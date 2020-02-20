Five Star Senior Living: An Interesting Turnaround

There are performance-related risks here, but for shareholders who believe in management, now might be the time to consider a stake.

Fortunately, the worst appears to be over, and due to some major changes at the firm, it's looking like an interesting prospect.

The population of the United States is aging, and that trend doesn't look set to slow down or stop anytime soon. While this has its own negatives, there are companies out there able and willing to benefit from this societal shift. One of these happens to be Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE), a senior living and healthcare services company that operates hundreds of age-oriented communities and related facilities in the US. Over the past couple of years, the company has gone through plenty of its own issues, but with the path forward more stable than in the past, the picture is looking up. This is not to say that risks don't exist. They certainly do. But they do appear to have been mitigated.

A simple company with some big changes

At its core, Five Star Senior Living is not a complex company. If anything, it's relatively easy to understand. The business essentially manages, leases out, and otherwise works with various types of age-based facilities. These include Independent Living facilities, Assisted Living facilities, Alzheimer's/Memory Care facilities, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities. Specifics of each of these can be seen in the image below, but the bottom line is that the company's focus across these four areas gives it diversification within the old-age care industry.

*Taken from Five Star Senior Living

The biggest two areas of emphasis for Five Star Senior Living are its Independent Living facilities and its Assisted Living facilities. The company manages operated, as of the end of its third quarter last year, 11,142 units under the Independent Living facilities category, and it operated 12,892 units under its Assisted Living facilities category. Both Alzheimer's/Memory Care and Continuing Care Retirement Communities make up a much smaller slice of the company's physical footprint at just 3,578 units and 2,240 units, respectively.

For years, and even today, the vast majority of the company's business related to units technically owned by Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust. According to the data provided, Five Star Senior Living was party to five different master lease agreements where under it agreed to lease, long-term, 166 senior living communities. It also has existing management and pooling agreements with a further 77 communities owned by DHC. The senior living communities were set up as triple-net leases, which meant that the tenant (in this case, Five Star Senior Living) was responsible for the rent, utilities, and all ongoing expenses associated with the facilities.

*Taken from Five Star Senior Living

High costs and lower-than-ideal occupancy rates (the company's latest occupancy rate across its portfolio was 83.8%) took a toll on the enterprise. As you can see in the image below, Five Star Senior Living used to generate significant EBITDA. Back in 2012, it generated $44 million of it. Since then, we have seen a significant decline in the company's bottom line. In 2018, it generated negative EBITDA in the amount of $41 million. Though certainly not impossible, it's difficult to report negative EBITDA and certainly a very bad sign.

*Taken from Five Star Senior Living

To avoid going under, management made the decision to work with DHC to find a solution. The specifics are detailed and can be read more about here, but the gist is as follows: Management was able to renegotiate its contracts, turning its triple-net leases into modified management contracts. During the time frame it was working to close the transaction, it also saw its monthly rent payments made to DHC voluntarily slashed by the latter to $11 million from the $17.4 million they were previously. DHC took responsibility for $75 million worth of Five Star Senior Living's working capital liabilities and, in exchange for all of this, received (between it and its shareholders) a controlling stake in Five Star Senior Living. $50 million worth of assets were also sold off as part of this transaction.

Seeing as how DHC now is responsible for many of the costs associated with its properties, it has decided to step up and make some major financial commitments. The company has decided to commit $1,500 per unit worth of capex every year. It has also elected to make non-recurring capex commitments to the properties in the amount of between $50 million and $75 million over the next two years. This will ensure the assets in question remain top-notch and that the companies, hopefully, can both remain viable entities.

*Taken from Five Star Senior Living

The future is looking up

Based on the data provided, the future does appear to be looking up for Five Star Senior Living. From an industry standpoint, it has a lot to work with. As the image below illustrates, the percent of the population in the US that's 85 or older continues to rise, and this can be expected to continue. While the company will work in younger age brackets (as low as 55 years old for its communities), an aging population should positively correlate with its prospects long term.

Another major benefit to the company is that cash flow might actually be positive this year. If that's the case, it should be positive in future years most likely as well. According to management's forecast, the changes associated with its agreement restructuring should result in EBITDA coming in at between $20 million and $30 million. Interest expense, on an annualized basis, should be only around $1.5 million or less, so operating cash flow should be robust for the business's size. What's more is that the strategic sourcing initiative (one of multiple initiatives the company is working on) that management is undertaking is forecasted to benefit the company to the tune of between $8 million and $10 million on an annual run-rate basis. This should come in sometime next year. Considering that the business has a market cap today of only around $157 million with shares at $5.05 apiece as of this writing, this all looks quite appealing.

Takeaway

Right now, I understand why investors may be unhappy with Five Star Senior Living. Certainly, the troubles the business faced, combined with the dilution the firm was hit with as a result of its agreement restructuring, were huge net negatives. That said, the enterprise does appear to be on a better path moving forward, and so long as management can deliver on the results it has forecasted, the future of the business is looking up and could create some value for investors long term.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.