Plains All American Pipeline: The Recent Selloff Leaves Them Priced For Virtually Zero Distribution Growth

Given their strong distribution coverage and stable financial position, they should be able to provide a growth rate in the low to mid-single digits.

During the last few weeks, the unit price for Energy Transfer Partners has slid around 15% and pushed their distribution yield towards a massive 9%.

Introduction

The recent weeks have seen the units of many Master Limited Partnerships sold quite heavily, with Plains All American Pipelines (PAA) being dragged into this selloff. This has resulted in their distribution yield soaring to almost 9%, which aside from being extremely attractive in this low interest rate world is also seemingly pricing little to no future growth.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that they are capable of maintaining an adequately strong financial position and thus they avoid either raising equity or reducing their future distributions. Although their current financial position is certainly not perfect, there are not any serious reasons to believe their current distributions cannot at least be maintained. This is especially apparent given their end of 2019 distribution coverage was very strong at 2.07 as well as their investment grade credit rating and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of only 2.8.

Valuation Scenario

The primary valuation scenario was based around a very conservative future outlook that could eventuate from various underlying causes, ranging from restrictive future government regulations, disappointing future hydrocarbon production to even just mismanagement. Whether any of these actually eventuate remains unknown and their speculation was not the purpose of this article, which is rather to demonstrate the very low future expectations required to justify an investment in their units. The scenario foresees their quarterly distributions never being raised again and thus remains at $0.36 per unit or $1.44 per unit on an annual basis perpetually into the future.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuation scenario used a standard discounted dividend model, which naturally works in the exact same manner for distributions from a Master Limited Partnership. Their cost of equity was estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model and whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 8.86% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 1.59% (10-Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 1.23 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares the spread between their current distribution yield and various alternative income-producing investments.

Valuation Results

The valuation returned a result of $16.25, which is virtually equal to their current unit price of $16.38 as of the time of writing. Whilst it is quite unlikely that their distribution will remain unchanged perpetually into the future, this valuation was primarily performed to illustrate a point regarding the value remaining in their units.

Admittedly some investors may feel as though an expected market return of 7.50% is on the low side, however, I personally disagree due to current high equity valuations and mounting global economic risks that are accompanied by rising populism. To further illustrate my previous point, their distribution would have to grow at an average annual rate of 3.14% perpetually into the future to justify the same valuation result of $16.25 when assuming an expected market return of 10%.

Whilst this growth rate would likely exceed inflation and thus may seem unlikely to eventuate, since they ended 2019 with the aforementioned strong distribution coverage and moderate leverage, it seems highly probable to see significant short-term increases. Since the model that was utilized is time-weighted, this should ensure that their units are still appropriately priced even if an investor wishes to use a moderately higher discount rate.

The additional valuation consideration provides further context by simply comparing the income that can be produced to various competing investment options. A higher spread indicates that their distribution yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating better value of their units. Thankfully, these graphs largely speak for themselves and although not at its most favorable point, it still indicates that their distribution yield is currently quite attractive compared to both alternative investment options and its own medium-term historical spread.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Even though it seems quite improbable that their distribution will remain unchanged forever given their strong coverage and moderate leverage, even if this rather underwhelming future transpires their unitholders are still adequately positioned. Since I firmly believe their strong distribution coverage will ensure that they can continue growing their distributions and that interest rates and future market returns will remain low far into the future, I believe more upside remains on their current unit price.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Plains All American Pipelines’ Fourth Quarter 2019 presentation, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.