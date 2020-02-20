Dry Powder Is Meeting Liquid Markets - Wolfe

He also thinks companies will increasingly turn to technology to help maintain margin stability once peak earnings are achieved, and that could represent an opportunity for investors.

An excess of private equity assets is making it harder to deploy capital, and if the public markets were to decline, it could set up race for secondaries and liquidity.

Private equity returns are at record-highs, yet beating the market is harder than ever, says Josh Wolfe, co-founder and managing partner at Lux Capital.

$1.5 trillion of private equity assets are sitting on the sidelines right now, and this excessive liquidity is making it harder to deploy capital, Josh Wolfe, co-founder and managing partner at Lux Capital, told Real Vision’s The Interview.

If the public markets were to decline, it would create a denominator effect, which he said could set up a race for secondaries and liquidity.

“I think the secondary guys in the next few years are going to be really well-poised; they might be sitting on cash for longer than people expect,” he said.

Wolfe also discussed elevated valuations in private markets and companies reporting non-GAAP earnings.

“There's a lot of companies that are using funny language because in a bull market, people are less scrutinizing. I think that that's really a ripe situation where you have lots of non-GAAP accounting terms that are signifiers of risk,” he said.

Wolfe thinks there could be an increasing turn to technology if we reach peak earnings and corporations seek to maintain margins by cutting labor costs.

He said technology can offer the opportunity for at least margin stability against a situation where revenues are declining and prices are coming down, and that investing in technology like metal 3D printing or certain systems for efficiency could be a good move for investors.

