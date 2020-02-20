UVXY: More Downside Remains

Given that we’ve just hit a fresh high in the market, the odds favor lower levels of volatility from here.

As you can see in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, it’s been a tough go for the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY).

With shares delivering negative returns across almost all timeframes monitored, UVXY has simply crushed holders as the years have passed by. In this piece, I will argue that while the long term trend is almost certainly going to continue in this instrument, the short term volatility markets are indicative of even lower levels of the VIX in near futures. In other words, it’s time to sell, short, or avoid UVXY.

Understanding the Instrument

If you’re familiar with UVXY or have followed the instrument for some time, you’re likely aware of one key fact regarding it: it doesn’t actually deliver the leveraged return of VIX over lengthy periods of time. In fact, it dramatically underperforms the actual movements of the VIX in almost anything but the shortest of time windows.

We can make this case fairly simply be referencing the momentum table at the start of the article. UVXY is down 99.98% over the last 5 years. Has the VIX fallen by this amount? No. As you can see in the following charts of both UVXY and the VIX, there is a consistent drop in UVXY which is not present in the VIX.

So what is happening here? Why does UVXY continue to drop while the VIX basically travels sideways? To answer that question, we need to look underneath the surface at the methodology at work in the instrument as well some properties of the VIX futures markets.

First off, let’s start with the basics. UVXY offers a 1.5x leveraged return of the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index. This index follows the front two months of VIX futures and continuously rolls exposure such that the average expiry of the futures held is about 30 days into the future. This is all relatively straightforward except for one key fact: futures tend to converges towards spot.

Understanding this concept is pivotal towards understanding what’s happening in the returns of UVXY. What this concept of “futures converge to spot” tangibly means is that as time progresses, any given futures contract will generally move towards the spot price of the underlying asset the futures track.

What this means in practice is that if any given futures contract is priced above the spot price of the asset it tracks, the futures contracts will be generally declining in value in relation to the spot as time progresses. For VIX futures, this is a very big problem in that in 87% of all days over the last decade, this state of futures higher than spot has been the norm. This means that in the vast majority of all days, VIX futures will be generally declining in value in relation to the VIX itself.

When you consider the fact that the VIX basically goes nowhere in a typical year (spends most of its time in the 14-16 range), this means that if you’re holding VIX futures, you are going to get decimated by the “futures convergence” because almost all of your return is going to come from this key factor.

But don’t just take my word for it – here is the long run return of the index which UVXY follows at 1.5x leverage provided directly from S&P Global.

Yes, you are reading this correctly. The index which UVXY gives a 1.5x return on has declined at an annualized rate of 53% per year for the past decade. To put this into UVXY’s terms, this equates to roughly an 80% decline per year…simply due to roll yield (technical name for the whole “futures converge to spot while I’m holding the futures” thing).

So this is the problem with UVXY and why I can never agree with anyone holding the instrument except in very limited situations and over very short timeframes. Roll yield in a VIX market which almost always has futures prices above the spot rate of the VIX means that you’re going to lose and lose hard with this ETF if you’re holding to the long side.

For this reason, I suggest exiting your long positions (if you have them) and looking to short the ETF. There generally aren’t many shares available to short but UVXY has a relatively liquid options chain and I would suggest looking to short through this.

Volatility Markets

Beyond the fact that roll yield is almost certainty going to continue destroying shareholder value in UVXY, I believe that investors in volatility markets need to be aware of the statistical trading signal which was just generated in today’s trading action.

Put simply, there’s a predictive relationship between what happens to volatility versus recent movements in the S&P 500. Specifically, we have just hit a fresh 1-month high in the index. The chart below uses 27 years of data to show the probability of times that volatility is higher or lower a certain number of days into the future following a hit of new 1-month highs or lows.

The data is fairly straightforward and conclusive: when the S&P 500 hits a fresh 1-month high, volatility falls over the next month about 60% of the time. In other words, simple odds would suggest that the VIX is going to drop from here.

Given that UVXY provides leveraged exposure to volatility and the odds favor volatility declining in the future, it makes a lot of sense to look to short UVXY to capture this decline in volatility. When you couple this with the fact that roll yield continues to take a heavy toll out of shares, shorting UVXY makes for a very clear bet at this time.

Conclusion

UVXY has a demonstrated track record of eroding shareholder value due to its leveraged application of an index which consistently loses money. The markets remain in contango which means that UVXY continues to lose from roll yield. Given that we’ve just hit a fresh high in the market, the odds favor lower levels of volatility from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.