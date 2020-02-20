REM: The mREIT Rally Is Only Just Getting Started

While its yield has declined to 7.5%, upside remains as net interest margins are likely to improve due to growing origination demand.

The Mortgage REIT ETF REM has been in a steady breakout over the past few months.

The iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (BATS:REM) invests in the largest 36 mortgage REITs in the U.S. Unlike traditional equity REITs, these are companies that borrow money to invest in mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other forms of real estate financing.

I covered the ETF last in November 2019 in "REM: A Buy Due To Rapidly Improving Economic Conditions For mREITs", and it has actually outperformed my expectations. Since the article was published, REM has risen about 11% and generated total returns in excess of 13%, as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, with gains like that, many investors must ask if alpha potential remains. This is particularly true since the fund's dividend yield has fallen to 7.5%, which, though much higher than nearly all other asset classes, is nearly the lowest it's been this decade:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, additional upside for REM is likely as bullish economic fundamentals have continued to improve. Mortgage rates are back at all-time lows, and new home production is spiking, which will help mREITs generate additional business. The Federal Reserve is also expected to keep short-term interest rates at low levels this year, keeping net interest margins stable.

While investors have been conditioned to fear mREITs after 2008, the reality is that the U.S mortgage market is the healthiest in decades. Eventually, this will likely promote higher net interest margins, which will promote dividend growth. Still, as REM's dividend converges toward that of other asset classes, it may be smart to take some profits.

A Look at U.S Mortgage Rates

Average U.S 30-year mortgage rates are back at long-term lows of 3.45%, which is similarly reflected in the 15-year mortgage rate of 2.97%. As you can see below, the recent collapse in mortgage rates has brought originations back up to a long-term high:

Data by YCharts

The cash flow of mREITs is largely a factor of the spreads between borrowing rates and mortgage lending rates. This can be seen in multiple ways. One is through the mortgage rates minus LIBOR, since most mREITs borrow short term and lend long term, but another interesting measure is the 30-year mortgage rate minus 30-year Treasury rate, which tells us about true underlying loan demand.

As you can see below, the latter figure is at its long-term midpoint level, while the prior is at long-term lows:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, this a bit of a "goldilocks" environment for investing mREITs as demand for mortgages is very high (signaling general business growth), while profitability cannot go much lower (signaling long-term profitability growth). Since many mREITs went bankrupt in 2008, the industry still does not have tremendous competition.

Even more, U.S. housing starts are spiking at the fastest pace this decade, which is a sign that demand for mortgages is about to spike:

Data by YCharts

While REM's dividend yield has declined considerably in recent months, I believe that its dividend will be increased this year as its underlying mREITs see increases in operating cash flow. Recent research I've done indicated most of these mREITs operate at a debt ratio of 80%, which gives them room to safely increase leverage to make way for higher mortgage demand.

A Closer Look at REM

If you follow my articles, you know that I've done a lot of research on individual mREITs over the past few months. Surprisingly, there is a lot of diversity in the market, and investors willing to do the leg work might be best off avoiding the ETF.

That said, I would argue that, for the majority of investors, REM is a better option as there are some mREITs with hidden risks that can only be found reading annual reports in-depth. Even more, the best mREITs I've found are smaller and usually lack significant trading volume. With a total AUM of $1.5B, REM has more than enough liquidity for nearly all investors.

Compared to most ETFs, REM is very cheap. It has an SEC yield of 7.85%, which, unlike bonds, carries little inflation exposure (since mREITs generate cash flow based on interest rate spreads). Even more, its dividend is fully covered as it has a weighted average price-to-cash flow ratio of 11.6X. Additionally, the companies in the fund trade very close to book value with a weighted average price-to-book ratio of 1.15X.

Of course, many would argue that mREITs carry a higher risk than most other assets. While this was certainly true in 2008, debt service costs to disposable income have continued to decline to extreme lows:

Data by YCharts

Quite frankly, without an economic depression, I doubt there will be another rise in significant national defaults.

The Bottom Line

The fundamentals supporting REM have climbed even higher over the past few months. Mortgage originations are higher today and will likely be even higher later this year, following the recent spike in housing starts. While mortgage rates are depressed today, this will likely help spur a long-term increase in net interest margins.

Unlike most equities, REM has limited exposure to the many threats to the global economy, including the Coronavirus and the general business cycle. While a recession will still likely increase defaults, I doubt the increase will be significant as household debt service payments as a percent of income are extremely low.

As you can see below, REM has been outperforming the S&P 500 this year:

Data by YCharts

Now, while I believe the long-run bullish fundamentals for REM remain strong, a short-term pullback is certainly feasible. REM has risen in nearly a straight line since last September with no drawdowns over 2%. Thus, a healthy correction of 3-7% seems necessary. That said, for the long-term investor, who is not too concerned by that possibility, REM remains a "buy".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.