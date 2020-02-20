Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Again Close To Its Highest Price

The Z-scores of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds remain relatively high, and we cannot find so attractive an investment opportunity for our portfolio.

Solid weekly performance by the benchmark of the high-yield bonds. The main index is again close to its highest values for the last year.

Introduction

Positive weekly performance for the benchmark of high-yield bonds and most of the closed-end funds which invest in them. The concerns about the coronavirus and its possible economic impact is again on focus and the investors continue to monitor the situation as one of the main threats of the high-yield bonds. However, the sector continued with its strong performance and finished the last day of the week close to its highest annual price. The closed-end funds from the area are traded at relatively high Z-scores, and we remain cautious in our choices. If the situation with the coronavirus got worse, we may see increased volatility in the sector.

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, rose by $0.43 per share and finished the Friday session at $88.40 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.42 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation of 0.62 points between the two sectors for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you can see, it's 0.95 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) announced a dividend of $0.1408 per share.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) announced $0.1250 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, most of the closed-end funds from the sector increased their net asset values and their prices. Respectively, this week we find even higher Z-scores in this first section.

If you just take a look at the price of the benchmark and compare the discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs to their historical values, you will understand that now is not the perfect period to be aggressive and to include the CEFs to your portfolio. The Z-score indicator which we use is a very useful tool that can confirm our theory. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Currently, very few of the high-yield closed-end funds are traded at negative Z-score and I take this a signal to be cautious.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) is one of the interesting opportunities which I see. It has a negative Z-score and one of the most attractive discounts in the area. This is a great choice for those of you who do not want to buy a fund that uses leverage. HIO is the only one CEFs from this sector that has effective leverage equal to zero. The current yield of the fund and 7.43% and it's very interesting to notice the recent increase in its dividend.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have already discussed that the prices of the CEFs from the sector are going higher, and they continue to narrow the spread between the net asset values and prices. Respectively, we should care about statistically expensive funds. From my perspective, all of the high-yield funds that are traded above 2.00 points Z-score are statistically overpriced, and I often recommend to those of you who actively manage their portfolios to close their positions in these funds.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is a very good example of a fund that has a relatively high Z-score compared to its peers. The closed-end fund is traded above its average discount of 10.81%. I should admit that the fundamentals of this CEF are good but if you want to have a statistical edge when you buy it then you should wait for a lower Z-score.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.60 points. On a weekly basis, we find a slight decrease of 0.02 bps of the average value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The next criterion which we are going to discuss is the spread between the price and the net asset value of the closed-end funds that invest in high-yield bonds.

This week I have decided to present to you First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) as a potential buying opportunity. This fund is traded at average Z-score and is taking the fourth position when we talk about discounts. Another positive which I find here is the last increase in its dividend.

We do have a yield on the price of 8.35% and yield on the net asset value of 7.70%. The current distribution is $0.1100, and it is paid on a monthly basis. One of the main reasons behind the higher discount of FSD is the situation around the earnings/coverage ratio. The ratio is below 100% which should be a concerning factor. However, the management team decided to increase the dividend which may be an indication for better earnings expectations from their portfolio. My recommendation is to review FSD as a potential long candidate but if you decide to buy then keep it only a small part of your total portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -2.92%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -2.91%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) continue to be one of the leaders in this sector by premium. The solid historical performance is one of the main reasons why market participants pay such prices for them.

From my perspective, the MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) may be a risky investment at these levels. It is traded above its net asset value, mainly because the fund offers a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that the earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 6.76% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset values are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Only three funds offer yield on price above 9.00%. The average yield on the price for the sector is 8.07%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.83%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have only one fund which is not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.87%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. There are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as a potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable, and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds and CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date

