly nascent market. So, I believe that international gross bookings on the Tesla Network should be at ~$20 billion by 2030, with plenty of upward mobility in years afterward. In addition, I would anticipate Tesla will have a higher take rate than Uber or Lyft. As of Q4, Uber has a take rate of ~22.5%. I would anticipate Tesla's is closer to 30%. This is because the Tesla Network product is safer, clearly unique, and allows you to make money without doing any work on your own.

So, a 30% take rate on $20 billion in annual bookings gets me to $6 billion in revenue in 2030. Assuming Tesla can hit Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Services type gross margin profile (64% mrq), and attain a 60% gross margin, we get to $3.6 billion in gross profit by 2030. Assuming another healthy $1.5 billion in operating expenses, we get to operating income of $2.1 billion. Because this part of Tesla's business should grow rapidly over the years to come, I believe a premium valuation multiple is warranted. So, for the sake of this valuation, I'm going to go with a 40X multiple, which gets us to $84 billion by 2030. In discounting back to present value, because of an elevated probability of failure, I'm going to use a discount rate of 15%/year. This gets me to a present value of $14.056 billion, ~$76.85/share. An interesting comp is Lyft. Right now, they're at a valuation of ~$13 billion.

(source: Tesla)

So, adding this to the valuation of BEV and Energy, we get to a total valuation of $681.56/share, downside of ~15%. A question I get frequently is that if the stock has a large amount of downside to it like Tesla, why is my rating not a "sell" or "underperform"? Because in Tesla's case, this valuation of the stock could prove conservative, particularly with regards to autonomy. Tesla could execute its Tesla Network much earlier than 2025. Musk believes we can get to 1 million robotaxis this year, so assuming initial rollout in 2025 may prove to be conservative. Also, my bookings estimate may prove to be conservative. Especially considering Uber is already at ~$50 billion in bookings. Considering Tesla is likely going to disrupt the traditional ridesharing market with autonomy, this may appeal to consumers a lot earlier than I anticipate.

Also, this model doesn't factor in ZEV credit sales to competing automakers, selling batteries to competing auto OEMs, or a more mass-market "designed in China" BEV.

Conclusion

Long-term, the fundamentals of Tesla are strong and the valuation is likely to expand over the coming years, mostly because of autonomy. That being said, the valuation looks a bit overextended over the next twelve to eighteen months. So, while I am very bullish on the fundamentals of the business long-term, I am moving to a neutral rating, $680 PT.

TIPRANKS: HOLD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence before investing in any of the securities mentioned in this article.