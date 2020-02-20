Alphabet's Cash Balance Exceeds $115Bn - Cash Hoarding Will Likely Continue

Assuming a static world (i.e. Alphabet just maintains the existing level of operations), cash will keep on increasing, potentially exceeding 50% of the current market cap over the next decade.

The current cash balance is just above 10% of market cap and surpasses all liabilities. The balance sheet is set to get stronger and stronger over time.

Unless Alphabet goes on a mega acquisition spree and/or goes all out on buybacks, the cash balance will keep on increasing, net of maintenance capex, all else constant.

Since my previous article dated 24 September 2019 (price at publication: $1,216.01), Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) total return has been ~25%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The title of my previous article "Alphabet, A Compelling Cash Machine" continues to be the backbone of my thesis. Simply put, Alphabet continues to be a cash machine, spitting out massive amounts of cash. The cash balance (including cash equivalents and marketable securities) now well exceeds $100Bn, and keeps on increasing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In fact, this impressive trend shows no signs of stopping. To put things into perspective, the cash balance was ~$33.4Bn at year end 2010, ~$57.4Bn at year end 2013 and ~86.3Bn at year end 2016, versus the current cash balance of ~$119.6Bn. Source: Author analysis / calculations

On average, the cash balance has been increasing by around $9.6Bn per annum, or 15.5%. Looking at it differently, since 2010 the cash balance has increased by more than $85Bn net of maintenance capex, growth capex/M&A, share repurchases, etc. This increase is primarily fuelled by strong annual operating cash flow, which has now surpassed the $50Bn mark.

Cash from Operations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

For FY 2019, cash from operations was ~$54.5Bn. This is a massive increase compared to FY 2010 (~$11Bn), FY 2013 (~$18.7Bn) and FY 2016 (~$36Bn). What's more, it is important to note that the cash balance comfortably exceeds all liabilities:

Source: GOOG Q4 2019 earnings release, pg 4

Going forward, it is reasonable to assume that Alphabet will continue generating strong cash flow, all else constant. Cash-rich Alphabet will get cash richer, and cash is king. To stress test my thesis, I assume the following:

an annual run rate of ~$50Bn in operating cash flow (slightly below the FY 2019 level of ~$54.5Bn)

a 10 year horizon

a static world (Alphabet just maintains the existing level of operations) - i.e. over the next decade, operating cash flow is simply accumulated, net of maintenance capex (in other words, I assume zero organic growth, zero innovation, zero M&A, etc - i.e. simply maintaining the present situation)

In this simplistic, static-world, scenario, on a post-maintenance capex basis, Alphabet can accumulate cash of at least $40Bn per annum or $400Bn+ over the next decade, all else constant. This is on top of the existing cash balance of ~$120Bn, meaning at least $520Bn in total. In other words, over the next decade, the cash balance could well exceed 50% of Alphabet's existing market cap (currently ~$1.04T). Again, this scenario assumes that Alphabet will not grow, will not innovate, will not acquire other companies, will not repurchase shares, etc - it will simply accumulate operating cash flow, net of maintenance capex. Many might think that I am pessimistic or unrealistic, but I would rather have conservatism built into my analysis. In reality, Alphabet will most likely keep on growing, both organically and via M&A. As such, both revenues and operating cash flow are set to grow over time. As operating cash flow continues grows, growth capex is likely to increase further, which in turn will amplify the compounding effect, etc.

A final note. Many might think that Alphabet is overvalued just by looking at the historic share price performance or the market cap which exceeds $1 trillion. However, if one digs deeper, this might be the beginning of the continuation of an era of additional explosive growth, supported by an amazing balance sheet. You effectively can get startup-like returns with tremendously less risk. For starters, the cash balance outweighs all liabilities (can't get any safer), and cash hoarding will continue being fuelled by really strong operating cash flow, all else constant. Alphabet will use its massive (and increasing) cash balance to acquire other businesses, improve existing projects as well as experiment with new startup projects. Many (if not most) of these new startup projects will naturally fail, but these failures will not be really felt by Alphabet's shareholders, provided that the core/legacy businesses (search, YouTube, Gmail, etc) continue to be stable and produce attractive cash flow. It is worth stressing that even if most of these new startup projects fail, the cash balance will most likely keep on increasing. The interesting part is that some of these new startup projects will eventually succeed, and this will provide tremendous value to shareholders. It's a numbers game after all. I usually get interested in a company when the share price falls. As such, it has been difficult for me to change my mindset on cash-hoarding companies like Alphabet. Exciting times ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.