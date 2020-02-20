Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WINMQ) CEO Tony Thomas on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:WINMQ) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Chris King - Vice President-Investor Relations

Tony Thomas - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Gunderman - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Chris King

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Windstream's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Gunderman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Today's discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

Let me now turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Let me now turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Tony Thomas

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before I begin discussing Windstream's operational performance, I wanted to briefly provide an update on our restructuring process. Windstream remains focused on securing result that maximizes value for all company stakeholders. As part of this process, Windstream continues to work to modify our arrangement with Uniti.

As discussed on last quarter’s call, to increase the likelihood of an optimal result, Windstream is pursuing both litigation against and negotiations with Uniti. We are hopeful this process will lead to a mutually satisfactory agreement between Windstream, Uniti, and our other key stakeholders. Absent an acceptable negotiated resolution, Windstream is prepared to pursue its litigation claims to conclusion. The trial is currently scheduled to begin in the first week of March. As has been the case in past quarters, and pursuant to a confidentiality agreement associated with the ongoing mediation, we are unable to provide any additional information regarding the discussions with Uniti.

Turning to our fourth quarter, we once again delivered broadband customer growth in our Kinetic business unit and continued to experience strong growth of our Enterprise strategic products. I'm proud of the continued focus of our team and appreciate the support of all of our stakeholders as we continue to work through the reorganization process.

Our team has remained laser focused on serving our customers and achieving our priorities during the year, which we lay out on Slide 4, comprised of consistent customer excellence, becoming a software development powerhouse, driving strategic revenue growth and continuing to have a sharp focus on aggressive cost management.

On Slide 5, our 2019 highlights illustrates success in all four of our priorities. First, our customer excellence, as well as our software development expertise can be seen in the numerous awards won over the past year, most notably the Gartner Magic Quadrant Recognition for our OfficeSuite UCaaS product, as well as recently being named the MEF SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year.

In addition, our Kinetic segment continues to be one of the very few telco service providers to gain market share. As we have now achieved our second consecutive year of broadband subscriber growth, adding 28,300 subscribers in 2019, while increasing broadband speeds to over 1.3 million homes in 2019, representing a third of our total Kinetic ILEC footprint.

We continue to be the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country today, having experienced 38% growth in our strategic enterprise revenues during the year. Our history of aggressive cost management also continued during 2019 as our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin for the year of 34.1% was up 80 basis points year-over-year, driven by consolidated cash expense declines of almost 9%.I am proud of our tremendous Windstream team for achieving all of our 2019 operational priorities.

Turning specifically to our fourth quarter highlights on Slide 6. We delivered $423 million in adjusted OIBDAR, representing a flat sequential result. We continue to see strong momentum in our strategic sales, which include SD-WAN and UCaaS product offerings delivering 30% year-over-year strategic revenue growth.

Our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin of 34.1% in the quarter was up 40 basis points year-over-year driven by a 9% reduction in consolidated cash expenses. For the seventh consecutive quarter, we recorded consumer broadband growth, adding approximately 9,300 subscribers during the quarter, reaching 28,300 net subscribers for the full-year, almost doubling our 2018 results. This market share growth has been driven by our continued improvement in broadband speed capability across our Kinetic ILEC footprint as seen on Slide 7.

As of the end of the year, 70% of our ILEC households now have access to speeds of 25 meg or greater, up 900 basis points from the year end 2018 levels. In addition, we almost tripled our availability of 100 meg or greater speed, with 42% of our Kinetic households now capable of receiving those speeds, up from 15% at the end of 2018.

During the year, we upgraded speeds to 1.3 million homes across to our Kinetic footprint.

Turning to Slide 8. The fruit of these investments can continue to be seen in our strong broadband subscriber growth, having grown our customer base for the second consecutive year and second consecutive fourth quarter. On slide 9, 53% of our Kinetic customer base now enjoys speeds of 25 meg or greater, up from 41% a year-ago. While impressive year-over-year growth, we still have tremendous opportunity in front of us to increase the number of customers that enjoy these faster broadband speed tiers, which I will discuss a bit later.

Turning to our Enterprise segment on Slide 10. Our emphasis on our strategic revenue product set continues to help offset some of the underlying pressures from our core and legacy products. Windstream ended the year with 3,200 SD-WAN customers under contract, which represent over 27,000 endpoint locations. We remain the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country. We now have over 550,000 UCaaS Seats installed in our Enterprise customer base as our OfficeSuite sales pipeline continues to expand. Our Strategic product portfolio experienced 38% revenue growth year-over-year in 2019 and now represent over 13% of our total Enterprise service revenues.

Before I discuss our 2020 operational priorities and strategies, let me turn it over to Bob to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results, as well as provide an overview for our 2020 financial outlook.

Bob Gunderman

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 11, we show our fourth quarter financial results. During the quarter, Windstream generated total revenues of $1.2 billion and adjusted OIBDAR of $423 million, flat sequentially. Consolidated margin of 34.1% during the quarter represents an increase of 40 basis points year-over-year, driven by our strong expense management initiatives. Notably, our total cash costs improved by almost $81 million or 9% year-over-year.

The Kinetic segment delivered solid results for the quarter. Service revenue was $503 million, down slightly sequentially as consumer ARPUs fell by $0.62, due in large part to the amortization of promotional credits in the quarter. Despite these pressures, Kinetic consumer Internet revenue increased slightly year-over-year. Contribution margin was $290 million or approximately 56%, up almost $4 million and 130 basis points sequentially.

Consumer broadband units increased by approximately 9,300 during the quarter, representing our seventh straight quarter of broadband subscriber growth, and our Internet consumer revenue grew year-over-year. In the Enterprise segment, service revenue was $623 million and contribution margin was $121 million, down $5 million sequentially, representing an $8 million sequential improvement from the third quarter decline. The segment delivered an approximate 19% margin, which is flat year-over-year. In the Wholesale segment, service revenue was $83 million and contribution margin was $67 million, which was up sequentially with margins of approximately 74%.

On Slide 12, I wanted to provide an update on our continued interconnection expense reduction results. Our total annualized interconnection expenses fell by almost 20% on a year-over-year basis during the fourth quarter. We reduced interconnection expenses on an annualized basis by $237 million in 2019 or 19.5%. Notably, we still have almost $1 billion of annualized interconnection expense, almost $500 million of which is legacy TDM related. These expenses comprise almost half of our total interconnection expenses and are falling by over 20% annually.

We also have an additional $336 million in annualized expenses associated with network real estate, colocation and fiber expenses that we are focused on reducing over time, which represents another material cost reduction opportunity. We continue to believe that we will see greater than 10% annual reductions over the next several years.

Turning to Slide 13, I wanted to highlight our projected 2020 financial results. We expect similar adjusted OIBDAR trends in 2020, as we saw in 2019 with an approximate 6% decline to $1.63 billion. We are forecasting another 9% reduction in our cash expenses during the year, which will help drive a 70 basis point improvement in our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin to approximately 34.8%.

The adjusted OIBDAR decline is being driven by continued top line pressures, particularly in Enterprise, which are being partially offset by continued reductions within our interconnection expenses as well as overall cash expenses across the company. We anticipate growing our broadband subscriber base by approximately 40,000 subscribers and more than 40% improvement from 2019 subscriber growth, driven by our ongoing efforts to improve broadband speeds to a larger footprint across our Kinetic, ILEC territory.

We expect our Kinetic contribution margin trends to improve significantly year-over-year, driven by improved revenue trends with an approximate 230 basis point and an improvement in margins year-over-year. We anticipate continued acceleration in our Enterprise strategic revenues as we expect an approximate 20% growth rate in 2020 from these revenues.

Now I will turn the call back over to Tony to discuss our operational priorities and strategies for 2020 and beyond.

Tony Thomas

Thank you, Bob. I want to briefly discuss our 2020 operational priorities. As seen on Slide 14, the management team has laid out five primary priorities for Windstream. First, we will focus on growth. At the present time, and although the timeline is subject to change, we plan on exiting restructuring in 2020 with a new capital structure.

In addition, we plan on continue to make strides in future proofing our network, specifically by continuing to increase speed capability to more and more of our Kinetic footprint. Our capital budget increased by 12% in 2019 with the Kinetic segment seeing the bulk of that year-over-year increase. In 2020, we expect to make continued strategic investments in Kinetic.

In addition, we will continue to maintain our leadership positions in telecom products and software. Our 2020 focus will be on continuing to expand our broadband speed capabilities, continuing to enhance our SD-WAN UCaaS products, expanding our metro fiber and long haul network services and embracing and enhancing our customer facing digital experience through our customer portals and interfaces.

All of these objectives are part of our third priority to consistently deliver excellent customer experiences. This will be achieved through enhanced network visibility and design for our customers, as well as continued expansion of software tools and automation efforts to better and more efficiently serve our customers. 2019 saw dramatic improvements in our net promoter scores, customer satisfaction surveys and industry awards. We will continue this momentum into 2020.

Our final two priorities for 2020 have been multiyear priorities for several years now and are part of our corporate DNA. Our fourth priority is driving adoption of our Strategic product set, leading with our industry leading SD-WAN and UCaaS product line-ups, we continue to expect to see solid growth in our strategic revenues and we will continue to work tirelessly to convert existing customers from legacy to strategic products. This conversion is not only beneficial for Windstream in terms of its long-term financial profile, but more importantly, it is beneficial to our customers by providing best of breed products with powerful business applications that not only help customers grow their own businesses, but also provide many operational efficiencies at generally lower price points.

Speaking of more efficient operations, our last 2020 priority is an every year mainstay in our day to day decision making. We will continue to manage our costs aggressively. Two major areas of cost reductions that we anticipate seeing in 2020 will be our interconnection cost profile as well as our network real estate footprint. In addition, we expect to see costs come down across the company once again this year.

Turning to Slide 15, I want to highlight one of our near-term opportunities to continue to drive growth in our Kinetic business. As evidenced in the earlier slides, we've been aggressively investing in our ILEC network to push faster broadband speeds to more and more customers. This represents a large opportunity we have in front of us as a company to up-sell our faster speed capabilities to a larger portion of our Kinetic customer base.

For example, only 28% of our customer base is eligible for speeds of 50 meg or higher, currently enjoy those speeds. Penetration is currently only 27% for our 100 meg speed tier. This represents both a short-term and a long-term opportunity for Windstream to engage customers with a better premium product offering, which tends to dramatically both reduce customer churn and increase customer satisfaction levels. We have made and we will continue to make this investment and the opportunity is now there for a very large percentage of our Kinetic ILEC customers.

I also wanted to briefly touch on our Enterprise business segment. Since our February 2019 restructuring announcement, our Enterprise unit has experienced greater top line pressures than we've expected, specifically in our core and legacy customer base. While we are admittedly in a more challenging competitive situation during our restructuring process, we are taking aggressive actions to improve the current top line trends by increasing strategic product options and conversions and improving profitability levels across our legacy core and Strategic enterprise customer basis. We continue to augment our service delivery model by shortening installation times, continue to improve network visibility metrics and enhancing our customer facing portals and interfaces to improve the overall customer experience.

Slide 16 illustrates this commitment by highlighting our recent launch of the WE Connect Insight Engine, which further sets the Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN experience apart from other providers. Building on WE's differentiated SD-WAN experience, the new WE Connect Insight Engine continuously gathers and evaluates data across all customer locations, creating a historic record and aggregates the data across a broad ecosystem to deliver enhanced visibility and reporting capabilities at a level unmatched in the industry.

This highly granular dataset delivers more meaningful information about network and application performance than their traditional device level snapshot data other providers offer and provides customers with macro through micro level analysis and trends in their applications, network access and devices. It truly is yet another example of our powerful differentiated strategic product set and our commitment to deliver excellent customer experiences through product and software leadership. We are taking aggressive actions in order to improve our competitive position within the enterprise space. And expect trends to recover quickly once we emerge from our current restructuring.

Lastly, I want to provide an update on our CAF II broadband deployments, as well as our latest views on the recently approved Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. As you are aware, Windstream committed to deliver broadband to over 400,000 homes and businesses when it accepted CAF II support in 2015. As of year-end, we have met all of our requirements by deploying broadband to greater than 80% of the CAF II locations in each of the 17 states where we accepted funding from the FCC.

We will complete deployment to 100% of our CAF II location by the program's December 31, 2020 deadline. The FCC approved an initial order for the establishment of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in late January. In the order, the Commission agreed to continue support CAF II funding through the end of 2021. We expect the RDOF auctions to begin in late 2020. And while some details are yet to be worked out regarding the auction process, we are very pleased with the latency and speed requirement that the RDOF has mandated as well as the requirement to provide a customer dial tone on day one in RDOF areas. We look forward to aggressively competing in the upcoming RDOF auctions.

In summary, Windstream's operations continued to perform well. Our flat sequential fourth adjusted OIBDAR level demonstrates our continued focus on expense reduction efforts and we continue to stand alone among the major U.S. telecom service providers with 2 years of consumer broadband subscriber growth as well as positive net adds for seven consecutive quarters, coming on the back of ongoing strategic investments in our network.

The transformation is also being seen in our Enterprise business, which is focusing on strategic products such as SD-WAN and UCaaS to provide a better, more robust customer experience. Our Chapter 11 reorganization process continues, and we will emerge from our current restructuring a healthier and a stronger company. Thank you for joining us this morning. Have a great day.

