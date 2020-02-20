Agnico Eagle Mines: The Recent Decline Is Sufficient Enough To Make It A Buy

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) fell hard following the release of Q4 2019 report, in which the company announced that its production guidance for 2020 was decreased by 4%. By this time, everyone interested in Agnico Eagle has certainly had the time to review numbers from the report, so I'll focus on the main question - did the stock drop hard enough to become interesting for a purchase?

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines Q4 2019 presentation

The company is expected to produce 1.88 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $975 - $1,025 per ounce compared to production of 1.78 million ounces at AISC of $938 per ounce. There are two problems: a slower ramp-up of production at Nunavut operations and a change in the mining plan in the West mine area at LaRonde operations where an increase in seismicity in December 2019 prompted the company to change the original plan. Normal mining operations are expected to restart in this area in late March or early April 2020, leading to a decrease in production guidance.

Source: Agnico Eagle Mines Q4 2019 presentation

In addition to the disappointment about the lower production guidance, the market seems to be questioning its previous longer-term expectations. A good example of this line of thinking was provided during the earnings call, when the analyst asked whether LaRonde's long-term future is production of 360,000 ounces annually.

Analyst: "[…] it was going to be, ultimately, about 400,000 ounce producer camp […] do we move back to that 400,000 ounces longer term?".

Company: "We'll be in the 360,000 to 400,000 […] We also have a lot more flexibility for that site, and we're going to maximize it to make sure the complex stays near its objective as much as possible".

In this light, those who are evaluating whether to play a potential rebound in Agnico Eagle shares should keep in mind that the stock did not fall this much just because of a minor reduction in production guidance - there are some longer-term concerns as well.

These concerns are not grave - a 10% production decline (in the worst case) for one mine is hardly a deal breaker, but Agnico Eagle was valued at a material premium to peers, so its shares had to suffer after the company did not meet the market's expectations. At ~$50, Agnico Eagle's valuation is more in line with leading miners like Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) or Newmont (NYSE:NEM).

One problem that may arise is that investors have plenty of gold stocks to choose from, including those who had just released decent reports and are trending up, like the above-mentioned Barrick Gold or Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). Whether the market will be quick to provide support for a company that issued disappointing news remains a question.

On the other hand, Agnico Eagle's "problem" was its permanent premium to peers. Looking at the situation from this angle, Agnico Eagle shares have lost this premium, but the underlying positive factors - assets in safe jurisdictions, good management team, appropriate debt levels - are still in play. Currently, Agnico Eagle shares are trading at early July 2019 levels. At that time, gold was just breaching the $1,400/oz level. Now, it is trading above $1,600/oz, a level that provides material cash flow support for all gold miners.

In my opinion, the market will not be able to ignore Agnico Eagle shares at ~$50 for too long if gold holds above $1,600/oz (I'm bullish on gold and believe that it has entered a new multi-year upside cycle following the breach of the $1,400/oz level). With low jurisdiction risk, solid cost level, and material cash flow potential at current prices, Agnico Eagle shares will likely be supported by those investors who have long waited for such a pullback. I'm longer-term bullish at these levels - keep in mind that the trading action in the next sessions will likely be highly volatile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.