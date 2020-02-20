Ally Financial's Questionable Acquisition Provides An Ideal Purchase Price

Ally Financial (ALLY) is a deeply undervalued stock, after a questionable acquisition made on February 19th, caused a dramatic decline. The acquisition of Cardworks for $2.65 billion was likely shunned by Mr. Market, mainly because ALLY is paying for 49% of it using an undervalued stock as currency. In addition, from a cyclical perspective, buying a credit card company at this point of the credit cycle might seem to be a stretch. While these are valid points and I’d personally rather the company hadn’t made the acquisition, there are some major benefits to the acquisition, and the decline in the stock makes it a fantastic value in a very expensive market.

The acquisition of CardWorks was not too expensive, at around 10x Adjusted TTM net income. Adjusting for excess capital, the multiple drops to 6x to 7x. ALLY believes that the acquisition should generate an IRR of greater than 20%, when you factor in synergies, merger-related charges, and the impact from CECL. ALLY’s management seems to believe that the acquisition is a more efficient and less costly way to expand into credit cards, leveraging its attractive deposit and customer base. Part of the reason for this is that the deal is supposed to bring over $50MM annually in expense synergies by year-end 2021. ALLY’s large deposit base should create additional synergies through a more attractive funding profile.

Most importantly, ALLY can now offer a vital banking product (credit cards) to its already large and growing customer base. As an individual customer of ALLY, I regularly get marketing materials pitching mortgages, investments, etc. Now the company can cross-sell additional credit card offerings to its existing clients, while also targeting the banking business from CardWorks' 2.8MM customers. ALLY has experience in cross-selling from the addition of TradeKing, which is now called ALLY Invest. Credit cards are a high-margin business and the acquisition immediately provides a scale that would be impossible to quickly achieve organically.

CardWorks is a Top-20 U.S. card issuer with 2.8MM credit card accounts. The company has $3.4 billion in balances with an average FICO score of 630. CardWorks also has a credit card and installment loan business that should add to ALLY’s fee-based revenue generation. CardWorks has $.7 billion of marine, RV and other loans, with a low-teens yield, and low single-digit losses. CardWorks brings a top-15 merchant acquirer business that has national coverage, and relationships with 42 independent sales organizations. The company processed over $32 billion in credit card transactions processed across 85,000 merchants.

While the acquisition’s utilization of ALLY’s undervalued stock is a negative feature, CardWorks brings a very high after-tax ROA profile to the table. This should meaningfully improve the earnings power of the company over time. 2019 pro forma revenue would grow by 17% to $7.4 billion, while core pretax income would grow by 18% to $2.2 billion. ALLY expects the acquisition to increase core ROTCE by 100-150 bps, and up to 100 bps of earnings per share. It could be argued that the 10% impact of dilution on Tangible Book Value Per share is too steep of a cost to pay, but if the company can attain its synergy goals, and leverage its customer base with cross-selling, the acquisition should pay off quite nicely. Most importantly, the higher return on tangible common equity business mix should enhance future book value per share growth, and if the stock languishes, the $1 billion annual buyback should be enormously accretive in itself.

Source: ALLY/CardWorks Acquisition Presentation

At a recent price of $28.20, ALLY trades at only 7.6x TTM earnings of $3.72, and a meaningful discount to pro forma adjusted tangible book value per share. This is way too cheap for a company that is growing adjusted earnings per share by 10-15% per annum. Credit quality has been strong, and the U.S. economy remains vibrant. If you were to create a new bank in today’s world, I believe ALLY would be an ideal model to build it after. Because there aren’t any branches, the company can spend more on marketing and on deposit costs, to attract new deposits and customers.

The addition of a high return credit card business to its existing footprint in auto, mortgages, and commercial finance, gives them ample opportunity to fully leverage those deposits. We believe that ALLY should be trading closer to $40 per share, which would be around 10 times 2020 earnings. The company still intends to buy back $1 billion in stock in 2020, which should meaningfully offset the dilution. For investors that are willing to take a 2-3 year perspective, ALLY is one of the more attractive buys in the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.