GBP/CHF Should Find The 1.3250 Level Soon

We should see a return of upside in GBP crosses going forward, should the bond market fully unwind its light pessimism. As described herein, the GBP could also find itself a likely beneficiary of international capital flows should there occur a shift out of safe havens like Switzerland.

Going forward, and as we head into March (in which the next Bank of England meeting will be held), it is likely that the bond market will become more optimistic.

This is owing in part to the high demand for safe havens like the Swiss franc, in spite of recently constructive data (especially on the inflation front) for the U.K.

The GBP/CHF pair has struggled to find sustained strength, with the recent highs above 1.3250 (and indeed 1.33) still in the rear-view mirror.

The GBP/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Swiss franc, is currently struggling to break out of its short-term trading range. This apparent struggle applies to practically all GBP FX crosses (including GBP/USD), although the British pound sterling has successfully gained against the euro recently (owing mostly to euro weakness, rather than GBP strength).

The chart below shows the GBP/CHF pair (per daily candlesticks) trading in relation to its 100-day moving average (see the sloped black line). As we can see from the chart, the GBP/CHF pair is, at the time of writing at least, sitting just above the 100-day moving average.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

It is likely that GBP will find strength against other major currencies over the next few days, or at least weeks. On February 19, 2020, upon the data release we learned that the year-over-year inflation rate for the United Kingdom rose from 1.3% in December 2019 (the month in which the Conservative party election win brought greater certainty over Brexit, and thus greater confidence to domestic businesses) to 1.8% in January 2020.

(Source: Trading Economics)

This, in light of other constructive data more recently, means that there is a far lower likelihood of the Bank of England cutting rates. The current short-term rate of +0.75% is close to zero, and as a natural bias remains to avoid cutting rates to zero (if such an outcome can be averted), this new inflation figure should provide the Bank of England with some confidence. The target inflation rate is 2%, plus or minus 1%. The 1.3% figure for December 2019 was therefore concerning, but the 1.8% helpfully sets a different trajectory.

Yet the bond market is still pessimistic, as we can see in the chart below, which shows the GBP/CHF pair versus the one-year U.K. gilt yield (the blue line, set against the far-right y-axis).

The bond market has priced the one-year yield at about +0.66%, meaning that there is further upside potential (or put another way, downside potential for short-term bonds in the U.K., as bond prices move inversely to yields).

As short-term yields typically correlate positively and strongly with spot FX prices (as we can see in the chart above), a further improvement in the bond market for short-term U.K. yields should strengthen the foundation for upside in all GBP crosses (including GBP/CHF). The next Bank of England MPC meeting is set for March 26, 2020. Between now and then, and subsequent to the meeting, we should generally maintain a bullish bias for the sterling. The downside case appears to be weak.

Having said that, we should also consider that safe haven currencies have been in demand recently. This includes the Swiss franc (or CHF). However, the Swiss National Bank's comparable short-term rate (versus the Bank of England's rate of +0.75%) is negative at -0.75%. Therefore, from an interest rate differential perspective, the GBP/CHF offers an attractive carry trade. Nevertheless, the volatility and demand for safe havens in light of the coronavirus threat to global supply chains does remain in sight.

The GBP/CHF could conceivably continue to struggle if the demand for Swiss francs continues. On the other hand, Swiss equities have outperformed both the FTSE 100 (an indexed measure of U.K. equity performance) and the DAX (an index measuring German equities, a proxy for eurozone equities outside of Switzerland). The chart below shows these recent performance ratios, using the Swiss Market Index as the numerator in each case; against the FTSE 100 (in blue) and Germany (in red).

The rising lines here represent out-performance in Swiss equities, as investors around the world have flooded safe havens like Switzerland with capital. These moves are liable to change swiftly, especially if CHF weakens first should investors steady their concerns and/or gather greater certainty with respect to the actualities (and potentialities) of the coronavirus threat to global business.

Should CHF begin to struggle, or should gold prices begin to soften after their recent ascent (gold prices are correlated to the strength of CHF, as I considered in a recent article), the capital that flooded into Switzerland could shift outwards. This could provide other currencies, including GBP and EUR, with sharp gains against CHF. While this author believes GBP offers a bullish case on its own, this could provide the GBP/CHF pair with even further strength as head into March 2020 (and beyond).

We should also note that the Swiss National Bank (Switzerland's central bank) is under pressure to devalue the Swiss franc in order to preserve the export competitiveness of the country, in order to avert deflationary pressures. The EUR/CHF level is an important exchange rate for Switzerland. If the SNB does not allow the euro to weaken much further against CHF (currently trading around the 1.06 level; a key level for many years), this would naturally mean either euro strength or CHF weakness.

Should a rebound in EUR/CHF (to the upside) be driven by central bank intervention, this would likely originate from the side of CHF (i.e., the SNB in this case), and therefore this would also likely weaken CHF against all G10 foreign exchange (including GBP).

(The EUR/CHF level of 1.06, as illustrated by the horizontal blue line. Weekly candlesticks are used. The pair has not broken the level recently.)

The United States dollar (or USD) is also gaining against CHF, as discussed in my recent article covering USD/CHF. It is conceivable that investors begin to favor the USD more and more, over CHF, even if safe havens remain broadly in demand. Admittedly, that is a more difficult situation to expect, and the Swiss franc is a more natural currency to shift to for eurozone investors (by virtue of the proximity of Switzerland to other European countries, and the strong financial relationships between the banks and other institutions in the region).

Nevertheless, the USD offers a relatively high interest rate (a target rate of +1.50-1.75% as set by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as compared to the negative Swiss rate of -0.75%) and a highly popular stock market (larger than the Swiss equity market). Should safe havens continue to remain in demand, the USD will probably attract more capital than CHF, sending USD/CHF higher, while a risk-on situation (where safe havens are not so important to investors) would likely also send USD/CHF higher (due to the interest rate differential, and capital flowing out of Switzerland). Overall, it is difficult to construct a bullish case for the Swiss franc on a longer-term basis.

This author remains bullish on the British pound sterling, and cautiously bearish on the Swiss franc.

The GBP/CHF pair should find the 1.3250 level over the short-to-medium term (in line with recent highs). However, due to the volatility of the pound sterling, one may wish to either wait for further downside in the meantime, or consider using a lower amount of leverage and/or averaging into a long position. This author does not believe GBP/CHF will fall below 1.2480 (or materially below the 1.25 handle) in the near term, with our bias remaining firmly to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.