Navios Maritime Partners: Review Of 2019 Results

Poor market in fourth quarter was shielded somewhat from earning from the five container ships.

Investment Thesis

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) has done a great job in growing its fleet of ships and at the same time improving their balance sheet.

There were plenty of optimistic observers which, by the middle of last year, became very bullish on both the dry and wet bulk shipping business going forward. Fundamentals like the supply and demand equation and the expected effect of regulatory requirements pointed to higher rates. I was one of the bulls.

However, the spot market for dry bulk peaked out the first week of September 2019 and kept going down ever since. This 2019 peak in the market, coincided with fellow author J Mintzmyer's article Sep. 12, 2019 “NMM: Prepare For The Cash Flow Surge”, where he pointed out that "Dry bulk rates have been surging and are just shy of decade-highs. NMM is set to report a monster Q3-19 and could do even better into Q4.” It is easy to get excited. Especially when things are going well.

The last few days of trading have seen a halt to the decline, with minor positive moves.

Source: Bloomberg

Anyone who considers investing or wants to trade in this space need to understand the volatility that the spot market offers participants. This has also correctly been pointed out many times by Mintzmeyer.

Although NMM does have some long term charters, they are to a large extent affected by what the spot market has to offer. Half of their fleet is on index-linked charters.

Let us first look at the results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2019.

Highlights from Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

In my previous article “NMM: Lower Earnings Expected”, I had estimated that EPU would drop from $ 1.68 to $ 0.92 It came in better than my estimate with an EPU of $ 1.11

Having said that, earnings are not as important as free cash flow from operation. That is because earning include non-cash related items like impairments. NMM made the following impairments:

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings per Common Unit was adjusted to exclude:

$7.3 million impairment loss on the sale of the Navios Galaxy I

$3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable

$29.3 million impairment loss on one of our vessels; and

$42.6 million OTTI loss in Navios Containers Investment.

What matters most is the operating surplus, which came in at $21.1 million in the fourth quarter.

They achieved an average time charter equivalent rate of $16,981 per day for the fourth quarter, which was not bad, considering the slide we saw in the spot market and the fact that half of their fleet had income tied to the spot market through Index-linked earnings.

The five containerships on charter to HMM are great cash cows, and will contribute even more this year. Rates went from $24,095 to $30,119 per day per vessel from the 1st of January 2020.

That is also why I disagree with Navios Group's idea of making NMM a pure dry bulk play. I would much rather see a diversified fleet and with a strong focus on long term charters.

Review of 2019 Performance

Like so many companies these days, they will tell you what they want to tell you, and not necessarily what you want to hear. NMM is no different.

For the full year of 2019, NMM reported $120.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA

I was pleasantly surprised to hear Charlie Munger publicly calling EBITDA for “bull….” earnings, during his recent Q&A session at The Journal’s AGM. For those that has not followed me very long, and have not read any of my old articles, you might want to read my 2015 article “Why Use EBITDA In Capital Intensive Industries” where I question the relevance of EBITDA in a capital intensive industry, such as shipping.

NMM’s Adjusted Net Income $26.9 million in and $2.43 in Adjusted EPU

The operating surplus for the year was USD 58.76 million.

The balance sheet has improved a lot over the last couple of years. The greatest event of last year was the refinancing of the Term Loan B. It was important on two fronts. First, and foremost, the cost of capital came down. They will save about $ 3 million per year in interest payment. Secondly, there is no debt payment due until the fourth quarter of 2021.

Overall, they succeeded in reducing their total debt throughout 2019 by about $25 million, which comes out to about 5%. At the same time, they still managed to expand their fleet by 11 vessels, with 9 vessels delivered last year.

Returning capital to unitholders

Some of you may think, here we go again. Tudor Invest is going on with another one of his “show me the money” arguments again. Well, someone got to do it. It might as well be me.

Bear in mind, I have always argued that any distribution should be prudent, somewhat predictable, and most importantly sustainable. One way to do this is to have a “fixed quarterly amount” for the three interim payments, with the last quarter being variable depending on full-year results. This could also include one-off items, such as sales of subsidiaries. Other companies do this. NMM could do that too. If they wanted to.

Cash distribution for the fourth quarter of 2019 remained at $0.30 per unit. With roughly 11 million units outstanding, this comes out to $3.4 million. The ability to distribute funds is $21.1 million, which is the operating surplus. This means the coverage ratio is 6.4

Source: NMM 4th Quarter 2019

Common Unit Coverage is commonly used as a way to determine how much distribution the company is able to pay based on its free cash flow from the operation.

On the 31st of July 2019, they did announce a 50 million unit repurchase program. As of the third quarter of 2019, management disclosed that they had bought back shares for $4.5 million since the repurchase program started. No buyback was done in the fourth quarter.

