Helmerich & Payne: Near Record High Dividend Yield And Yet Still Not Attractive

This is largely stemming from there being minimal scope for any dividend growth, due to their current dividend coverage and uncertainties surrounding the future for hydrocarbons.

Whilst on the surface this may seem as though they now offer compelling value, this still does not appear to be the case.

Since 2014 shares of Helmerich & Payne have more than halved in value from north of $100 to only around $45.

Introduction

When initially looking at the shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP) it may seem on the surface that they offer attractive value, especially with their share price sitting not far off their five year lows whilst also sporting a dividend yield comfortably above 6%. Whilst there are likely worse investment options available, unfortunately there still appears to be no upside potential even if an investor makes optimistic future assumptions.





Valuation Assumptions

It was assumed that they will maintain an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. During 2019 their dividend coverage, based on free cash flow that accounts for their debt issuance and early extinguishment costs as well as payments for employee taxes on equity awards, was 119.38%. Whilst this was healthy, it was boosted materially by a working capital draw, a topic that one of my recent articles discussed in greater detail along with their financial position and concluded that whilst concerns remain, their dividend remained safe at the moment.

When reviewing the consensus earnings estimates, as seen in the graph included below, it quickly becomes apparent that few analysts see any prospects of higher earnings and if anything, they are more likely to decrease further.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha.

Given this situation and that their operating cash flow decreased 46.64% year on year in the first quarter of their financial year 2020, it appears they have no scope for any increases in the short to medium-term. Hence assuming that their dividend remains unchanged during this time frame is the most optimistic assumption that still remains realistic. Given the long-term uncertainties over the future demand for hydrocarbons and thus demand for their drilling services, there are serious questions whether this situation will even change for the better well in the long-term.

Valuation Scenarios

The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.71 per share or $2.84 per share on an annual basis. Given their previously discussed current situation I believe for an investment to be considered attractive, there must at least be upside potential even if dividend growth is non-existent.

Meanwhile the secondary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend being increased annually at 2.50% perpetually after remaining unchanged for the next three years. This is the most optimistic scenario that I can realistically foresee eventuating given their current situation and the aforementioned long-term threat to their entire industry as the world moves away from hydrocarbons.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 8.98% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 1.59% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 1.25 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares their current dividend yield to that of other companies operating in the broader oil and gas industry.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $31.63, which is 30.19% lower than their current share price of $45.31 as of the time of writing. This indicates that unless they can restart their dividend growth, their shares are worth significantly less than their current share price.

Meanwhile the secondary valuation returned a result of $41.92, which is 7.48% lower than their current share price as of the time of writing. This indicates that even if they were able to return to a dividend growth rate in three years that is approximately in line with estimated future inflation, there would still be no potential upside. To further put this growth rate into context, their five year average annual compounded dividend growth rate is considerably less than 2.50% at only 1.59%. To justify their current share price, they would need to immediately begin growing their dividend at 2.71% annually perpetually into the future. Given their previously discussed short and long-term situation, this is not a bet that I personally find attractive, especially since it would only justify their current share price without providing any material upside potential.

It is also worthwhile considering that these results were actually assisted by fairly low future expectations for expected market returns of only 7.50%. Based on the historical long-term market returns that are closer to 10%, an investor could argue that a higher expected rate of return should have instead been utilized. Personally I believe that future market returns will be materially lower than their historical average, however, the rate of 7.50% was also selected to further prove my point that there appears to be no potential upside for their shares. If an expected market return of 10% was utilized instead of 7.50%, then the previous two valuations would fall significantly to only $23.47 and $28.33.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments in the same broader oil and gas industry. It can easily be seen that whilst their dividend yield is fairly high, there are other higher yielding investments, one of which being Energy Transfer Partners (ET) that I am very bullish regarding.





Conclusion

Even though their share price may get a short-term bump if oil and gas prices were to recover from their recent coronavirus inspired mini-plunge, however, when viewing their valuation from a fundamental long-term perspective there does not appear to be any attractive value. This is despite using various assumptions that I believe are the most optimistic that can be realistically assumed given their short and long-term situation. Whilst a dividend yield of 6.27% is certainly attractive in this low interest rate world, its value is greatly diminished further into the future due to its lack of future growth potential. Given this situation and their link to the notoriously volatile oil and gas prices I will continue looking elsewhere for more desirable investment options.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Helmerich & Payne Q1 2020 10-Q SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.