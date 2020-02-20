Goldman Sachs Revises Oil Price Prediction $10/Barrel Lower

Therefore, it decreased its crude oil price forecast for the balance of 2020 by $10/b to $53/b.

Goldman Sachs, recently, dramatically revised its oil inventory forecast as a result of the impact of the coronavirus, that they now expect "a cumulative global stock build of 180 million barrels in 1H20, four times its pre-virus forecast." As a result, Goldman has lowered its oil price target by $10/b to $53 for the rest of the year since it will take time to reverse the inventory accumulation.

Based on my model, it forecasts a WTI price of $50 in February, $42 in March, and $33.50 in April under a similar inventory build scenario. My model is a regression model as previously described in this article.

GS indicated that it is possible that China could run out of spare inventory capacity under its projection, which would cause oil prices to drop even further. Given the "relatively high speculative long positions," it foresees a risk of Brent going into the $40s or even lower in a market capitulation.

Commitments of Traders

I assessed trader positions from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report ("COT"). And the selling of long speculative and short speculative positions since the week ending January 7th, which included the incident in Iran which caused a rise in tensions and oil prices, does explain why WTI futures prices dropped by over 20 percent.

Ninety-six million barrels of speculative long WTI crude oil positions have been closed, bringing the number of contracts down to 230,000, through the week ending February 11th. However, this level of positions is still above the roughly 200,000 troughs that have been seen over the past year, implying that some more long liquidations may still take place.

Speculative short WTI positions have increased by about 70 million barrels over the same period. The positions ended at 108,000 contracts, below the recent peaks in positions this year, also implying room for additional short positioning, compared to recent peaks.

The market has experienced a small "dead cat bounce" since dipping below $50/b briefly. This may draw the long oil bulls back into the market to re-establish long positions they were forced to close during the most recent price collapse. If so, they could set-up the next oil price collapse if the glut predicted by GS is realized.

Currently, it remains to be seen if the disease will be limited in its spread, said Professor Mark Woolhouse, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology of Edinburgh University, in a Guardian article published February 16, 2020. "There are so many huge unknowns about this outbreak. For example, we don't know just how infectious people are before they show symptoms. That makes it impossible to predict what is going to happen."

GS's note concluded that "the loss of Chinese and global oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak is significant but remains unknown in both scale and duration while the timing and scale of a potential OPEC+ production cut remain highly uncertain as well." As of now, Russia appears to have backed-away from OPEC's proposal to cut production by another 600,000 b/d and to bring forward the previously-scheduled meeting in early March.

Conclusions

For now, the end of the epidemic in China is not in sight and is impossible to predict. Therefore, the huge impact on China's oil demand can be expected to continue.

I believe that GS's oil price outlook will again be revised lower. The magnitude of the stock build they predict is related to a much high impact on oil prices. And then, if oil prices begin collapsing, there is an acceleration of selling due to long positions having to be closed due to losses, which tends to make prices drop to even lower levels than they should, based on the fundamentals, before they recover.

