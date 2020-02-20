The Stock Is Up Over 100% In 14 Months, Yet The Sentiment Is Still Bearish On Medpace Holdings

Despite the strong rally, the sentiment indicators show that analysts and short-sellers are still skeptical on the stock.

The company has seen solid earnings and revenue growth over the last few years and the stock has gained over 100% since December 2018.

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) is a medical diagnostics and research firm that provides clinical development services to biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies. The company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and was founded in 1992. The stock price for Medpace has more than doubled in the last 14 months, but analysts and short-sellers are still pessimistic toward the stock. Medpace is set to report earnings on Monday, February 24 with a conference call to follow on Tuesday morning.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.75 per share for its fourth quarter after reporting $0.76 in the fourth quarter of last year. Analysts expect the revenue to come in at $221.73 million after coming in at $192.12 million last year. This represents an increase of 15.4% in the revenue figures.

Medpace has averaged earnings growth of 37% per year over the last three years and earnings increased by 6% in the third quarter. Revenue has increased by an average of 30% per year over the last three years and it was up 21% in the third quarter. Analysts expect the final figures for 2019 to show earnings growth of 13% on revenue growth of 20.9%.

The company's management efficiency measurements aren't as impressive as its earnings and revenue growth have been, but they are still better than a lot of companies. The return on equity and the profit margin are both at 17.5%.

In terms of the valuation measurements, Medpace is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 39.4 and the forward P/E is at 29.9. Both of these figures are a little higher than average, but not terrible for a growth-oriented company.

I would like to mention at this time that Medpace Holdings is one of the recommended holdings in my Seeking Alpha Portfolio and has been recommended on two occasions.

The stock is up 40% in Just Over 4 months and 100% in the Last 14 Months

If we look at the weekly chart for Medpace, we see that the stock has rallied nicely since May 2017 with the stock quadrupling in price. The stock wasn't on my radar back then, but it started getting my attention in February, and I recommended the stock for the first time in March. I took note of how the stock had found support at its 52-week moving average after the sharp pullback in February.

I did suggest taking profits in the first half of the trade in late July, and I suggested closing the position in early October. However, I recommended the stock again on November 26 and I recommended taking profits in the first half this past week. I saw the overbought/oversold indicators were in overbought territory and knowing the company was reporting earnings this week - I felt it was prudent to play it safe. Another factor in my decision was the trend line that we see connects the highs from last February and last September. The stock just hit that trend line.

I know some people will question my decision to close the first trade and then recommend the stock again a month and a half later, but there are a couple of reasons for such a move. First of all, subscribers move in and out of services all the time and the subscribers that were there in November might not have been there in March when the stock was originally recommended. Secondly, my own investment methods and my analysis of my style have led me to look at the timeframe just as much as I look at the price. The tools that I rely on most tend to be most accurate in a four-to-six-month timeframe.

I am hoping that some subscribers stayed in the original trade. If they did, they are up around 75%. Investors are all different and some are more comfortable holding a position for long periods of time, but my own style is more rotational. I am always looking to optimize the gains by trying to take advantage of the momentum. I find that buying stocks that are oversold and hitting support tend to have more upward momentum when they reverse. Once the stocks hit overbought territory or reach potential resistance, the momentum can slow down.

With that being said, I haven't recommended closing the second half of the trade as I think there is the potential for more upside. The trajectory of the gains might not be as high as the last three months, but I think the stock can still move higher. One of the reasons I think that has to do with the sentiment indicators.

The Sentiment Toward Medpace is Extremely Pessimistic

When I am analyzing a stock, I like to look at all three analysis styles - fundamental, sentiment, and technical analysis. For the sentiment indicators, I like to look at the analysts' ratings, the short interest ratio, and the put/call ratio. What I found for Medpace, both now and when I recommended it each time, is that the sentiment indicators show that there is considerable pessimism being directed at the stock.

There are only seven analysts covering the stock right and only three have the stock ranked as a "buy". The other four all have it ranked as a "hold". First of all, I think the fact that there are only seven analysts following Medpace is a sign that the stock is flying below the radar of many. Secondly, the buy percentage is at 42.9% and that is much lower than the average company.

The short interest ratio for Medpace is incredibly high at 17.8. The ratio has jumped in recent months with the short interest increasing and the average daily trading volume falling. The table below from Nasdaq shows how the average daily trading volume is less than half of what it was in October. This is a little concerning, but that is another potential sign that the stock is flying below the radar.

When it comes to the options market, Medpace doesn't see a lot of options activity. There are 1,027 puts open and 894 calls open at this time. This gives us a put call ratio of 1.15 and that is a little higher than average. The usefulness of this indicator is diminished a little because the total open interest is so low. The put open interest is less than a day's worth of average volume and the total open interest is less than two days of average volume.

Even though the put/call ratio isn't as important for Medpace, the analysts' ratings and the short interest ratio are decidedly pointing to pessimism. When I see this amount of pessimism toward a stock, I am excited about the possible upside for the stock. If it can gain 40% in three months when so many doubt the stock, how much can it gain if these doubters become believers and start buying the stock?

My Overall Take on Medpace

Obviously, I am still bullish on Medpace - otherwise, it wouldn't still be in my model portfolio. I am a little concerned about the stock hitting the trend line I pointed out on the weekly chart. The overbought levels on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators are also minor concerns.

The fundamentals for the company are solid, and the sentiment toward the stock is extremely encouraging. This makes me think the stock could rally significantly in the coming months and until that bearish sentiment fades a little.

When I recommended the stock in November, I had a target of $102 over the next nine to 12 months. It has nearly reached that target at this point. But I am willing to adjust the target upward and move the stop up considerably.

Depending upon which estimate figures you look at, Medpace either missed slightly or matched when it issued earnings in October. The stock didn't really react much to the report. It settled slightly lower over the course of the next week or so, but then it bottomed and started the sharp rally.

The company beat estimates in July and gapped higher. In April, it also beat estimates, but it moved sideways for the next month and a half. The stock did gap lower last February and that was after the company beat estimates.

What these past results show us is that the stock could move in any direction, but I think the key here is the sentiment. I don't see the stock moving sharply lower with such pessimism being directed at the stock. If the stock does dip after the earnings report, I would suggest looking for an entry point. I don't think the stock drops to its 52-week moving average like it did last February, but if it does, I would watch closely to see if the trend line acts as support again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As discussed throughout the article, Medpace is a recommended holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy.