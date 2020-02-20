MKS Instruments: Growth Outlook Benefiting From Rebounding Chips Sector

We rate shares as a hold following 50% surge in share price over the past 6-months likely already pricing in much of the improved outlook.

MKS Instruments Inc., (NASDAQ:MKSI) with a market cap of $6.4 billion, is a leading supplier of the instrumentation, equipment, and control systems used in high-tech manufacturing processes. These specialty components are often crucial for the development of semiconductors along with industrial technologies. While growth has been strong over the past decade, 2019 was more difficult considering challenging macro conditions and weaknesses in the chips market, particularly in the first half of the year. The company just reported its latest quarterly result, highlighted by sequentially improving sales, setting up a more positive outlook for the year ahead.

MKSI Q4 Earnings Recap

MKS Instruments reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 results on January 28th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 which was $0.13 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $499.7 million was up 8.5% year over year and a solid $24.8 million ahead of expectations, implying a 5.5% surprise to the upside. On one hand, even as revenues climbed on the quarter, full-year sales and earnings are lower considering the macro challenges over the past year, including geopolitical and U.S.-China trade dispute headwinds. By this measure, the results were an improvement compared to the first half of 2019 and the company noticed stronger momentum in the last quarter carrying over into 2020, setting up a more positive 2020.

The company did $1.9 billion in sales last year, with 49% related to the semiconductor industry products, while industrial technologies at 32% of the business and life sciences representing 11% of total revenues are the next more important segments.

Despite the year over year declines in sales and earnings, the quarter over quarter sequential results were more positive considering an 8% increase in total revenues from Q3 and 22% q/q increase in the semiconductor segment.

Our strong results were driven by an improvement in our semiconductor market, which extended across our broad portfolio of differentiated products. Our advanced markets revenue was in line with expectations as our Light and Motion business remained stable with third quarter levels. Our equipment and solutions division declined in the fourth quarter due to seasonally softer volumes, which we highlighted during our third quarter call. As we enter a new decade at MKS, we're excited about three important secular trends, driving both our semiconductor and advanced markets.

The secular trends management is referring to include; the explosion of big-data, increasing complexity of technology transitions, and the growing need for precision manufacturing. The factor plays into the strength of MKS which benefits from its market leadership position as the number 1, 2, or 3 in several high-tech processes manufacturing niches.

These include items like pressure and vacuum controls/valves, photonics instruments, lasers, optics, and digital control systems among others. The business here serves not only the semiconductor industry but also applications in industrial technologies, life sciences, research, and defense. The company claims that "100%" of all semiconductor chips manufactured in the world use MKS products and solutions.

We also note the company is a dividend payer conducting six increases to the quarterly rate since 2011, although not on a consistent annual basis. The current quarterly distribution of $0.20 per share represents an annualized payout of $44 million or a 22% payout on 2019 earnings.

MKS ended the year with an overall solid balance sheet position considering $524 million in cash and equivalents compared to $872 million in long-term debt. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA over the trailing twelve months has trended lower and is comfortably under 1x considering adjusted EBITDA of $413 million for the year.

2020 Guidance

The company only offered guidance for the current Q1 2020 with a target non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 to $1.49 per diluted share. If confirmed, this estimate at the midpoint would represent an increase of 23% compared to $1.07 in Q1 2019. Management sees overall stabilization in sales driven by improving semiconductor market dynamics and margins supported by product mix.

Finally, I'll discuss our Q1 2020 outlook. The semiconductor market, we expect the cost maintenance to continue into the first quarter. In our advanced markets, we expect the stabilization in revenues to continue into the first quarter as well, including a modest increase in revenue within equipment solutions division. As a result, we estimate that our sales in the first quarter could range from $495 million to $545 million. We estimate our non-GAAP gross margin could range from 43% to 45%. Reflecting production capacity was maintained to meet long-term demand growth as well anticipated product mix.

In terms of consensus earnings expectations, the market sees MKS earnings rebounding to $6.33 for the full year 2020, up 44% from the 2019 result. An EPS growth rate averaged 25% per year through 2022 highlights the strong outlook supporting the bullish sentiment in the stock. Similarly, revenue is forecast to reach $2.16 billion in 2020, up 13.6% y/y and remain above a double-digit growth rate through 2022.

MKS Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing that 2019 earnings were pressured by the decline in sales amid the pullback in the chips market, the result has been to stretch valuation multiples now trading at some of the highest levels of the past decade. On a trailing twelve-months basis, a P/E ratio of 46x and price to free cash flow of 35.8x do indeed appear expensive, but investors must place these figures in the context of the significant improvement expected going forward.

Considering consensus EPS of $6.33 for 2020, MKSI is trading at a much more reasonable forward P/E of 18x which appears attractive in line with 13.6% revenue growth for the year ahead. A forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.1x also appears compelling given the outlook is for essentially a high growth tech stock as a play in the semiconductor industry attracting bullish sentiment.

To the downside, MKSI remains exposed to global cyclical trends and despite the positive outlook now, we think new risks have emerged already this year. The coronavirus outbreak in China continues to be a developing story and it's unclear what the final economic impact on the region and the tech industry will be.

MKSI, during the earnings conference call back in late January mentioned coronavirus which at the time just began to make headlines. The company said its Q1 guidance did not include any potential impacts of potentially weaker operations and their priority was the health of their employees as they continued to monitor the situation. We sense that there are now risks to estimates for the year ahead, but as long as they are "transitory" or one-off, the market can look towards the more positive fundamental tailwinds.

Verdict

MKSI is trading at $117 per share, up 50% over the past 6-months and is quickly approaching its all-time high of $125 per share back in early 2018. While we think near term momentum will be enough to reach that level, we rate shares of MKSI as a hold, balancing our overall favorable view of the company against the renewed macro uncertainties out of the Asia region and potential impacts to the semiconductors industry. Recognizing the improved outlook and favorable fundamentals, it's likely there are now downside risks to full-year estimates which may lead to higher volatility for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.