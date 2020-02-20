Alrosa: Positive Operational Results, Negative Market Outlook

The stock will remain under pressure at least until mid-summer when the company usually pays dividends.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in China may send the diamond market into limbo at least for a few quarters.

When looking at the recent operating results, it may seem that the diamond market continues to recover.

Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) is a vivid example of a stock where additional caution pays off a lot. I was tempted to conclude that the diamond market recovery we saw in Q3 and Q4 2019 is a sustained trend until the coronavirus outbreak has happened. Despite the satisfactory Q4 operational results and January sales, in the short term, I expect the stock to reverse to 70 roubles/share price mark where it was last August as the coronavirus seems to bring the global economy closer to a recession. Now, amid a negative market sentiment, Alrosa needs a miracle to become interesting again for investors, so a decision to keep the stock in your portfolio highly depends on whether you believe the world can recover from the virus with the least damage possible.

Operational Results Highlights

Seasonal diamond production in the fourth quarter decreased by 27% Q-o-Q, to 8.8 million carats. The 15% Y-o-Y decline was due to a reduction in diamond production at the Jubilee pipe and the International underground mine. Production growth of 5% to 38.5 mln carats in 2019 is associated with higher production at the Botuobinskaya pipe and reaching the design capacity at the V.Munskoye deposit.

Diamond sales in Q4 grew by 28% Q-o-Q (-9% Y-o-Y) to 8.2 million carats, including 5.9 million carats of gem-quality diamonds (+38% Q-o-Q, +13% Y-o-Y) due to stabilization of demand amid the gradual recovery of the market. Full-year sales decreased by 12% to 33.4 million carats.

As for January sales, Alrosa sold a total of $405 million (+44% Y-o-Y) of diamond goods. All figures are given taking into account the integration of Russian manufacturer Kristall into Alrosa Group.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Rough diamond sales to third parties amounted to $390.2 million, an increase of 40% Y-o-Y and 11% month-over-month.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The volume of polished diamond sales in December was $14.8 million. Compared to the previous year, the figure more than tripled. Thus, Alrosa sales are steadily growing for the sixth month in a row (both in ruble and dollar terms), and in terms of diamond sales Q4 2019 is the most successful quarter since spring 2018.

It's also worth noting that Alrosa decided to address a perennial problem of illegal or "blood" diamonds circulating in the market with its diamond tracking program. The company recently unveiled at JCK Las Vegas, the leading jewelry event in North America, a place-of-origin program that will provide consumers and traders with exhaustive provenance information. The combination of an 'electronic passport' and a personalized video will accompany each diamond, providing information about the physical qualities of the diamond as well as its age, the place and date of extraction, when and where it was cut, and the name and background of the craftsperson that fashioned the stone. For me, it looks like a not very complex but pretty effective measure to avoid unnecessary reputation risks and biases towards the company's products.

The Outlook

Despite strong results, it's not all rosy for Alrosa these days. According to Rapaport news service, US imports of polished diamonds dropped by 16% to $19.46 billion last year, reaching their lowest level since 2010. For reference, the US is the world’s largest diamond retail market and is traditionally known as a net importer of polished diamonds. It will be really interesting to see how the US diamond market will behave against the background of declining consumer spending.

Source: Rapaport

In the meantime, the head of Alrosa Sergey Ivanov acknowledged the negative impact of the virus on diamond sales in February.

"The impact (of coronavirus) is already quite heavy," Ivanov said, noting that more information is needed for a more accurate assessment of the long-term effect on the market. According to him, sales of luxury goods in China and neighboring territories have virtually stopped during the last two or three weeks.

Even though Alrosa's exposure to the Chinese market is minor (around 5%), excessive supply of diamonds and dismal trends in consumer sentiment is not what diamond producers, including Alrosa, would like to see in the recovering market.

To stabilize the market and deplete its significant stockpiles, Alrosa has paused production at some of its lower-value deposits which can stay idle at least for a year or two:

“In case the market recovers, it will take us three to five months to reopen these deposits, but we don’t think it will be a wise idea to do it this year, maybe not even 2021,” Ivanov said.

At the same time, there's some positive news. Argyle mine (operating in Australia since 1983), the world's largest natural colored diamond deposit owned by Rio Tinto (RIO), is scheduled to close in late 2020 due to the depletion of reserves. With the closure of the Argyle mine in Australia, Alrosa will become the world's largest producer of colored diamonds with its assets rich in colored diamonds - Severalmaz and Anabara Diamonds.

The Bottom Line

Under better circumstances, I’d upgraded my rating to Bullish on Alrosa. However, black swans like the coronavirus do happen from time to time and no matter how well the company performs, sometimes some luck is required too. Alrosa does everything it can do to mitigate negative consequences, and that's certainly what should be appreciated by investors.

It’s important to note that the company is traded only on the grey market in the US, so its liquidity is limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.