That is somewhat disappointing. I would have liked to see them buy back some units at present depressed levels. I am not the only one who thinks so. From the recent earnings conference call, Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans asked a very pertinent question about the lack of buybacks. With NMM’s much-improved balance sheet, he wondered whether NMM would have any appetite for unit repurchases as they are trading at a massive discount to NAV and yielding more than 10%.

To this, NMM’s CEO Angeliki Frangou answered the following:

We are looking at the correct opportunities.”

If now is not a great opportunity, when will it be? I was taught to buy low and sell high. Maybe she has other ideas.

I do understand that they would like to know how long the market is going to be way below the break-even level before they start to use more of the cash. Still, I would say it is a good time for NMM to buy its own shares.

More inter-related transactions

One of the reasons that NMM is trading at such a big discount to its value is related to the fact that they have a long history of inter-related transactions.

There are no “Chinese walls” between the various entities within the Navios Group. It is “all for one and one for all”. If one is rich and the other is poor, the rich will have to support the poor. In my personal opinion, one way of looking at it is if you buy NMM, you are in effect buying into the whole Navios Group. Whatever Chairman & CEO Angeliki Frangou wants she gets. Therefore, last year was no different.

Source: Google image

NMM had earlier given a loan of $50 million to Navios Europe Inc. I. Last year, it was decided, again by their Chairman, to liquidate Navios Europe Inc. I.

As settlement of this loan, instead of receiving cash, NMM took delivery of five old and small containerships from Navios Europe Inc.'s fleet of vessels. NMM received approximately $ 49.6 million in satisfaction of the amount payable from Navios Europe I to NMM.

I would argue that it would be a better allocation of capital if NMM insisted on receiving cash from Navios Europe I. After all, had it come from an unrelated party, I am sure that is what they would have done. Navios Holding (NM) has also extended a loan to Navios Europe I. They were paid, $13.4 million, in cash as settlement. Why the different treatment?

Had they taken it in cash, they could then use some, if not all, of that money to buy back their own units. After all, these are trading at 40 cents on the dollar. The ships they took as payment was done at 100 cents on the dollar. $ 49.6 million could theoretically have given them 4.1 million units in NMM, at an average price of $12 per unit. This would save them $4.9 million in distribution each year.

Before we end, just one more inter-related transaction.

In November of last year, NMM agreed to purchase four dry bulk vessels from a company affiliated with their Chairman and CEO for $37.0 million. This transaction was approved by the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of NMM. The vessels were delivered to NMM on December 17, 2019. As of writing, NMM has yet to include any details of these vessels in their fleet list on their IR webpage.

These four vessels have been 100% financed with debt. The loan is on attractive terms with an amortization profile of ten years, annual interest of LIBOR plus 475 bps, and maturity in 2022, and can be prepaid at any time without penalty.

It is difficult to know if NMM got a bad deal when we have so little information about the vessels. However, since the deal has been rubberstamped, the price they paid is most likely in line with the market. They must have gone out and obtained valuations of the vessels from “independent” third-party brokers/consultants. I have no qualm with that.

It is the process that I dislike. Whenever a company buys or sells something from its own chairman, the first question an independent board should ask would be “do we want to buy or sell anything at all at this moment in time?” If the answer to that is yes, then the second question should be where can we buy or sell such an asset? Open market transactions would be better corporate governance, than constantly dealing with your own Chairman.

Conclusion

As I pointed out in my last article on NMM, traditionally the market for dry bulk shipping is weak leading up to the Chinese New Year. This year we also had a black swan event of the coronavirus, which basically starting during the festive season in China. It has made the situation even worse, with factories extending the period of closures. My Chinese sources, with Capesize and Panamax fleet, says activities are resuming, as we speak.

The spread in fuel costs is coming down. That is the price between the expensive low sulfur fuel vessels without scrubber has to use and the cheaper fuel with a higher sulfur content that scrubber fitted vessels can use.

Source: Fearnley Weekly Market Report 12 Feb 2020

This lower spread will help NMM somewhat as it will make their vessels, which are predominantly not fitted with scrubbers, less uncompetitive.

I believe the Chinese government will do, to quote Mario Draghi, “whatever it takes” to try to achieve a GDP growth between 5 and 6% for the year. With the possibility of a minus GDP figure in the first quarter of the year, they will have to massively pump liquidity into the system and continue to spend on infrastructure. They will also have to greatly increase purchases of materials from the United States, like agriculture products. We will most likely see a sharp V shape in activities which should bode well for dry bulk shipping.

But at the end of the day, we must bear in mind what the Danish physicist Niels Bohr once said about predictions. He said they are very difficult to make, particularly about the future.

I, nor any other author here on SA, can predict with any degree of certainty what this volatile market is going to do. We can only try to estimate based on probabilities, and I would say that the probability of BDI going back up above 1,000 is high, based on the supply and (normal) demand fundamentals.

I am still cautiously optimistic (bullish).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.