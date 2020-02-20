MBB: Better Off With Cash Than Mortgage Backed Securities At These Yields

While MBB is volatile and likely to fall, cash funds offer nearly the same dividends with essentially no volatility.

MBS sales on behalf of the Federal Reserve and the end of its Repo facility are likely to further promote higher mortgage rates.

Mortgage rates have returned to long-term lows, boosting the value of the mortgage backed security ETF MBB.

The iShares Mortgage-Backed Security ETF (MBB) has had decent performance over the beginning of the year as mortgage rates have returned to long-term lows. The fund invests in an array of MBS, most of which contain very low credit risk as they are backed by the U.S. Government or Fannie & Freddie (OTCQB:FNMA).

While that gives the bonds effectively no credit risk (since they are insured), that does not mean MBB is without risks. In fact, if you account for the significant risk of an increase in mortgage rates, it is hard to see why investors would buy MBB. While most of its bonds are short term, MBB also has high exposure to inflation and, if you account for inflation and taxes you're actually losing purchasing power by investing in MBB today while taking on risk.

MBB's Exposure to Mortgage Rates

The price of MBB is inversely correlated to mortgage rates. If U.S. average mortgage rates decline, the value of MBB improves at the expense of its dividend yield.

This relationship is seen quite clearly below:

As you can see, the price of MBB is back at its long-term resistance level while 30-year mortgage rates are back at its long-term support level. Historically, when MBB is trading around $109, it subsequently falls around 3-5% back to $104-$106. While a 3-5% drop may seem low, it is high considering its 2.3% weighted average yield-to-maturity.

There are many other factors that signal an increase to mortgage rate from here. Most notably, the recent rapid increase in housing starts which will boost mortgage demand later this year and next. As you can see below, this comes at a time when originations are already at a long-term high:

If you look closely you can see that the previous peaks in mortgage originations concurred with troughs in mortgage rates that came before the 3-5% drawdowns in MBB. Of course, because housing starts are rising so quickly, it is possible that mortgage demand will rise at an even faster pace and cause a full rebound in mortgage rates.

Unlike in the previous instances of rising mortgage rates, the U.S. Federal Reserve is selling its MBS portfolio at an extremely rapid pace:

The Fed also recently increased the money supply via its Repo market operations which they plan to end soon and return to quantitative tightening. This will bring liquidity out of the financial system and leave banks and mREITs with less available capital to originate mortgage loans, precisely at a time when mortgage loan demand will rise.

The likely result? A significant rise to mortgage rates and a decline in the principal value of MBB.

The Inflation Factor

The primary goal of investing is, at the very least, to protect the purchasing power of wealth. It does not matter if the dollar value of an investment increases if the value of the dollar decreases at a faster pace.

Historically, MBB has delivered total returns essentially equal to the U.S. CPI rate, but with a bit of volatility along the way:

Of course, if you account for an income tax rate of around 20% on the income generated by MBB, you would have lost purchasing power over this period.

Looking forward, it is unlikely that MBB will outperform CPI. First, it is likely that mortgage rates will rise which will cause MBB's principal value to decline. Even more, MBB currently has a weighted average yield to maturity of 2.3% which means it should have a forward dividend yield of 2.23% after accounting for its small 7 bps expense ratio.

As you can see below, the U.S. core inflation rate (which excludes more volatile food and energy) is currently at 2.26% and in a general upward long-term trend:

Thus, the dividends received by MBB are likely to result in no purchasing power gains.

Why Not Stick With Cash?

With MBB you get quite a bit in volatility with essentially the same returns as you would with a money market ETF. To compare, I chose the T-Bill ETF (BIL), the short-term floating-rate bond fund (FLOT), and the actively managed cash fund (MINT) which holds a mixture of money-market securities.

As you can see below, these ETFs have had nearly the same returns as MBB but with far less volatility along the way:

Importantly, the interest rate exposure of those ETFs is quite a bit lower as they are shorter-maturity investments. My favorite, FLOT, has effectively no interest rate exposure since its dividend payments track rates.

The TTM dividend yield of FLOT and MINT is also essentially the same as MBB's:

Note, forward dividend yields are lower for all due to the recent decline in rates.

To summarize, if you're looking for a low-risk investment that is likely to deliver returns at least equal to inflation, you are far better off with a typical cash fund than you are with mortgage-backed securities.

MBB is volatile because mortgage rates are volatile and are likely to have negative net returns this year as mortgage rates return to normal. While it is not guaranteed that mortgage rates rise from here, all of the major fundamental signals indicate the bottom is in including:

High origination demand

A likely additional increase in origination demand

End of Federal Reserve liquidity creation

Increasing Federal Reserve mortgage-backed security sales

Fannie and Freddie privatization efforts

Rising core inflation

Quite frankly, MBB's yield is not high enough to account for these risks to its principal. I expect the 30-year mortgage rate to return to at least 4% by year-end which historically implies MBB will trade around $105 (3.5% lower). Overall, I believe MBB is a "sell" until its dividend yield is over 4%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.