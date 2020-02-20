Franklin Resources: A Dividend Aristocrat Combination Following Transformative Merger

Towards the end of December, I penned "Only 1 Current Dividend Aristocrat Lost Investors Money This Decade". That company was Franklin Resources (BEN), a global investment management firm. The chart below details the performance of the 57 companies in the S&P 500 that had paid increasing dividends for the past 25 years through the publication of that article. Franklin Resources had returned -2% over that nearly ten-year period. After a modest rally into year-end, it ended the decade return -0.05% to investors, including reinvested dividends.

In an elongated economic expansion and historic bull market, an asset management firm whose revenues are in part tied to asset returns failed to deliver a positive return to its shareholders. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) collectively outperformed the broad market over this decade as Franklin Resources lagged.

It was a challenging decade for asset managers generally as low cost passive products garnered investor flows and put downward pressure on management fees. On Tuesday, the company mounted part of its response to these challenges by announcing it was acquiring Legg Mason (LM) in an all-cash deal that would combine the two venerable asset managers into a $1.5 trillion AUM behemoth.

Interestingly, Legg Mason was also once a Dividend Aristocrat. Legg Mason, left the index in 2010 after cutting its dividend in 2009 during the financial crisis. The asset manager has steadily grown its dividend since that crisis-era cut and has earned investors 4% per annum over the decade. After Tuesday's share pop - the stock is being acquired at a 23% premium - investors have now made 7.5% per annum since year-end 2009.

The equity market obviously responded positively to the takeover premium at Legg Mason, but also boosted the share price of acquiring firm Franklin Resources 7% on the day. Investors broadly view the transaction as raising the earnings power of the successor firm, increasing its institutional business, providing an opportunity for cost savings, delivering an improved product portfolio, and expanding the potential for international cross-selling opportunities.

The combined company will have a strong balance sheet with low net leverage and strong free cash flow generation post-transaction. The company's current dividend yield is just over 4%, expect dividends per share to continue to grow modestly as the combined company boosts near-term distributable cash flow. At right under 10x trailing earnings, Franklin Resources still trades at the lowest earnings multiple of any of the Dividend Aristocrats.

While there are obvious merits to the transaction, it remains to be seen whether or not pure play asset managers are simply a melting ice cube. The combination of Legg Mason and Franklin Resources may have just made a bigger ice cube. The company's response to the secular pressures of its industry will encourage some investors to plow funds into this dividend growth story with a relatively inexpensive valuation. It remains a "show me" story with the franchise value a function of its future investment performance across its product line.

I continue to prefer owning all of the Dividend Aristocrats through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords. Periodic reviews of the performance of these dividend growth companies will be used to analyze the secular or cyclical trends that might challenge their dividend stability moving forward. With a hint of irony, I favor a passive vehicle over taking an active exposure to an active manager.

