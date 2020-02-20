Mobility/IT: CES 2020 UAM, Future Mobility Solutions

In the IT sector, importance will grow for unmanned devices’ sensors to realize the Intelligence of Things, data centers and 5G infrastructure for ultra-high speed and hyper connectivity.

CES 2020 takeaways: Change to a human-oriented perspective

The key phrase that penetrated CES 2020, opened under the theme of "a new era of growth driven by disruptive changes in technology," was "human-centered vision." In the past, what caught the most attention was innovation-based technology. Now, however, we believe that the direction of technology has moved to humans, with heated discussions over the maturity of technology, the speed of innovation, and the usefulness of technology. The main purpose of change and growth based on individual technologies such as 5G networking, artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI), autonomous driving algorithms and sensors (cameras, LiDARs), which have been in the spotlight so far, is to eventually improve the quality of life. Many of the companies at CES focused on showing visions (concepts) and technologies to show technological empathy, interactions, connectivity, and social concerns rather than technological innovation.

Closer look: New solutions from UAM and mobility

Urban air mobility (NYSE:UAM) is being proposed by auto/mobility companies for various uses in complex urban areas. The global UAM industry is expected to generate USD1.5tn in value by 2040. As the business expands through delivery (last-mile delivery) and transportation (air metro), it should be able to monetize from 2028 if not later, and enjoy robust growth from 2030 onwards. The growth of the two businesses will likely see some 40,000 small UAVs delivering 500mn boxes per year and 23,000 VTOL aircraft being responsible for the 740mn movements from one point to another. There are many challenges ahead including regulations, technological maturity, infrastructure, air traffic management, safety, and psychological resistance. However, most of these challenges can be tackled through government-industry cooperation, industry participation, and regulatory support. To make these businesses come to life, NASA stresses that there are many technological requirements such as mass production technology, communications, GPS, sensors, microprocessors, energy, AI, automation and noise reduction.

Conclusion: changes brought on by smart cities and IoT

In auto/mobility, we expect to see many proposals for solutions that fit the idea of a new urban world. Led by Toyota (TM) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), we see the expansion of businesses such as eVTOL, PAV, and Hub (Vertiport) and PBVs, based on their mass production capabilities. The collaborations with service operators will become more active, and the industries and subsystems that have strength in transportation systems and infrastructure should benefit.

In the IT sector, importance will grow for unmanned devices' sensors to realize the Intelligence of Things, data centers and 5G infrastructure for ultra-high speed and hyper connectivity. Accordingly, the semiconductor, sensor, and cloud service sectors are likely to benefit the most.

CES 2020 overview

CES 2020, "a new era of growth led by disruptive technological changes"

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's largest consumer electronics show which takes place annually. It is one of the world's top three consumer electronics fairs, along with the Berlin International Appliance Fair (IFA) and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Spain. Since the first show in New York in 1967, the number of visitors and participating companies has been steadily increasing, and as of 2019 more than 175mn visitors, 4,500 participants, and over 1,000 speakers gathered at the CES. CES 2020 was held in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10 with more than 4,400 participants and 170mn visitors.

CES 2020's theme of "a new era of growth led by disruptive changes in technology," has recognized that the changing technologies have redefined the market and disrupted business models. Electric and electronics companies as well as carmakers showcased various devices that can be used in daily lives and presented future strategies. The booths were divided by 11 themes, including: 1) 5G and Internet of Things (IoT); 2) advertising, entertainment & content; 3) automotive; 4) blockchain; 5) health & wellness; 6) home & family; 7) immersive entertainment; 8) product design & manufacturing; 9) robotics & machine intelligence; 10) sports; and 11) startups.

Notable technological trends at CES 2020

The CTA opened announced the beginning of CES 2020 by stating that the future is full of destructive changes that could completely shake up existing markets. Although this may cause inconveniences, the purpose of this year's CES is to provide a way for new growth. As suggested by CES 2020's first keynote speaker Kim Hyun-suk, the head of Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) CE division, who spoke under the theme of "The Age of Experience," the new technologies that will bring about disruptive changes are aimed at enriching the consumer experience. The leading technologies that will make this possible such as AI, quantum technology, virtual reality, augmented reality, and 5G are expected to provide new growth catalysts.

The first session of CES 2020, "CES 2020 Trends to Watch" focused on the following seven trends.

AI is still in its early stage and it is being increasingly used on home appliances such as smart TVs and smart speakers and is expected to be used more widely in daily life. AI is becoming increasingly consumer oriented (consumerization), interconnected and more empowering.

"The oven's camera will sense a frozen pizza and heat it for the exactly amount of time without any human interaction." This is the part where we can expect a variety of experiences that span the entire ecosystem of devices. The CTA also noted McDonald's (MCD) R&D department "McD Lab" which introduced drive through orders based on AI. This enabled employees to focus more on their services through accurate orders and efficient payment systems.

For the past 10 years we have been paying attention to "connectivity" but we expect that attention will shift to AI over the next 10 years.

CES continues to value the potential of streaming VOD services, which are still growing at a rapid pace. Competition among existing players including NBC Universal's (CMCSA) Peacock, Netflix (NFLX) , Hulu, Apple TV (AAPL), and Disney+ (DIS) is noteworthy but new players targeting new generations and new needs also gained attention.

Quibi, which made one of the keynote speeches, said it will produce a program for the YouTube generation that can be watched online and by phone. The key is to create content that can be consumed either horizontally or vertically on a mobile phone with short content of about 10 minutes. Consumers will have more content to choose from. US consumer spending on streaming services is expected to reach USD200bn by 2023, up from USD167bn in 2020.

As a result of increasing content consumption, TVs larger than 65 inches are gaining in popularity. The difference between 4K and 8K resolution is expected to be significant. Samsung's 292-inch ultra-large TV gives us a chance to think about further technological advances toward 16K or 32K TVs.

We look forward to seeing innovations toward XR after virtual reality (NYSE:VR) and augmented reality (NYSE:AR). The market is expected to expand to lightweight and diverse devices (e.g., smart glasses, watches, etc.) and apps.

The eSports market is worth more than USD1bn as of 2020. The rapid growth of eSports helps drive demand for a variety of related products, including advanced gaming equipment and next-generation voice headsets. On the other hand, with the advent of cloud-based games, games can be played without expensive hardware. This means that the "democratization of games" is now possible which require no consoles or expensive PCs.

Taking center stage at CES, carmakers focused on presenting ideas about future mobility. CES selected the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) as a key topic in 2020, along with electrification, connectivity and seamless mobility. Thanks to advances in battery technology and increasing charging stations, electrification has become a theme that can become a reality. Autonomous driving is still a hotly discussed topic. There were talks of the possibility of commercialization of autonomous vehicles worldwide. The possibility will rise further by forming partnerships with automotive OEMs, software developers, platform providers, and service providers. From scooters to flying cars, various forms of transportation will likely emerge, leading to rapid innovation.

CES 2020 key takeaways

Change of messages at CES

Looking at the technologies that have been in the spotlight at CES over the last decade, we see that the nature of competition is changing. We note the shift of focus from technological advance to humans. In the past, competition was about functions: it was a battle of sizes (bigger for TVs and smaller for tablets, ultrabooks), speed (CPUs), and the number of features (3D, autonomous driving). This aspect of competition has gradually evolved to question whether each function and technology are integrated and compatible with each other (e.g., platforms, connectivity, and AI). With the development of each technology, the speed of improvement has decreased but the ideas that were once thought impossible has become achievable. For B2B companies, technology advancement is still an important issue, but for B2C companies, the availability and effectiveness of technology has become a more important factor.

The 2020s is the era of data. On the surface, what garnered attention in the home appliance segment were 5G, 8K TV, foldable display, and IoT; in mobility, UAMs, autonomous vehicles, and robots. However, underneath it all lies the shift of technological direction, from "technology-led development" in the past to "sharing of vision" on the basis of data. What was impressive about this year's CES was that each company, instead of introducing innovative technologies (AV, xEV, etc.), competed to realize the "concept" that humans, families, and cities are becoming more connected through technology.

Change of perspective seen in CES 2020 keynotes

Changes to the technological direction shown in CES 2020 were also evident in keynote speeches. Samsung Electronics, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Delta (DAL), and Quibi concentrated their efforts on realizing human-centered visions based on their own technologies. Samsung introduced the AI-based personalized IoT solution through its social robot Ballie which looks like a ball. Daimler's concept car projected a vision that can organically connect humans, nature and mobility. Delta focused on accessible technological services to create a journey that is centered on humans rather than aviation technology. Quibi presented technology and content that millennials can relate to. It plans to distribute content that can be consumed in about 10 minutes regardless of the width or length of the phone.

Ivanka Trump, chief US adviser and daughter of the US president, expressed worries about potential job loss amid technological innovation while US transportation minister Elaine Chao provided an in-depth dialog on the guidelines, support, and competitiveness regarding the development of autonomous vehicles.

The topics in the keynotes demonstrate once again that the direction of technology seen at CES is shifting from the improvement of functionality and performance to the human-centered use of the technology itself.

CES 2020 from the perspective of automobile/mobility

From the automobile/mobility perspective, what we found especially interesting were: 1) the breakdown of boundaries; and 2) concepts with a focus on humans, not technology. CES 2020 confirmed that the advancement in 5G and AI is working to blur the boundaries between home appliance makers and automakers. Especially notable was the competition between home appliance makers which emphasized connectivity between home appliances and smart home-based mobility and automakers which emphasized the expansion into smart homes and smart cities using mobility devices.

Home appliance makers are developing seamless technologies based on connectivity between home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and washing machines to expand into mobility. Samsung introduced the Digital Cockpit 2020, which provides a personalized environment and information system with eight displays. Using 5G, it can download high-definition content and HD maps in real time while driving. SK Group also introduced 5G, LiDAR and Integrated IVI. LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) proposed a home appliance-based intelligent mobility connected car solution based on the content from its vehicle component solution division and the strength in home appliance. It also revealed plans to establish a US-based JV with Switzerland's Luxsoft to develop a webOS-based IVI.

Among finished vehicle makers, mass market brands such as Toyota and Hyundai presented visions to expand manufacturing capabilities and solution businesses to smart cities, while luxury/high-tech brands such as Mercedes Benz and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) revealed strategies to solidify brand positions reflecting technological changes with a focus on humans.

Toyota declared a smart city vision called "Woven City", which is a convergence of AI, autonomous driving, and the hydrogen society. In addition to the e-palette concept, it demonstrated a new mobility model (such as LQ) as a solution that will be used to construct smart city. It aims to establish a residential area by early 2021 where technology test/development is possible, including autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart home, and AI.

As the functional elements of a smart city, Hyundai proposed solutions based on UAM (urban air mobility, Concept S-A1), PBV (purpose built vehicle, S-Link), and Hub (S-Hub). Based on these solutions, Hyundai also announced a collaboration with Uber. The S-A1 has eight eVTOL propellers and can fly 100km autonomously. It can be quickly charged during landing. Hyundai announced plans to launch personal airplanes designed to fly in urban areas in 2028.

Announcing a carbon-neutral vision of recycle-reduce-reuse, Daimler's aim is to become a modern luxury brand that can achieve sustainable growth. This vision was realized in the concept of "symbiotic organism" inspired by the movie "Avatar" through the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR. The distinctive feature is that vehicles recognizes passengers and provides a driving environment and interface tailored to the individual drivers.

Audi unveiled its autonomous driving concept car the AI: ME which provides comfort without a steering wheel. Using the technology that tracks the passenger's eyes, it offers human-car interaction and VR content. BMW has unveiled the i3 Urban Suite, which upgraded the i3 to a car resembling a suite.

Sony introduced the Vision S, a self-driving electric car. Leveraging its strength in content, display, image sensors and sound, the company introduced a vehicle with 536 horsepower through an electric powertrain.

On the other hand, parts suppliers with B2B business models concentrated their efforts on upgrading their mass-production technologies. Hyundai Mobis (OTC:HYPLF) exhibited its M Vision S. Based on the current technologies ready for mass production such as its Integrated IVI Cluster, heads up display, audio, in-vehicle infotainment, OBC, PCU, motor, fuel cell and ADAS, the company introduced a mobility solution business model. It announced its plans to supply Hyundai and Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF) with lidars which will be produced in collaboration with Velodyne. Velodyne presented its new lidar Velabit, which was made with an investment from Mobis.

Automotive/mobility companies focused on demonstrating how applicable and how effective their technologies were. The level 3 or more advanced autonomous driving technologies including lidar, camera sensors, AI, ADAS, etc. as well as green technologies such as hybrid, battery, and hydrogen fuel cells are more likely to be mass produced and the speed of development is decelerating.

The exhibitions by finished carmakers recognized these characteristics well, as they proposed mobility solutions for various types of smart cities by leveraging the strengths of each brand (e.g., mass market appeal of Hyundai and Toyota vs. high customer acceptance of luxury and technology for Daimler and Audi).

IT's view of CES 2020: AI and 5G usher in the Intelligence of Things era

The CTA, which oversees CES, emphasized IoT as a major technology trend this year. If IoT in the past meant simply Internet of Things, IoT now refers to Intelligence of Things. It is not just networking that is connected through the Internet; it provides new experiences and wisdom to participants. Intelligence of Things is complete when it provides added economic value to participants in addition to fun and exciting experiences.

Then what is needed for IoT to happen? Again, AI must spread to many areas, and for this to happen, more data centers have to be built. Most importantly, the spread of 5G infrastructure is a necessary and sufficient condition since the efficiency of Intelligence of Things can only increase in the hyper-connected era. Thus, if data centers in the past were public clouds for businesses, data centers in the future will be private data centers for general enterprises or edge data centers for telcos and CDNs. 5G services will cause heavy data traffic because of 8K video and VR/AR, which will drive demand for more edge data centers in cell towers and switching centers, thereby ensuring the economic feasibility of infrastructure investments. Edge data centers will grow in importance in that various unmanned devices such as autonomous vehicles, robots, drones, flying cars, etc. are required to respond within 1/100 second.

The most likely beneficiaries of the IoT era are semiconductors, sensors, and the cloud services industries. At this year's CES, a lot of attention was on AMD which makes both CPUs and GPUs, and Qualcomm (QCOM) also unveiled its Cloud AI 100. Meanwhile, Intel (INTC) is expected to step up its product development process as it comes under greater pressure than before with AMD's (AMD) ongoing success. Samsung Electronics showcased a small ball-shaped robot called Ballie. Samsung's home robot is interesting enough but the real beneficiary is the DRAM sector as the robot is equipped with several cameras and radars as well as a CPU, GPU, and NPU which will help it to engage in deep learning. In the end, the process of sensing, thinking and acting requires a lot of DRAM chips. In particular, DRAMs mounted on AVs and robots have to withstand the cold, and because of this price premiums are bound to increase. In addition, Samsung received innovation awards for its three SSDs (9801TB based on a PCIe 4.0 Interface, portable SSD T7 touch 1TB with fingerprint recognition sensor, PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD 30.72TB based on V-NAND machine learning technology). Samsung's leadership in enterprise SSDs is expected to solidify further as its technology continues to overpower Intel in PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSDs.

We present AMD, NVIDIA (NVDA), Samsung, Qualcomm, and Intel as the key beneficiaries of the Intelligence of Things era. We also believe automotive semiconductor companies such as NXP (NXPI) and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) have bright prospects. Additionally, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT), which lead the public cloud service market, are also expected to benefit long term.

