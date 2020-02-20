61 Dividend Boosts Announced February 17, 2020

$5k invested in this week's collection of lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 31.88% more net-gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this later mid-February pack.

Financial Services companies with 18 hikes showed the most increases the past week. Next best were in the industrials sector with eight.

That week Barron's listed 61 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged from $0.00023 per M to $0.50 quarterly, and ranged upward from 0.5% to 4900% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 2/17/2020 updates for 61 stocks.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your February 17 data from Barron's for 61 dividend-paying stocks as supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.45% To 46.57% Net Gains For 10 Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Listed As Of February 17, 2021

Four of 10 top stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was deemed by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to February 17, 2021 were:

Aegon NV (AEG) was projected to net $465.68, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) was projected to net $425.71, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was projected to net $216.57, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% less than the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings SA (CPA) was projected to net $191.92, based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% greater than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) was projected to net $179.37, based on the median of target price estimates from 30 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% greater than the market as a whole.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) was projected to net $167.34, based on a median of target price estimates from 17 analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 128% above the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $162.78, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 23% over the market as a whole.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG) was projected to net $162.78, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 23% over the market as a whole.

Lear Corp. (LEA) was projected to net $148.71, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 55% over the market as a whole.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) was projected to net $144.49, based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 16% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 22.62% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 90% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: golfian.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Dividend-Boosted Stocks Showed Broker Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top 10 dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 2/17/2020 by yield represented six sectors and one variety of fund, one each from technology, consumer defensive, basic materials, energy, communication services, and closed end funds, and four financial services firms.

Those four financial services placed first, second, seventh and ninth: AllianceBernstein Holding LP [1], and Aegon NV [2], Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [7], and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) [9].

The closed end investment company (CEIC)placed third, Gabelli Global Small 7 Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) [3]. Three energy representatives placed first, third and sixth: GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) [1], Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) [2], and DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) [6].

The single representatives from technology, consumer defensive, basic materials, and energy sectors placed fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth. They were: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) [4], Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, [5], DRDGold Inc. (DRD) [6], and TC Energy Corp. (TRP) [8].

Finally, the communication services representative placed tenth, Telus Corp. (TU) [10], to complete the top ten on the February 17 Barron's boosted dividends list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 February 17 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 10.84% To 38.97% Upsides While (31) Eight Downsiders Dropped -0.55% To -12.72%.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 31.88% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks As Of 2/17/2021

10 top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 dividend boosted dogs screened 2/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 Morningstar sectors and closed end investment funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 21.4% Vs. (33 )16.22% Net Gains by All 10 Come February 17, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 31.68% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The very lowest priced selection, Aegon NV was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gain of 46.57%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield dividend boosted dogs as of February 10 were: Aegon NV, DRDGold Ltd., Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Trust, Manulife Financial Corp., and Sculptor Capital Management Inc., with prices ranging from $4.03 to $27.20.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of February 17 were: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Telus Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and TC Energy Corp., whose prices ranged from $29.84 to $56.61.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations. Note the ticker GJT did not draw data in the YCharts dividend equities database.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo:golfian.com.

