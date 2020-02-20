Finjan: Upcoming Catalysts Present An Opportunity For Upside

A likely share repurchase, as well as the upcoming ESET trial are catalysts that could cause Finjan to rebound.

A little over a year ago I wrote an article that placed a valuation on Finjan Holdings (FNJN) using discounted future cash flows. I’d come to the conclusion that the stock was conservatively worth around $3.20 per share, and when the stock peaked at that price in mid-February of last year, I was lucky to escape with a profit.

It now seems that a lack of activity in the company’s litigation pipeline has pushed prices to recent lows and again I see an opportunity for upside. While the negative outcome of one of their litigations does cast a shadow of a doubt over management’s consistent optimism, I believe that a number of upcoming catalysts could prove to be very profitable.

An Update to the Valuation

Source: Investor Presentation

The above slide from Finjan’s latest presentation shows guidance of between $200-400 million that remain to be collected from litigations in the next 3 years. This gives us a great basis for valuing the company by discounting the future cash-flows back to present value.

The below Chart presents four possible outcomes by dividing the collection amount by the collection time and then subtract the operating expenses to come up with a per-year future income. Then each year is discounted to present value using a weight average cost of capital of 9%.

Worst Case Bad Case Good Case Best Case Pipeline Collection Time 4 Years 4 years 3 years 3 years Operating/legal expenses 40 Million 35 Million 30 Million 30 Million Collection Amount 160 Million 180 Million 250 million 400 Million Per Share Price $0 $1.17 $4.86 $9.45

The worst case presents a collection amount of $40 million below the given pipeline value while taking an extra year to collect. This shows that at a certain point the business model is no longer viable, especially if expenses grow out of control. I find it unlikely, however the risk is there.

The best case scenario at the very top of the guided pipeline value within the guided time period, I also believe to be unlikely. The lack of large settlements in the past year puts into question the upper end of this guidance, especially with the negative results from the Juniper litigation.

This leaves a probable valuation somewhere between the two outcomes of the bad case or the good case which center around the bottom of Finjan's guidance.

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Investors Presentation

Each trial on the above timeline presents an opportunity for Finjan to deliver good news.

The recent settlement from Bitdefender was a very anticlimactic $3.8 million win for the company in late January but Finjan saw a short-lived rally of over 15% off of the news. Another Spike came in October from a settlement with Mimecast that awarded the company 5.9 million. Both examples are quite small wins. This shows the eagerness of the market for any sort of positivity in the upcoming trials. We could see a rally back up to $3 per share very quickly if/when a larger settlement occurs.

In the ESET litigation which has been active since 2016, Finjan is seeking $44 million (1.60 per share) plus legal fees and is set to be resolved in March of this year. In January of last year, the courts ruled in favour of Finjan when ESET claimed that their patents were “unpatentable”.

The trial against Cisco Systems (CSCO) will be another big catalyst in June of this year. Finjan alleges infringement of five of their patents and seeks reasonable damages plus legal fees. Finjan has been very successful so far in defending the patentability of their claims and will go to trial with good footing.

An unrelated catalyst may be a very likely upcoming share buyback. In the Q&A portion of the recent earnings call, every single analyst pressed CEO Phil Harstein to repurchase shares. The discussion took up almost half of the conference call. Harstein seemed to imply that the board wasn’t entirely in favour of repurchasing, but the outside pressure from investors makes me think that it could be coming in the near future.

Finjan currently has authorization to repurchase $8 million in stock. With roughly $40 million in available cash, they are well within their ability to utilize their entire repurchasing plan which would represent a substantial portion of the current float.

Reason to Be Concerned

Finjan has had quite a legendary track record with lawsuits in the past. Bloomberg even call the company “Cybersecurity’s top patent litigator”, but recently they hit a major bump in the road after courts dismissed their case against Juniper.

CEO Harstein had this to say on the Juniper case:

We have conducted a thorough analysis on the issues that have been decided to date with special focus on the inconsistency of numerous findings as compared to previous court decisions. On two occasions, we ask the court to pause the case, so that we could take individual issues to the CAFC on appeal, but those were both denied. Then parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal with prejudice on August 2, 2019 allowing the court to enter a judgment in the case clearing the way for Finjan to seek appeal to the Federal Circuit. We have engaged Fish & Richardson as co-council alongside Kramer Levin on the appeal against Juniper. On September 9, Finjan filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Our opening brief is due December 18.

This brings into question if this was a one-time event or if other lawsuits in the pipeline are at risk of dismissal. The total value of the Juniper case is difficult to discern and what kind of percentage it held in the guided $200-400 million total pipeline value. However, I would guess that it was one of their larger litigations by the size and number of patents at question.

The Bottom Line

I’ve traded Finjan in the past and have done quite well. It seems we have another opportunity to enter for a trade. Simply put, the current price is cheap. There are definitely risks involved but at this valuation, a portion of that risk is priced in. A number of catalysts, from a resolution in the ESET case to a share repurchase are likely to occur in the first half of 2020.

