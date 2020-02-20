Why I Sold Half Of My Bancolombia Stock

Earlier this month, I sold half of my long-standing position in Bancolombia (CIB), which is Colombia's leading banking franchise. I originally bought CIB stock back in 2015 at $37/share and wrote a Seeking Alpha contest-winning article explaining my rationale.

As it turned out, I was a year too early - the stock eventually bottomed in the $20s the following year as oil finally put in its bear market low. Since then, Bancolombia stock has been in steady recovery mode, and recently hit new five-year highs up at the $56/share mark.

With a nice-looking chart since 2016, why sell now? The stock has been fairly steadily appreciating after all, and it still hasn't regained the $65-$70 level that it held prior to the oil crash of 2014. I've long had $75 as my next Colombian bull market price target for CIB stock, and $55, while a great profit, is well short of my original outlook during a recovery.

However, built into that was the expectation that global growth would pick back up and give oil a boost. Since 2014, oil went from $100/barrel down to $27. Then, as expected, it recovered sharply off the lows, moving back to as high as $75 a couple years ago. But it's sharply lost momentum in recent months, as "lower for longer" sentiment continues to reign supreme. Energy stocks in particular have been getting crushed, which makes Bancolombia's resilience even more surprising:

Data by YCharts

From 2015 to 2018, Bancolombia and energy largely traded together. Over the past year, however, a massive divergence has opened up.

Anyways, back to the bull argument. A rebound in oil would be one piece of the upside case. Plus a new and more business-friendly government in Colombia was supposed to allow the bank to return to its prior levels of business activity and prospects.

And, to a significant degree, that has happened; earnings are up from $3 at the trough to $4.45 over the past 12 months. Analysts see Bancolombia earning as much as $5 per share over the next year, which would make for just 11x forward earnings (whereas in theory Bancolombia should probably trade closer to 12.5x earnings in a decent economy and 15x earnings in a good one).

So it's not like the fundamentals are poor. But it's not been a roaring recovery either; it's not the sort of 5%/year GDP growth you typically see from emerging markets during healthy expansion cycles. Both where I live in Colombia and on a recent trip to the capital city of Bogota, it's clear that while the economy is going okay, it's hardly booming now, five years removed from the start of the oil bust.

Colombia annual GDP Growth | Source: Trading Economics

It's easy to look at GDP growth of 3% annually, and on an uptrend, and think things are pretty good. As you can see though, Colombia is capable of much more - GDP growth reached 6% on several occasions last decade. Also, consider that GDP growth bottomed out in the low +1%s. Despite that, Colombian stocks went into a deep bear market (both Bancolombia and the Colombia ETF fell 60% peak-to-trough without the economy ever going into a formal recession).

Investors proved in 2016 that they'd completely abandon Colombia even when the economy was still in a positive, if slow, growth phase. As a result, Bancolombia fell to 7x earnings and a discount to book value at that point. It's important to keep that in mind, because what happens if oil drops to sub-$40 again, or a leftist starts polling well heading into the next Colombian presidential election? 11x earnings for Bancolombia isn't expensive now by any means, but cheap can and will get cheaper if investors get nervous.

It's important to consider that Colombia was stuck in a state of political paralysis in 2016 because then-president Santos was deeply unpopular, and struggled to get legislation approved. That, combined with a fiscal shortfall, greatly tied his hands.

The new president, Ivan Duque, took over in August 2018, and briefly had much better approval ratings. He passed a sweeping tax overhaul, for example, that lowered Colombia's previously punitive corporate tax rate. Investors were pleased, the Peso traded relatively firmly compared to other regional currencies, and sentiment picked up a bit. Colombian GDP growth accelerated in 2019, as you'd expect given folks' improved outlook. Had oil and global growth cooperated, Bancolombia could have shot up to its pre-2014 highs.

But the external factors failed to cooperate, and now much of the domestic picture is going in reverse. The Duque government has now seen its approval fall to just 26% (Spanish), which rivals the lows of the previous ineffective administration. Furthermore, 70% of Colombians said the country is heading in the wrong direction. Widespread street protests in November caused significant damage to public goods - such as bus stations - and led to concern that Colombia might see more unrest such as what had just happened in Chile. Things have calmed down for the time being, but uncertainty is back in the popular perception.

And with Duque this unpopular, you have to think that the right-wing will face a more difficult election in 2022. That's unlike 2018 where Duque won by a wide margin in a vote that was never in doubt (betting markets had Duque at 95% to win before the decisive vote kicked off).

At its core, the government will struggle to get much done until and unless the price of oil recovers. The economy is still heavily reliant on oil, as is the treasury, via its large interest in the state oil company Ecopetrol (EC).

This leads us to the current problems with China, which is a key export market for South American countries. It's been one thing or another for years now as far as China goes, with the trade war now giving way to the corona virus. In any case, the shaky Chinese economy (and lack of much real growth out of developed markets like Europe or Japan) has kept commodities in the penalty box. With Colombia relying on oil (and to a lesser extent coal, gold, and coffee) for funds, any slowdown in China is a major concern. Since the corona virus fears started up, copper has had one of its worst declines in years, and other commodities like oil have been in a slump as well.

We don't know how long China will be in a sharp slowdown; I'm still hopeful that the virus isn't going to be a major concern for too long. That said, a bunch of LatAm economies are already under major stress at the moment, and it requires a good deal of optimism to think Colombia can totally avoid the global growth concerns that have countries like Chile reeling.

For comparison's sake, here's Bancolombia (red line) against leading banks from many other Latin American countries over the past two years:

Bank Bradesco (BBD) (Brazil)

(BBD) (Brazil) Banco Santander Mexico (BSMX) (Mexico)

(BSMX) (Mexico) Credicorp (BAP) (Peru)

(BAP) (Peru) Banco Macro (BMA) (Argentina)

(BMA) (Argentina) Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) (Panama)

Exterior (BLX) (Panama) Banco de Chile (BCH) (Chile)

Data by YCharts

As you can see, not only is Bancolombia up 20% during a difficult stretch for the continent, it's in fact the only one of these banks that is even in positive territory. Mexico's Santander is flat, Peru's bank is down about 15%, and then the remaining three are deep into negative territory.

Bancolombia was my largest position out of the LatAm banks, so this divergence has worked out well so far. However, I'd be naive to think that Colombia can continue to post further gains if the rest of the continent doesn't pick up. I'd also note the Colombian Peso chart - like most emerging market currencies, looks really weak right now, and could easily break to record lows if the 3,500 area doesn't hold up:

U.S. Dollar/Colombian Peso 5-year chart. Rising chart indicates weaker Peso. As you can see, it already broke the old all-time low last fall, and is threatening to move even lower now. | Source: Bloomberg

I do think emerging markets, in general, and Latin America in particular will get their day in the sun. LatAm has underperformed global equities since about 2007, and has woefully underperformed since 2013. At some point mean reversion will kick in, this has already been a long-running cycle now. But is 2020 going to be the year things turn around?

If China doesn't get back to full steam fairly quickly, it's hard to see how that would be the case. China is the marginal buyer of commodities and other natural resources, and without them, Latin American countries are going to see a bit of a growth shock this year. Take what's going on in Chile, for example. Bloomberg reported that:

Chile has managed to avoid cases of the killer virus that’s disrupting business and industry 12,000 miles away in China. But the South American nation’s food exporters are certainly feeling the effects. Chinese purchases of Chilean food items have slumped 50% to 60% since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to government export promotion agency, ProChile. Cherries, wine and seafood are among the most affected items. About a third of all Chilean exports go to China. [...] Besides the plunge in orders, about 1,400 containers carrying Chilean food and wine are waiting to unload in Chinese ports, [a spokesperson] said. Authorities there are accepting 40 to 50 containers a day from Chile, compared with 200 to 350 normally. That bottleneck could lead to losses of perishable goods and trigger a scarcity of refrigerated containers, he said.

At this point, it's really hard to see the case for holding an oversized position in Bancolombia. Most of the other banks on the continent are as cheap as Bancolombia at this point, and they've certainly underperformed in recent years. From a mean reversion standpoint, something like Chile or Argentina is more promising now.

Meanwhile, Colombia is priced like it's the healthiest economy in LatAm, and that may be the case, but it's a dubious distinction if true. The current president is deeply unpopular, the national budget has serious question marks, and the slowdown of Chinese demand threatens to hit key export markets. With the Colombian Peso on the brink of new all-time lows, it's particularly baffling to see Bancolombia stock at 5-year highs. I could be missing more upside - I still like the long-term story - but prudence forces me to cut back my exposure sharply here.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published February 9th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIB,BLX,BSMX,BAP,BCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.