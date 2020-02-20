IBM: We Like What We See

Convergence of IBM's portfolio offerings is likely to lead to revenue and cost synergies, which could lead to a 70% appreciation in the company's stock price.

The management commentary during IBM's Q4 earnings resonates with our expectations of the company's business transformation.

The change of guard is likely to help catalyze IBM's transformation from an IT company into a cloud-first platform company.

We had been expecting Arvind Krishna to become IBM's new leader, given the company's focus on cloud.

IBM (IBM) has made a multitude of acquisitions over the last decade. Not only has Red Hat been the most expensive of IBM's exploits but also has it been the most transformative among the dozens of acquisitions. The changes over the last year to welcome Red Hat in IBM's fold, coupled with the recent leadership changes has been increasingly positioning IBM as a platform company as opposed to a discrete IT solutions company. With Arvind Krishna at the helm, we think IBM's revenue weakness could have bottomed out. Furthermore, we expect another round of restructuring to follow revenue growth for the behemoth leading to a margin and multiple expansion that could result in as much as a 70% upside.

What We Said Could Happen

While many analysts recently celebrated the change of guard at IBM, we had noted this possibility in May last year:

As of the time of writing this article, Arvind Krishna, a three-decade IBM veteran, heads Cloud and Cognitive Software. Taking a cue from Microsoft's history, IBM could significantly strengthen its position in the cloud/hybrid space, should the head of the cloud be also leading the broader portfolio of the company's assets to align better with the overall company philosophy.

The Board ran a world-class succession process and found in Arvind a leader with the business acumen, operational skills, and technology vision needed to guide IBM in this fast-moving industry. Arvind thinks and executes squarely at the intersection of business and technology

It was heartening to see IBM's Board take cognizance of a world moving to the cloud and elevate Arvind as the CEO. We feel happy that our expectation has materialized, although we don't claim prescience!

Business Segments: Cloud Is The Way Forward

Looking at IBM's business segments, the change in guard also aligns well with what the management had communicated during its 4Q19 earnings call.

Currently, IBM's business segment construction and performance can be summarized as follows:

2019 was the first year when the company reported a full year with this business reporting structure.

With Arvind at the helm, we expect Cloud & Cognitive Software (NYSE:CCS) to become the backbone of IBM's offering set. Not only is CCS likely to subsume much of the software offerings within the company, but also is expected to emerge as the platform on which most of these solutions will be offered as a subscription.

Notably, in the Global Business Services (GBS) division, consulting and application management should be expected to align with cloud-centric offerings to a much greater extent.

Overall, we had good signings performance across all three lines of business in GBS We more than doubled our Red Hat signings sequentially

Source: IBM 4Q19 Earnings Call

In the context of the expectation around the restructuring of the Global Technology Services (NYSE:GTS) division, we will not be surprised if the process side of the GBS and the GTS businesses get combined to offer a unified services experience to service the tail of product deployment across cloud-native and multi-cloud offerings.

Across GBS and GTS, we nearly doubled the number of new services engagements leveraging Red Hat versus last quarter. Revenue in Application Development and emerging technologies was up over 50% this quarter, driven by OpenShift and Ansible. We are investing in joint services offerings across GBS and GTS, and deploying joint go-to-market capability, as clients look for solutions across applications and infrastructure.

Source: IBM 4Q19 Earnings Call

Especially on the low-end, commodity services, Watson is likely to help automation offerings across GBS and GTS. In Nov 2018, Arvind briefly discussed how Watson was already contributing towards automation:

Since then [2012] we've now learned eight languages beyond English. English gives the access to maybe a 0.5 [b]illion people around the globe, but these other eight as an example Spanish, Italian, French, German, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Brazilian, Portuguese, that's another billion odd people I think across those languages.

Source: CS TMT Conference

With Arvind at the helm, we see a limited reason for the technology to not mature in a manner that can help reduce the cost pressures by automation in the services businesses.

