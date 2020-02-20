LKQ Needs To Be Repaired

Company overview

LKQ (LKQ) is a distributor of aftermarket and recycled, refurbished or remanufactured automotive parts. Aftermarket parts are new generic parts sourced from low-cost producers and are priced at a discount to original OEM parts. Recycled, refurbished or remanufactured parts (also known as alternative parts) are original but already used OEM parts which are sourced from dismantled salvaged vehicles. The company distributes also specialty aftermarket vehicle products and resells the leftover of salvaged vehicles as scrap metal. Revenues are distributed as follows:

European operations consist of distributing (new) mechanical repair and maintenance aftermarket auto parts to mechanical repair shops. The business is similar to the Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) segment of AutoZone (AZO), O'Reilly (ORLY) or Advance Auto Parts (AAP). American operations focus on collision parts. It provides aftermarket or already used parts (i.e.: recycled, refurbished or remanufactured) to collision repair shops. Following several acquisitions of aftermarket parts distributors, most of US revenues come now from aftermarket collision parts.

Market positioning

Our previous analysis of US aftermarket auto repair parts retailers suggests that 1) part availability and 2) delivery time are the most critical elements of success for DIFM companies. 3) Price can be added on the list while talking about collision parts businesses because insurance companies pay for repairs most of the time.

Insurance companies want to reduce the delay required to fix cars because they might have to provide (and pay for) rental cars and wish to improve clients' satisfaction. In addition, they also look for the lowest cost alternative in order to improve their profitability. Indeed, US insurance companies had to deal with unprofitable auto insurance operations during many years as highlighted by the >100% combined ratio (meaning that incurred losses and expenses for doing business are greater than premiums earned on insurance policies). The increasing number of miles driven, the increasing accident frequency and the increasing costs per claim (due to the increasing complexity of vehicles) are among the main reasons explaining this poor performance. In addition, increasing competition and price transparency (due to price comparison platforms) as well as the low interest rate environment are also major headwinds to insurances' profitability.

In that context, LKQ's scale of operations is a competitive advantage over its direct competitors. LKQ claims to be 20 times larger than its closest competitor. Besides, LKQ is 10 times bigger than Fenix Parts (unlisted), the second largest US recycling auto parts operator. Our analysis suggests that LKQ has significant market share in North America as highlighted by the 52% and 36% market share in aftermarket and recycled parts, respectively.

Its higher density distribution network and larger product offering allow higher fill rates and faster response times as well as procurement savings. According to the company, LKQ is able to fill 95% of orders for aftermarket parts while its competitors fill only 65%. Its salvage and remanufacture operations have a 75% fill rate while competitors (mainly mom-and-pop operators) meet clients' demand in only 25% of situations. The company seems to be very well positioned to offer what customers are looking for: 1) part availability, 2) delivery time and 3) Price.

Growth opportunities according to bullish investors and company management

1) Vehicles in operations

The collision and mechanical repair businesses benefit from a higher number of vehicles in operations and miles driven. Indeed, a larger number of cars on roads leads to more collision and more repairs & maintenance. The number of passenger vehicles in operation in the US and European Union has reached a new record of 278 and 267 million in 2019, respectively.

2) Average age of the fleet

The optimal average age of the fleet is different for mechanical repair and collision repair businesses. The former benefits from an ageing car fleet because vehicles need more maintenance and repairs. Besides, older cars are more likely repaired with cheaper alternative parts (to the detriment of OEM parts). According to McKinsey, more than 50% of US passenger cars younger than 2 years are serviced with OEM parts while this number decreased to roughly 15% for vehicles older than 8 years. As a result, the sweet spot for mechanical repair is 6- to 10-year-old vehicles because they start to require more repairs and maintenance and are still valuable enough for pushing owners to spend money on them.

The sweet spot for collision repairs is more likely in the 2- to 8-year-old vehicle category. New vehicles are still under warranty and are served by OEMs (with OEM parts). Once the warranty expired, car owners are more prone to repair collision damages with aftermarket or recycled parts until the car reaches a certain age. Indeed, the ratio of actual repairs to appraisals, also known as the capture rate ratio, shows that ≈60% of people with older cars (more than 7-year-old vehicles) forgo to repair their cars, probably because they have opted for lower-premium insurances (higher deductibles, lower coverage…) which are not appropriate for cosmetic repairs.

3) Increasing penetration rate

Alternative parts are cheaper than original OEM parts. In general, alternative parts are priced at a [20% - 50%] discount to equivalent OEM parts. In some circumstances, recycled parts offer also the advantage of coming pre-assembled (e.g.: door) which reduce repair times and total costs.

Given that insurance companies pay for most collision repairs and face subdued profitability (price competition, rising vehicle repair costs due to increasing car complexity…), they could be inclined to push for lower cost alternatives, namely aftermarket and recycled parts. Moreover, in Europe, alternative parts are still underpenetrated compared to North America.