Data center investments to enter second round of upcycle in 2020

Amazon unveiled a variety of mobility solutions at CES 2020, including a smart mobility solution which connects with Amazon Web Services through Alexa mounted on an automotive Infotainment system. Qualcomm has also introduced customized solutions for data centers, including its Cloud AI 100 chip which can excel at data centers and edge data centers in the 5G era. As of end-2019, there were 560 data centers worldwide. Among them, 25.7% were public cloud providers such as Amazon and Microsoft and the rest were private or hybrid data centers such as Samsung SDS, Huawei, Akamai Tech (AKAM), and telcos. As 5G services expand in earnest, private data center investments, will likely increase further.

Servers run for 365 days per year and are typically replaced every three to five years. Hyperscale servers are replaced every three years because of the more restrictive operating environment. Public cloud operators have been building large-scale data centers since early 2017 should replace the servers this year. It is very likely that four demand sources--public cloud operators, private cloud operators, CDNs, and telcos--will actively consume servers.

In particular, Google (GOOG) launched a gaming cloud service called Stadia, just as Amazon chose automotive AI as its new cloud service. Initial feedback is negative, but the service is still in its infancy, and issues such as limited content and device problems are likely to improve over time. In the future, the key services provided by public clouds will be further segmented into gaming, robots, e-commerce, and automobiles from the broader categories of SAAS, PAAS, and IAAS. Investments in public data centers and edge data centers will likely be made at the same time to provide more sophisticated services. Meanwhile, public cloud companies' server demand was limited in 2019, but global hyperscale server demand increased 5% YoY. The sharp drop in memory semiconductor prices has led to a decline in server BOM cost, which drove many companies to scale up their investments in private data centers.

AMD's breakthrough a bliss for cloud, server, and semicon companies

At CES 2020, AMD garnered more attention than Intel, the traditional leader in CPUs. AMD is rapidly gaining market share in the assembled PC and server markets with the timely launch of more than 20 7nm products. Indeed, there are many regions where AMD's assembled PC market share exceeds 50%. In addition, the company holds a 30% share of the GPU market after it acquiring ATI. Its server CPU market share appears to have increased up to 5% in 2H19, led by 7nm products. It is in a position to target a 10% market share in the server CPU market in 2020.

AMD also unveiled its Ryzen 3990X at CES. Made in TSMC's 7nm process, Ryzen 3990X has four memory channels in 64 core 128 threads, and is connected to PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Since the price is much lower than Intel's, it will help expand AMD's market share in CPUs for data centers. Meanwhile, AMD's operating margin is around 15%, which is about one third of Intel's. AMD's breakthrough is positive in two respects. First, with increasing preference for AMD products, Intel is likely to lower its CPU prices which will reduce the cost burden of memory semiconductors. Second, AMD's time-to-market strategy stimulates Intel, making Intel try harder to accelerate its product development speed. This eliminates the risk of delays in overall data center investments.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA also unveiled new gaming notebooks, a gaming monitor with mini LEDs with a 360Hz response time and a gaming TV, along with new GeForce GPUs. LG Electronics also unveiled a gaming TV equipped with NVIDIA's new G-SYNC. With the launch of new GPUs, a supply shortage of the GDDR5 products is becoming a reality. For NVIDIA, surging demand from data centers should work positively.

Samsung, Qualcomm unveil various automotive semiconductors

Until now, the leadership of the automotive semiconductor market has been held by traditional powertrain semiconductor manufacturers. Currently, the world's first-, second-, and third-biggest automotive semiconductor companies are NXP, Infineon and Renesas. NXP became the world's largest company by sales with a market share of 12.5% (as of 2017) after acquiring Freescale, the semiconductor division of Motorola (MSI). Infineon and Renesas are closely behind with a 10.8% and 10.0% market shares, respectively. The fourth- and fifth-largest companies are TI (TXN) and ST (STM). NXP was spun off from Philips (PHG) and Infineon was spun off from Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). NXP is the biggest company in automotive analog semiconductors (33% market share) and RF/DSP, and has the top in-vehicle networking technology. Infineon is the world's largest player (market share 26%) in automotive power semiconductors and the second-largest player in vehicle sensors. Japan's Renesas was created from the merger of NEC (OTC:NIPNF), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) and Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) and its largest shareholder is Japan's Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ). As of 2017, it had the biggest market share in the automotive MCU market with a 31% market share; its powertrain MCU market share was 39.1%.

