Marin Software Needs Help

Marin (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are worth less than 1% of their previous high. One competitor that started after Marin is worth 1,430 times more. Marin spent over $100 million rewriting its software, with no significant effect on revenues or share price. The company is running out of cash, management and the board seem to be drifting, and sales continue to decline. But the ad market remains strong and the company still has $53 million in TTM revenues. This company can probably be turned around. Accord Partners has just nominated two new directors in an offer to help.

Marin Software owns and operates MarinOne, a digital advertising platform on which advertising agencies can buy, track, and optimize their ad campaigns across Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and other search, social, and shopping ad channels, across all devices. The purported benefit for advertisers of a "cross-channel" and "cross-device" platform is that the advertising can track a single campaign everywhere and optimize for the best performance. All the reporting, analytics, and bid strategies are in one convenient place, not broken up on the channel's proprietary platforms. Marin also claims that its platform is more feature-rich than other platforms. Advertisers using MarinOne pay the company a flat-rate subscription fee. For more, see Company Timeline and Other Documents.

Market and Competition

There is a lot of money in online advertising. According to eMarketer, digital ad spending worldwide in 2019 was $333.25 billion rising to $384.96 billion in 2020. In the US, the numbers were $129.34 billion in 2019 rising to $151.29 billion in 2020. In 2019, worldwide, Google was the largest digital ad seller, followed by Facebook, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), and Amazon with $103.73 billion, $67.37 billion, $29.20 billion, and 14.4 billion, respectively.

There are many types of digital advertising, however. The best known are display ads (banners on websites), search ads (the placements at the top or to the side of a search results page), social ads (in-line ads on feeds), and shopping ads (the ads you see when you're about to buy online).

Different types of ads have different economics. This is important. Display ads are served on millions of different web sites, with the demand for ads from all of those sites aggregated by hundreds of ad networks, ad exchanges, and similar middlemen. On the other hand, search, social, and shopping ads are generated by very few companies - Google, Facebook, and Amazon dominate each of the channels in the US - who sell their ad space themselves, leaving only crumbs for third party ad sellers. See Competitor Detail.

Yes, the market is huge, but large parts of it are controlled by the companies that sell ads on their own pages.

Analysis

Opportunities (External)

The spend for search, social, and shopping ad spends is still growing. These are the three types of ads Marin sells. Shopping ads, in particular, are on the rise. Amazon's ad business grew 45% from 3Q2018 to 3Q2019.

The market is promiscuous. There is not much of a barrier for campaign managers to switch from one platform to another, or to use two platforms, compared to (for example) a company switching to new accounting software. This is bad for established players, but good for new players, or players knocked down and trying to come back. An ad platform can come up with a better mousetrap today and be an industry leader in a very few years.

Threats (External)

The main suppliers of search, social, and shopping ads are also the main sellers. Google, Facebook, and Amazon supply the inventory that Marin sells, but those companies also compete with Marin for customers. This creates channel conflict - it's hard to compete when a competitor controls not only the pricing and availability of your inventory but is also trying to sell that inventory to your customers. Even if the big channels play nice, it is still a feature race between their buying platforms and any third-party platform, and the big players have much bigger R&D budgets and inside knowledge.

Strengths (Internal)

The tech is pretty good. MarinOne gets favorable reviews on the www.G2.com software review site compared to other ad platforms. As of mid-October 2019, it scored 3.9 out of 5.0, trailing The Trade Desk's 4.4 and Kenshoo's 4.0. We think this is a good score for a new platform, given new-release bugs and rough spots that can be fixed.

Google and Marin have a deal. In a three-year agreement (See 10-Q, ending June 30, 2019), Google is paying Marin a percentage of the ad spend Google receives through MarinOne. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (see 10-Q, ending September 30, 2019) Marin recognized $3,026,000 and $8,988,000 respectively, including $45,000 related to performance obligations satisfied in previous periods. Marin expects to recognize revenues totaling approximately $2,980,000 for the remaining three months of 2019, and $8,940,000 for the year ending December 31, 2020. This deal is basically just a sales commission on top of Marin's margin, and it won't save Marin, but it does suggest how Marin might work profitably with the big platforms in the future.

