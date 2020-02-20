Wendy's: Sell The News On Breakfast Launch

If high competition causes Wendy's breakfast launch to not pan out, there could be significant downside for shareholders, exacerbated by Wendy's relatively high debt burden.

Wendy's has struggled to grow revenue over the past few years and has been reliant on margin expansion and share buybacks.

As seen in its high valuation, investors are betting big that the breakfast launch will be successful.

The Fast Food chain Wendy's (WEN) is expected to report earnings on February 26th with an EPS consensus estimate of $0.09 and a revenue estimate of $423M. The company has also invested around $20M in its upcoming breakfast initiative that will finally be launched on March 2nd.

Given its share price of $23.2 and forward annual EPS estimate of $0.60, Wendy's is undoubtedly an expensive company with a forward "P/E" of 38X. Even more, because the company engaged in extreme share-buybacks earlier this decade, Wendy's has quite a bit of debt and has a relatively low credit rating of B2.

Clearly, investors believe that the company's breakfast initiative will pay off. Long-term consensus EPS estimates indicate that investors expect Wendy's EPS to double over the coming years with steady revenue growth around 5%.

Will The Breakfast Buzz Pan Out?

Quite frankly, I have my doubts about this. This is Wendy's fourth attempt at moving into breakfast. The first was in 1985 which failed largely due to technological constraints. They tried again in 2007 in select locations and found its products lacked needed quality and again in a larger 2012 experiment. In 2012, the main trouble was increased competition from the likes of Starbucks (SBUX).

Of course, the competition is even higher today. Almost all of the other major fast-food chains have built a foothold in the breakfast market. Fast-food breakfast was all the buzz in the later 2000s, but it too is slowing down today. Commuting, the major source of fast-food breakfast customers has been in decline for years. Even more, consumers continue to be increasingly interested in more healthy less-processed food, problematic for Wendy's marketing flagship "Breakfast Baconator" which contains over 100% of the daily recommendation of sodium and cholesterol. On a positive side, the company plans to only use freshly cracked eggs (though that does make profitability more difficult).

Investors must consider Wendy's competitive advantage in the breakfast market. If they have no natural advantage, they'll pour needless amounts of money into marketing (that would have otherwise been paid as dividends) for yet another failed attempt at gaining breakfast market share. McDonald's (MCD) gains from its first-mover-advantage and superior brand-awareness. Starbucks gains from catering to more health-centric customers and Taco Bell (YUM) to those who like spices. For now, Wendy's focus is on beating its direct competitors like McDonald's and Burger King on quality (i.e real eggs) which may prove difficult when it comes to profitability.

While it is certainly possible for Wendy's breakfast attempt to work out this time, the market does not seem to be discounting the possibility that it does not. WEN is the most expensive of its peer group by most measures and, given its higher leverage, does not have much room for failure.

A Look at Wendy's Financial History

After losing nearly all of its value during the Great Recession, WEN has made a steady recovery with its share-price increasing far faster than the market as a whole. Importantly, Wendy's revenue and revenue-per-share have remained essentially unchanged with most gains occurring through profit margin expansion which has since reversed course. See below:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

As you can see, Wendy's was able to grow CFO per share through higher gross and operating margins. However, as margins were increasing, revenue per share was slowly falling, implying Wendy's was losing customers as it raised prices. Since then, margins have been falling and CFO per share growth has remained flat.

As you can see below, profits have also been kept from falling due to improvements in operational efficiency:

Data by YCharts

While the drop in OpEx-to-revenue is positive, it is unlikely these gains can continue as it is on the low-end of its historical range. This means that the company is banking big on its breakfast ambitions panning out as its other levers have already been pulled.

Additionally, the company has quite a bit in total liabilities, much of which is due to long-term debt and leases. While its shares outstanding have fallen, buybacks have not been fueled by cash flow:

Data by YCharts

Last quarter, Wendy's announced an adjusted annual EBITDA of $438M which puts its total liabilities to EBITDA at slightly over 10X. The company's leverage and EBITDA-to-interest expense have been about constant for the past few years and there are no immediate solvency red flags. That said, Wendy's has also been operating in a relatively easy environment of depressed raw food prices and a growing economy. When those factors inevitably shift, it is likely Wendy's will struggle with its significant leverage.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, the fast-food industry as a whole is a bit overvalued. Most companies in it are valued like high-growth technology companies, yet struggle with stagnant revenue growth and high leverage.

Because most outperformed in 2008, many investors have been led to believe that fast-food companies lack cyclical exposure. While this is true, fast food has also become a highly saturated market that is struggling to keep up with health trends. When liquidity falls and refinancing their debt becomes more expensive, their earnings are likely to decline considerably.

That said, most in the industry have forward "P/E" ratios around 25X and forward "EV/EBITDA" ratios around 16X. As you can see below, WEN is generally on the high end of the spectrum, particularly on a forward "P/E" basis:

Data by YCharts

Granted, Wendy's forward earnings are abnormally depressed due to expected marketing costs pertaining to its breakfast launch. However, the fact remains that Wendy's is a very expensive company, particularly when its greater risks and lack of growth are considered.

As you can see below, WEN is also priced at the top of its long-term price-to-sales range:

Data by YCharts

Overall it seems that investors are best avoiding WEN until after the breakfast launch. Today, potential gains from the launch are priced into Wendy's stock with little discounting for the possibility of yet another failed launch. Thus, the stock lacks significant upside potential compared to its downside.

I believe that WEN is a "sell" with a price target of $16 based on a fair-value forward "P/E" estimate of 25X, closer to that of peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.