At CES, IT companies showcased new automotive semiconductor products. Intel has already acquired Mobileye and Samsung acquired Harman. Samsung unveiled its 5G-based TCU (telematics control unit) which will be installed in BMW (OTCPK:BAMXF) vehicles. Joint-developed by Harman, the product will be mass produced from 2021. The TCU is an infotainment system with V2X (vehicle to everything). Qualcomm, the leader of the telecom modem market, also introduced Snapdragon Ride at CES.

However, we need to see how different these products will be from existing multimedia processors for vehicles. In our view, the products that will shine even brighter in the autonomous driving era will be automotive memory semiconductors, image sensors, and communication modems.

Closer Look: UAM, Next Mobility Solution

Closer look: mobility solutions, smart cities proposed by automakers

The world is rapidly urbanizing. According to the UN, there will be an additional 2.5 billion people living in urban areas by 2050, adding to the burden of services and resources. For the first time in history, 54% of the world's population lives in cities. 80% of the world's GDP come from cities, and by 2025, 60% of the world's GDP will be led by 600 megacities.

We will face new challenges arising from this rapid urbanization. By 2030, traffic will increase by 50% compared to 2015, and the number of vehicles on the road will double, leading to traffic congestion. Transportation is the largest energy-consuming sector (40%) in the US and energy-related emissions will increase by 40% by 2040, raising concerns about GHG emissions. In the UK, ambulance response time is too long which results in approximately 2,500 deaths per year, calling for solutions to public safety.

This year's CES 2020 was characterized by automakers offering mobility solutions to solve the problems of urbanization and move toward smart cities. Mobility solutions in smart cities, which Toyota and Hyundai both strive for, ultimately aims at liberation from gridlock and the democratization of flight.

UAM, a solution by automakers

In this respect, urban air mobility (UAM) can be a meaningful mobility solution for smart cities, as proposed by automakers. UAM can be broadly defined as a safe and efficient system for the transportation of air passengers and cargo in cities. NASA defines UAM as a safe and efficient system for the transportation of air passengers and cargo in cities, including small cargo deliveries and other UAS services. UAM is part of a broader airspace evolution driven by the proliferation of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) and related technologies. UAM is particularly focused on mobility applications.

Indeed, many companies plan to use UAM platforms to take their cities and transportation systems to the next level. In addition to Hyundai, which introduced the concept at CES 2020, more than 150 manufacturers worldwide including Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Bell Helicopter (TXT), Toyota, Audi, and Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) have already invested more than USD1bn as of Sep 2018. Notable examples include the Airbus A3 (Vahana, Altiscope, and UAM projects), Uber (UBER) Elevate (Summits, Partnerships and Pilot Plans), Amazon (future of delivery vision), Zipline's (life-saving medical delivery system in Rwanda), UPS (UAS-integrated delivery van testing) and Wing's (food delivery pilot in Canberra).

At CES 2020, Toyota expanded its concept to smart cities, including UAM, Vertiports, PBVs and other robots, last-mile deliveries, and multi-modal mobility. Hyundai also introduced an integrated mobility solution combining hub (vertiports/charging stations/multipurpose spaces) and PBVs. This stresses automakers' ability to offer integrated mobility solutions based on their strengths in manufacturing and capital.

UAM market overview and outlook

UAMs bring various benefits to complicated urban areas.