4) Market consolidation

The US collision repair and EU mechanical repair markets are highly fragmented. LKQ, as a dominant player, should be able to use its competitive advantage in order to gain market share over smaller players.

Our negative stance

At first glance, LKQ seems an attractive investment. Valuation metrics are reasonable, the business is somehow counter-cyclical and growth drivers are clearly identified. However, after digging deeper into the investment case, we decided that we prefer remaining on the sideline.

1) Market consolidation and market positioning

Over the period 2008/2018, LKQ spent more on capital expenditures and acquisitions than the cumulative amount of EBIT and cash from operations (CFO) generated over that same period. It seems that the company paid (too much) for growth. On the contrary, US auto parts retailers have consolidated the market by generating much more profits and cash than their investments.

Even though LKQ's ROIC has been quite stable over that period, operating margin has significantly decreased, which is not what we would expect for a company consolidating a highly fragmented market.

Indeed, US auto parts retailers are a good example of companies consolidating their markets by using their distribution networks and generating cost savings in order to successfully improve margins (NB: Advance Auto Parts faced company-specific issues following the acquisition of General Parts International in 2014).

Finally, the ROIC of LKQ has been boosted by a decline in tax rate (from 39% to 25.7%). Assuming a constant tax rate of 39% over the period allows to remove that positive impact and to highlight the true profitability of core operations. In this scenario, ROIC would have declined from 7.1% to 5.5%; suggesting a deterioration in the company profitability or/and an increasing capital intensity of the business. In short, financial results do not show the benefits of market consolidation and/or operating leverage.

2) OEM parts do not lose market share anymore

The increasing penetration rate of alternative parts (to the detriment of OEM parts) has been a key growth driver for the industry. However, OEM market share has been pretty stable since 2010 (around 63%/64%), which is clearly disappointing given the ageing car fleet and the subdued insurances' profitability.

Indeed, OEMs' aftermarket business was under pressure because OEMs' market share becomes smaller and smaller as car aged. Given the profitability of the aftermarket activities, OEMs started to focus more on the aftermarket by developing new initiatives (creation of their own networks of non-car brand specific repair shops, second brands or remanufactured parts to compete with independent players…) but also by drastically reducing prices. As a result, they have been able to maintain market share.

3) Increasing competition and margin pressure

LKQ's gross margin has constantly declined over the last decade. In general, two elements can explain such move: 1) declining prices or/and 2) increasing cost of goods sold.

As previously explained, OEMs have been more aggressive in order to maintain market share. Besides, price transparency has improved, further increasing price competition. Finally, parts are more expensive due to their increasing complexity, which can also be one of the reasons explaining the decline in gross margin.

4) Goodwill impairment

LKQ has been very acquisitive in the past as highlighted by the high proportion of goodwill on its balance sheet.

The previous executive compensation program (it has been changed in 2019) focused on revenue, EPS growth and, at a lower extent, return on equity. Such measures did favor aggressive M&A strategies which are generally not in shareholders' best interest.

Over the last decade, the company has allocated 64% of all acquisition value to goodwill. This portion is much larger than the [31% - 38%] range suggested by those two studies (here and here). It may suggest that the company overpaid for acquiring assets and that the risk of goodwill impairment is not negligible. Besides, we believe that such level of goodwill is unjustified given the nature of the business. Indeed, acquired assets are mainly comprised of inventories and properties such as yards and warehouses with no brand or intangibles (ex-goodwill eventually) which do not have reasons to be valued way above their book value.

5) Margin improvement

The company claims to be in position to improve margins. In North America, they believe that EBITDA margin can increase from 13% to 15% by focusing more on margins and by moderating the growth of the business. In Europe, they expect EBITDA margin to increase from 8.1% to 10.3% (mid-point of the company guidance of 9.5% / 11.1%). Even though possible, we believe that the simplification of the business is going to be very difficult given the number of companies acquired in the last decade (54 acquisitions in Europe between 2012 and 2017 over a total of 131 over the same period) which have not been properly integrated. Besides, the European market is not a large domestic market but a combination of small different markets, which make the integration process more difficult. Finally, further price transparency resulting from e-commerce and big data and increasing OEMs' competition may bring additional pricing pressure in the industry that would offset some of the benefits of company internal initiatives.

Conclusion

LKQ's equity story sounded interesting but our detailed analysis suggests that the story is far less attractive than initially thought. Indeed, we believe that the market share gain of aftermarket parts, which is one of the key drivers of organic growth, is not supportive anymore despite an ageing car fleet and an increasing focus on cost-savings by insurance companies. Besides, LKQ has not been able to properly integrate past acquisitions and we believe that it can be quite complex given the number of different IT systems, geographies and product offerings. Finally, we are somehow concerned by the level of goodwill which could be impaired in the coming years. As a result, we prefer to remain on the sideline and find a more attractive and less risky investment.

