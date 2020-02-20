L3Harris: Post Merger Growth Opportunity

They have several tailwinds that should propel the company forward for years to come.

Company Overview

L3Harris (LHX) is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. We provide advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

As some of you may be aware, LHX is the product of a merger between Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, which took place on the 29th of June 2019. It's kind of hard to quickly summarize what this company does in a way that leaves nothing out, there are simply so many aspects to cover. But to me LHX is the definition of a high tech defense company. Communications, sensors, avionics, electronic warfare, space systems and plenty more. You name it, and if it sounds geeky enough, then chances are that LHX has a product or two in that category. While they are definitely a defense company at heart, they also provide several commercial solutions in areas such as air traffic control and pilot training.

Growth

The newly formed company is off to a great start. While it's always a bit complicated to compare companies to their historic numbers immediately after merger, here are a couple of the most important numbers from the company's Q4 2019 earnings report.

4Q19 revenue $4.8 billion; up 190% GAAP and 10% versus prior-year combined

4Q19 GAAP EPS from continuing operations down 6% to $1.77; non-GAAP up 28% versus prior-year combined to $2.85

While this is a very short time frame to look at, 10% revenue increase and 28% earnings per share growth are certainly promising numbers. Note that these companies have officially only been merged for the second half of 2019.

So we are definitely off to a promising start. The whole defense sector is expected to do well globally in the next couple of years and LHX is almost certain to benefit since they provide a significant amount of high tech parts to several larger projects. The US defense budget seems to provide some tailwinds and on top of that, the majority of the synergy benefits related to the merger are still to come.

Here is a quick recap of the company's guidance for 2020.

Synergies

As mentioned earlier, the majority of the expected synergies resulting from the merger are not showing yet on the earnings report. Here is a little extract from the Q4 2019 earnings call transcript by Seeking Alpha.

"Integration is progressing ahead of plan and in the six months since closed, we delivered $65 million of net synergies or $15 million higher than our previous guidance. This momentum along with a well-defined path to generate $180 million of cumulative net savings in 2020, give us confidence in achieving our $300 million net savings target or $500 million gross, earlier than anticipated and about a year ahead of plan."

If they can achieve their goals, and the past 6 months indicates that they can, it means a pretty significant improvement on the bottom line.

Shareholder returns

Dividend

Unfortunately, as with most growth stocks, the dividend yield is a little too weak for income investors. LHX is currently yielding around 1.30%.

We do not have any data for dividend growth yet and we will most likely have to wait until the summer of 2020 to hear the first official dividend raise numbers. But rest assured, that dividend is going up. Harris has historically raised between 10% and 15% while L3's dividend growth has been between 5% and 10% for the past years.

Taking into account these recent historical raises, low current payout ratio, the increases in 2020 guidance for revenue, EPS and cash flow as well as the overall positive trends in the defense sector, I would be disappointed in anything less than 10% annual dividend increases going forward. The company could afford to do larger raises too but I think it's better to go with a cautious estimate here as the management seems to prefer using share repurchases to return capital to shareholders at this time.

Share repurchases

We are lucky to have some more data on share repurchases. The original guidance was $2.5 billion used for share repurchases in the first 12 months following the merger. They used $1.5 billion of that in the second half of 2019, leaving $1 billion for the first half of 2020.

For 2020, the company is guiding a total of $3 billion worth of share repurchases. This includes roughly $2 billion of regular share repurchases as well as roughly $1 billion extra due to proceeds from selling their airport security business to Leidos. (LDOS) The company is expecting to divest other parts of their business too, we do not know which parts yet or how much proceeds they will generate but the indication is that this cash would also be used for additional share repurchases.

With the current market cap of LHX being just north of $50 billion, my expectation is to see quite a large reduction in the amount of shares outstanding in the coming years. The $3 billion for 2020 alone would be 6%. I think it's safe to expect the company to continue to purchase a minimum of $2 billion annually for the next few years, with some very likely one time increases in the number due to asset sales.

Valuation

Using the non-GAAP EPS of $10.08, we arrive at a current P/E of around 22.5. This doesn't seem too high compared to other defense stocks, especially considering the growth potential of LHX. However, please keep in mind that this is the non-GAAP EPS and there is a significant difference between that and the GAAP EPS of $7.90, which would lead to a P/E of almost 29. That is already a pretty high price tag, even for a growth company.

Looking at the recent chart, LHX stock has appreciated almost 30% since the merger and they have done exceptionally well since the start of 2020. I don't consider LHX to be overly expensive right now but investors looking for significant value might be a little late to the party.

Final words

LHX certainly has a lot of tailwinds for the next few years. Increased defense spending both domestically and internationally should result in top line growth for years to come, with merger synergies and reduced share count providing a nice boost to the bottom line.

The current valuation does leave a little to be desired, however I do not think that LHX is a bad buy at these levels. I believe that LHX has its place in long-term portfolios where investors are looking for stable growth and increasing dividends, though I do understand that the low current yield and relatively high valuation are certainly not for everyone.