Reduced social risks and costs: reduction of traffic accidents, traffic congestion, air pollution, burden on existing public transport networks, and various social risks and costs. Improved accessibility and mobility: reduction of transmission time and improved accessibility and mobility within cities. Prevention, management and verification: UASs can help with preventive maintenance and improve accuracy in various urban research and verification activities. Improved public safety and services: spread of new business models that are completely different from existing ones, such as providing life support to remote communities. UAM (or UAS) will make a wide range of services available across the following areas; 1) delivery, 2) transportation, 3) public safety, 4) monitoring/inspection, and 5) other applicable areas. It will be especially useful for passenger transportation such as air taxis or air metros as well as package deliveries including last-mile deliveries. It will also be actively applied to public safety fields such as medical operations and emergency patient transportation in isolated regions. For this reason, the potential markets for UAM will probably include air services (airport shuttle, air taxi, train, bus, etc.), public services (first responders, etc.), enterprises (corporate shuttles, transportation between offices, etc.), events and entertainment (rides and attractions, aerial photographs, films, broadcasting, travel, etc.).

The UAM market is forecast to grow rapidly as it is expected to be used in various applications. Booz Allen estimates the potential market value of UAM in the US at USD500bn assuming airport shuttles and air taxies are unregulated. Under this scenario, passengers can access and fly in UAMs at any time from any location without a constraint of weather, infrastructure or traffic. In the short term, due to heavy regulations, weather, certification requirements, public perception, and limited infrastructure, UAM's market potential could be reduced to approximately USD2.5bn (0.5% of the full unregulated scenario), but Booze Allen believes these constraints could be relaxed through intergovernmental cooperation, government-industrial cooperation, industrial activities, and adjustments of existing laws and regulations. As for air ambulances, eVTOL vehicles are unlikely to materialize because of technological limitations but the potential for hybrid VTOL aircraft is high.

Morgan Stanley (MS) expects the UAM market to generate from USD1.5tn to USD2.9tn in value by 2040. Like autonomous driving, opportunities will rise in the areas of infrastructure, fleet management, software, hardware and content. However, this requires ultra-efficient batteries, autonomous driving systems and advanced manufacturing processes.

However, UAMs have various challenges ahead. Logistics are limited in weight and size due to current technological limitations

Deloitte presents six challenges for UAMs

Regulations: autonomous driving system, pollution valuation, license, etc. Technology maturity: efficient energy management, sensor, collision detection, AI system. Infrastructure: airfields, parking lots, charging stations, vertiports, etc. ATM (air traffic management): new type of management system required to prepare for air traffic congestion. Safety: track record required for flawless operating technology and technological safety. Psychological barriers: public perception toward fully autonomous aircraft needs to change.

In order to make UAMs a reality, NASA believes a range of technologies need to advance, including communications technologies, GPS accuracy, small/lightweight/economical sensors, small, low-power consumption microprocessors, energy storage efficiency, analysis and AI enhancement and automation, and noise reduction mechanisms. It believes these will become the key drivers for UAM technology in the future.

Booz Allen also analyzed short- and long-term technological and non-technological challenges that reduce UAMs' market potential. Heavy regulations, certification requirements, public perception, infrastructure and weather constraints exist, but a significant portion of these challenges are likely to be resolved through intergovernmental partnerships (e.g., NASA-FAA), government and industry cooperation, strong industry participation, and support from existing laws and regulations.

Conclusion

Who will benefit from the upcoming changes?

Through the changes in technological orientation presented at CES 2020, we were able to see what the changes are that each industry and company are pondering. The key to survival going forward will be how fast they make the first move to embrace a changing vision and how effectively they possess critical technologies (through M&As, investments, internalization of technology, etc.).

In the automobile and mobility sectors, many proposals will be made which fit the vision of an urbanized world. Led by Toyota and Hyundai, we expect the eVTOL, PAV, Hub (Vertiport) and PBV related businesses to grow. There will be stronger collaboration with service operators and believe the industries and subsystems and fleet service operators that have strengths in transportation and infrastructure will benefit.

In IT, unmanned devices' sensors that are needed to realize newly defined IoT as well as data centers and 5G infrastructure to realize ultra-high speeds and hyper connectivity will gain in importance. Accordingly, the semiconductor, sensor, and cloud service industries are expected to benefit the most.

