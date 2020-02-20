Ventas Blows Up The Growth Thesis In Style

While consensus was stuck with a flat outlook, the company came far closer to our thoughts on their trajectory.

When we last covered Ventas Inc (VTR) we had the rather outlier opinion that it will struggle to please the consensus analyst estimates. We specifically called for 2020 guidance that would disappoint.

While consensus is that VTR will see a flattish FFO for 2020, we believe that might be too optimistic. There is a very strong possibility of a negative 4 to negative 5% FFO in 2020. The main reason is that the market has not recognized the risk of minimum wage hikes.

Source: Pray For Strength, Because You Won't Like The Guidance

This morning VTR released its 2019 numbers and provided guidance for 2020. We analyzed them and we present our thoughts below.

Q4-2019

The headline numbers beat by a penny with Funds from Operations or FFO coming in at 93 cents. While that might have got the bulls to heave a sigh of relief, the underlying trends were rather gruesome. The Senior Housing Operating Portfolio or SHOP, dropped its Net Operating Income (NOI) by 7.5% in Q4-2019

Source: VTR Q4-2019 press release

That is an absolutely devastating pace for the company and it pushed total NOI into the negative, despite strong results from triple net and office. We have warned on this multiple times over the last year that the SHOP portfolio is the Achilles' heel of VTR and management's decision to "triple down" on this sector was indefensible.

2020 guidance

In case you think that we are being too hard on the company, please take a look at their SHOP guidance for 2020.

Source: VTR Q4-2019 press release

This is off a rather low base and shows that our projections for margin contraction from escalating wages were spot on. The impact of the declining NOI on FFO was not pretty at all.

Source: VTR Q4-2019 press release

Normalized FFO came in for 2019 at $3.83 and the 2020 projections put the midpoint at $3.63, a decline of about 5%. This puts the 2020 normalized FFO back well below 2016 levels.

Let us not forget the triple net side

Senior housing problems are up and center on the SHOP side but the triple net is likely to become a growing issue in 2020. An entire 12.8% of the portfolio cannot cover their rents.

Source: VTR Q4-2019 presentation

This is a sharp deterioration from just one quarter back.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

As we had pointed out before, this is rent coverage on a rolling 12 month basis. Hence even the Q4-2019 figure, does not fully incorporate the distress in the market. We will see the full impact possibly by the time VTR reports on its Q2 or Q3 2020 results.

Dividend coverage

Alongside the adjustments to get to normalized FFO, VTR also provided the capex guidance for 2020. With a midpoint of $180 million, this was a big jump over 2019 levels. Capex is actually moving up by 15.3% over 2019 levels just as FFO is about to take a 5% drop.

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

Combining this information we can see that at the low end, VTR will produce funds available for distribution or FAD of just $3.06/share ($1,151/376).

Source: VTR Q3-2019 presentation

Take a moment to assimilate this information. Now let it sink in that VTR is currently paying a dividend of $3.17/share. Do you see any room for increasing this dividend rate? We do not. We would add that VTR's balance sheet flexibility has also gone straight out of the window. VTR is now at close to 6.1X debt to EBITDA (Q4-2019 annualized) and we see a higher ratio as they close out 2020.

Conclusion

The poor guidance was expected, but the SHOP NOI guidance was exceptionally brutal and at the minimum, management should acknowledge the error of pushing for more properties in this segment. It will take at least 2 years to work through the issues in the system and we expect some impairment charges on the triple net side in 2020. VTR is effectively going to pay more dividends than their FAD (even at the high end), so don't expect much in the way of dividend hikes. At over 19X FAD we have zero desire to own this name, despite its long and distinguished history. Bullish investors should continue to sell out of the money puts as those will give you the same or higher yield as VTR stock, with significantly lower risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