Weaknesses (Internal)

The company doesn't do display. Marin only sells search, social, and shopping ads. It doesn't sell display ads. This was a fundamental flaw in its strategy from the outset. Google, Facebook, and Amazon control most of the inventory and the sales in those channels, and that's a tough trio of competitors. Display, on the other hand, having millions of sources of inventory, doesn't have one big gorilla both owning the inventory and the sales channel. This is important. The two largest third-party ad platforms, MediaMath and The Trade Desk, put the emphasis on display and not on search and social, and their annual sales are $600 million (estimated) and $604 million, respectively, compared to Marin's roughly $53 million. The Trade Desk, which started after Marin was founded, and whose buying platform is rated only slightly better, has a market cap of $13.27 billion compared to Marin's $9.28 million.

The company embraced a clever but wrong premise. Marin touts itself as the "cross-platform paradigm for search, social, and ecommerce." It's an attractive value proposition. The problem is that the cross-platform promise doesn't mean much in search, social, or shopping (ecommerce) ads because there is one dominant channel in each (again, Google, Facebook, and Amazon in the US). Ironically, Marin's premise makes a lot of sense in display advertising, which has millions of inventory sources and thousands of distribution channels.

The company has not been able to refocus. When sales started to slide after the IPO, the company did not rethink its market position or its value proposition. Instead, it pushed harder doing the same thing. It put big money into R&D to build better versions of the same products, fiddled with revenue models, dropped smaller clients to focus on larger clients, changed CEOs, changed back to the original CEO, and then spent more big money on R&D (about $100 million on MarinOne). All the while still clinging to search, social, and shopping ads and ignoring display. Sales have continued their steady slide.

Leadership is exhausted and the board is ineffective. From all accounts, senior leadership is very smart and has acted ethically, but it has been unable to turn the ship around in six and a half years of trying. The board has not taken effective action in all this time, watching the company's stock decline steadily from a high of $119.24 on March 26, 2013, to $1.40. There is no rational argument to let the status quo remain. See People.

The employees have lost faith. The online chatter from Marin's employees (Accord monitors the hiring sites and forums for chatter about its portfolio companies) is very negative. When MarinOne failed to improve sales, the employees concluded that current leadership could no longer steer the business. The employees fear more cost-saving cuts are coming (that is rational), those employees with better offers are leaving, and the company can't acquire enough good new talent. Comparably.com, a site on which employees rate management, give the Marin executive team, based on 12 ratings, an "…F or 45/100. …. in the Bottom 5% of other companies in San Francisco and Bottom 5% of other companies in the US that also have 501-1,000 Employees."

The company is undercapitalized. Marin is hoarding cash and cutting costs intelligently, but a company cannot save its way to growth, and it is down to under $12 million in cash - which includes the proceeds from its recent sale of an adjunct product, Perfect Audience. It is hard to see how the company can raise significant new capital with a market cap of $9.30 million without obliterating its current shareholders. See Capitalization Table.

Conclusion

Marin is in a bad corner of a good market with the wrong plan, declining sales, exhausted leadership, and an ineffective board. It is close to the tipping point of losing too many clients and good employees to survive. But with $53.48 million in TTM revenues (even in decline), there is clearly something there to be saved. If it can be turned around - just stabilized with a reasonable plan for growth - our EVRQ analysis (See Target Price Calculation) suggests the stock should reach $24.

Engagement

In mid-November 2019, Accord Partners' principal, William Urschel, met with Marin's CEO, Chris Lien, and Marin's CFO, Brad Kinnish, with an offer to bring in a team of five ad industry experts to assess the company's position and recommend a plan of action. The experts included Mr. Urschel, and Eric Picard. Mr. Urschel was the founder and CEO of AdECN, the first exchange for display ads, acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2007. He later served as a General Manager for Microsoft's Display Ad group. Mr. Picard founded one of the first advertising technology companies back in 1997. He has had senior leadership roles in the ad businesses for Pandora, MediaMath, Traffiq, and Microsoft (he was on the deal teams for seven ad tech acquisitions totaling over $6 billion, and he wrote the advertising inputs for the Microsoft/Yahoo! Deal). Mr. Picard has also served on the board and executive committee of the Interactive Advertising Bureau Tech Lab.

Mr. Lien declined the offer, expressing confidence in his own plan for the company. Mr. Kinnish resigned two weeks later. The stock has since declined another 27%. Other than Marin selling off a minor product for a little cash, we have not seen any evidence of a plan.

On February 13, 2020, Mr. Urschel and Mr. Picard submitted their nominations for two board seats up for election at the next annual meeting. This is a friendly offer to help the company turn itself around with fresh eyes and new human and financial resources.

In the meantime, Accord holds a very small position in Marin. We're waiting for Marin's response to our nominations before buying more - or selling off. We advise others to do the same.

We will post updates right here as amendments to this profile. Stay tuned.

