Hold Your Nose And Buy Smartsheet

The company has negative free cash flow but still meets the software Rule of 40.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is one of the top growth stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. In fact, it is number 3 in next year's estimated revenue growth of almost 40%, behind CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CRWD) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) which both IPO'ed less than a year ago.

What attracts me about Smartsheet is the relative valuation relative to other digital transformation stocks. It is rare to find such a high growth stock with a fair valuation. I believe the reason for the reasonable valuation is due to the very high level of cash burn.

This is easy to discern based on the SG&A expense margin which is 116% of revenue intake. (Note that SG&A includes R&D.)

But even so, this company fulfills the software Rule of 40, meaning that its revenue growth is sufficiently strong to justify the negative free cash flow. I believe that Smartsheet is a high growth investment opportunity and therefore I am giving this company a bullish rating.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Smartsheet's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, Smartsheet is fairly valued relative to its peers.

Here is where things get a little interesting. When a stock has a high level of cash burn, I examine not only the forward sales multiple as shown above, but also the forward earnings multiple. In most cases, stocks with high cash burn are overvalued based on forward earnings. But not so for Smartsheet.

Based on these two scatter plots, I have to conclude that Smartsheet is fairly valued relative to its peers. Now, I should point out that the entire market for software stocks is getting a little frothy, so if the market falls then Smartsheet will likely fall along with it.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Smartsheet's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 54% - 7.5% = 46.5%

The calculation comes out above 40%, indicating that Smartsheet is appropriately balancing growth and profit, or lack thereof.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

One of the astounding factors relating to Smartsheet's success is its Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate which is holding steady at 134%.

This factor will be key to continued revenue growth and investors should keep a close eye on it.

Total Debt To Total Equity

In my recent article on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), I determined that Atlassian had run up its debt level as a result of M&A activity, reaching a total debt to total equity ratio of 1.3. This high level of debt would make it difficult for Atlassian to fuel growth via acquisition going forward.

Smartsheet doesn't suffer from the same problem. Its total debt is still only a small fraction of total equity. Therefore, the company still has a long M&A-based growth runway.

Investment Risks

Software stock valuations are high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and the coronavirus, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Smartsheet's Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is an impressive 134%. It will be difficult for the company to sustain this figure over the long term, and when it falls, then revenue growth will suffer accordingly. Revenue growth is a big factor in the stock's valuation.

Summary and Conclusions

Smartsheet is one of the few very high growth companies that one can invest in at a reasonable price (relatively speaking). Smartsheet comes out third behind CrowdStrike and Zoom based on forward revenue growth amongst the 152 stocks that I track. Smartsheet does have a high level of cash burn that fuels the high growth rate and is the likely reason why the company has reasonable relative valuation. In spite of the high level of cash burn, Smartsheet still manages to fulfill the software Rule of 40, implying that revenue growth outweighs the negative free cash flow, making the high cash burn more palatable. Therefore, I am giving Smartsheet a bullish rating.