The systems business should also see much of the operating system business get anchored in the base cloud with the installed base of hardware, providing an excellent captive audience to sell Watson.

For example, we see large financial institutions migrating their global mainframe footprint to z15 as a critical backbone of their environment and cloud-native strategy. Cloud-native development simplifies building new applications and modernizing existing ones.

Source: IBM 4Q19 Earnings Call

The diversity in footprint across IBM's technology portfolio appears to now converging towards a scalable and cohesive platform. The accompanying focus on deepening the management bench (with the elevation of James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, as the IBM President) also speaks volumes about how the IBM board is looking out to the future.

Over the next couple of years, we foresee two significant trends:

CCS subsuming much of the software and services businesses within IBM : Watson is likely to be the catalyst behind automation in services businesses. Much of the IBM portfolio could start displaying elevated levels of research and analytics investment, leading to sustained demand for the company's subscription products.

: Watson is likely to be the catalyst behind automation in services businesses. Much of the IBM portfolio could start displaying elevated levels of research and analytics investment, leading to sustained demand for the company's subscription products. Push in the multi-cloud solutions arena: Leveraging IBM and Red Hat's existing deployed base in data centres, we expect more significant integration of the IBM multi-cloud solutions with the Big 3. This is likely to pitch IBM in more direct competition with VMWare, with IBM winning many of these competitions owing to its mainframe presence.

IBM's path appears to be better charted out than for some of the other more prominent players since it is unlikely to face issues with selling – IBM was missing a vision, which the convergence of its product portfolio appears to have eliminated. The critical areas for us to watch out now would be the speed of this convergence, which is likely to determine the velocity of the stock's ascent.

Conclusion

We expect IBM to reduce its reporting segments to three divisions:

Cloud & Software : This division is likely to consist of the current CCS, most of the application management from GBS, some part of infrastructure and cloud services from GTS and most of the operating system business from the systems division. Given the integration effort that IBM has been putting in aligning much of Red Hat offerings with its own, we expect this division to have bottomed out in 2019 with 2-3% growth in 2020, followed by stronger growth driven by network effects in 2021.

: This division is likely to consist of the current CCS, most of the application management from GBS, some part of infrastructure and cloud services from GTS and most of the operating system business from the systems division. Given the integration effort that IBM has been putting in aligning much of Red Hat offerings with its own, we expect this division to have bottomed out in 2019 with 2-3% growth in 2020, followed by stronger growth driven by network effects in 2021. IBM Services : The remaining components of GBS and GTS could merge into a single services division. 2020 could see the bottoming of volume compression driven weakness, followed by growth driven by automation driven offerings in 2021.

: The remaining components of GBS and GTS could merge into a single services division. 2020 could see the bottoming of volume compression driven weakness, followed by growth driven by automation driven offerings in 2021. Others: The hardware and financing business of the company is likely to form the third component. We expect revenues to continue to decline on the back of an increased focus on software and would not be surprised if, at some point, IBM plans to divest this business.

Since Global Financing is a highly profitable segment, we expect 2020 to continue to see a contraction in profitability as Global Financing continues to scale down. However, in 2021E, the benefits of convergence are likely to arrest the margin compression and lead to an expansion.

We expect the company to do $11.2 bn in PAT for 2020 and a little over $12 bin in 2021. While cost-cutting could easily lead to margin expansion, our expectation of growth in profits is despite a decline in margins (as explained above). Thus, the consequent increase is likely to accord IBM better multiples than the current 12x P/E. While the sector median is around 24x, we think a return to growth can easily lead to a P/E expansion to 20x. From a 2020 earnings perspective, at a P/E 20x implies a market cap of $225 bn or a 70% upside from the current levels.

On the downside, we see the velocity of change as the critical risk for the company – IBM has been slow to move, and any more speed bumps will cause the investors to question the nature of the company's transformation. However, we think IBM has set in motion an irreversible change, and with the captain as a technology veteran, a fall is unlikely.

