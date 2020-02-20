Total: This 5.9%-Yielding Oil Major Is A Great Bargain After Its Recent Correction

Since the beginning of this year, the entire energy sector has gone through a brutal sell-off due to the negative effect of coronavirus on the Chinese economy and hence on the global demand for oil products. During such indiscriminate sell-offs, investors are given the chance to buy solid stocks for the long run at bargain prices, as the market punishes the solid stocks along with the weak ones. In this article, I will analyze why Total (TOT) has become a great bargain after its recent 13% correction.

Resilience to downturns

Total has repeatedly proved to be the most resilient oil major during downturns. In the fierce downturn of the energy sector between mid-2014 and 2017, when the price of oil collapsed from $100 to $26, the earnings per share of Total fell only 49%, from $4.94 in 2013 to $2.51 in 2016. In that downturn, the earnings per share of Exxon Mobil (XOM) plunged 75% while BP (BP) and Chevron (CVX) saw their profits completely evaporate, as they posted losses in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

The reason behind the impressive outperformance of Total is its superior refining segment. Before that downturn, the upstream segment of all the oil majors was generating approximately 90% of their total earnings. As a result, the other oil majors sold many of their refineries, failing to realize that those refineries constituted their hedge against a downturn. When the price of oil falls, the price of refined products usually falls at a slower pace thanks to the improved demand that results from cheaper prices and hence refining margins widen. Total maintained almost all its refineries and thus it has become the most defensive oil major in the event of depressed oil prices.

This proved to be the case once again in 2019. Due to an appreciable decrease in the prices of oil and natural gas last year, all the oil majors incurred significant declines in their earnings per share. To provide a perspective, the comparable earnings per share of Exxon plunged 50% in 2019 vs. 2018 due to lower prices of oil and natural gas and a collapse in the margins of its chemical segment. Moreover, Chevron and BP saw their earnings fall 20% and 21%, respectively, in 2019. On the contrary, the earnings of Total fell only 9%, as the results of the oil major were supported by the resilient earnings of its refining segment, its marketing segment and its LNG business.

Source: Investor Presentation

Most investors focus on the growth prospects of companies and underestimate the importance of their resilience to downturns. However, the latter is one of the most important features investors should look for, particularly in the energy sector, which is characterized by high cyclicality due to the dramatic swings of commodity prices. This feature is also critical for income-oriented investors, who should do their best to avoid dividend cuts.

Growth prospects

Total has exhibited the strongest production growth in its peer group in recent years. All the oil majors failed to grow their production for about a decade but most of them have returned to growth mode in the last two years, with the exception of Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B), which have posted flat output. Total has exhibited the strongest performance, as it grew its output by 8% in 2018 and 9% in 2019. In addition, Total expects to grow its production by another 2%-4% this year. It is worth noting that Total benefits from the low natural decline rate of most of its fields, which are characterized by long plateau profiles. Moreover, the company has a strong pipeline of future growth projects, which have a rate of return above 15% and will enhance its production by more than 800,000 barrels per day after 2023. It is thus evident that Total has exciting growth prospects ahead.

Furthermore, Total has drastically reduced its production cost in the last five years, from $9.9 per barrel in 2014 to $5.4 per barrel now. This production cost is approximately half of the cost of its peers and hence it constitutes a material competitive advantage of Total over its peers.

Reserves

A major challenge for oil producers is to replace the reserves they use every year in order to prevent running out of reserves in the future. Total has exhibited strong performance in this aspect. In the last five years, it has posted an average reserve replacement ratio of 124%, which is much higher than the approximate 100% of its peer group. Thanks to its strong reserve replacement, Total currently has approximately 12 years of proved reserves. This is much better than the 7.9 years of proved reserves that Shell currently has and the average 11-year duration of reserves in the group of oil majors.

Dividend

Thanks to its recent correction, Total is currently offering a nearly 4-year high dividend yield of 5.9%.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield of Total is higher than the 5.7% yield of Exxon and the 4.7% yield of Chevron. Moreover, the dividend of Total is safe, as Total has a remarkably low payout ratio of 62%, it has promising growth prospects and has proven markedly resilient even under the most adverse business conditions.

Shell is currently offering a 7.3% dividend yield but it has failed to grow its production in the last two years and is not likely to grow its production meaningfully for the foreseeable future, as the natural decline of its fields will offset most of new growth projects. Shell also has a much shorter lifetime of reserves and hence is less attractive than Total, despite its higher yield.

BP is also offering a higher yield than Total (7.0%) and it is attractive right now. However, it has a much more leveraged balance sheet than Total, primarily due to the $67 billion it has paid in the last decade for its liabilities for its catastrophic accident in 2010. BP has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $147.4 billion, which is much greater than the net debt of $104.2 billion of Total. The difference becomes greater given that Total earned much more than BP last year ($11.3 billion vs. $4.0 billion).

Overall, Total currently offers by far the most attractive combination of dividend yield, growth prospects, resilience and dividend safety in the group of oil majors.

Final thoughts

When an entire sector is sold off due to an unexpected headwind, investors should take advantage of the opportunity and buy a strong company of the sector, which will recover after the headwind disappears from the horizon. The recent sell-off of the entire energy sector due to coronavirus is exactly this case. Investors should buy Total for its nearly 4-year high dividend yield of 5.9%, which can be considered absolutely safe for the foreseeable future, given the healthy payout ratio, the exciting growth prospects and, more importantly, the resilience of Total even under the most adverse business conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.