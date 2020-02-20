Brighthouse Financial: Far Too Many Red Flags To Buy This Mess

Buybacks in 2020 are driven primarily by market gains and levering up the balance sheet, not by operating earnings.

Here management asks you to ignore over $1BB in annual put costs to get to their Adjusted EPS figures.

Brighthouse Financial is another case of Adjusted Earnings being vastly different from GAAP Earnings.

I am a big fan of David Einhorn, having watched him present half a dozen times at the Ira Sohn conference when I was a young hedge fund kid in New York. Intelligent, deeply analytical, and a contrarian, Einhorn has built a fantastic track record, besting the market for decades it seems. That is, right up until about 2014.

Since then, his picks seemingly haven’t worked, from shorting Netflix and Tesla to owning GM and our subject for today, Brighthouse Financial (BHF). His fund’s returns have been dismally below the market ever since.

In Greenlight’s recent 2019 Q4 letter, Einhorn outlined several stocks, which by the way includes a favorite of mine, AER (a fantastic Compounder I wrote up when it was $28).

With Brighthouse Financial (BHF), value screens must be going wild. At 4.5x 2020 earnings, and trading at 40% of book value, this looks like a screaming buy. Einhorn calls it “absurdly cheap.” I looked at this briefly after it was spun out of Metlife in Q2 2017 at $65/share, and passed mostly on rate worries and the secular decline concerns surrounding the annuity business.

Prompted by his letter and at these kinds of valuation levels, I decided to take a fresh look.

Summary

Source: Author spreadsheet

Business

First of all, Brighthouse sells fixed & variable annuities, plus life insurance. Annuities represents the biggest component, about 82% of earnings.

The life business is pretty small. Here is a snip of segment earnings from their last 10K:

Source

A fixed annuity is one whereby an investor often contributes money either upfront, or every year for say 15 years, then takes money out at a guaranteed 3-4% say every year until they die. A well run insurer invests this float over that time, and hopefully makes more than that guaranteed 3-4%, earning a spread, plus fees along the way.

A variable annuity (VA) is one where the annuity buyer chooses how the money is invested; receiving a return mimicking say the S&P index and/or a bond index. The choices here seem endless, and complexity high. In effect, with a VA the investor (or annuity buyer) takes the investment risk, instead of Brighthouse. There are tax benefits to annuities that enable deferring income for years, a big selling point. Not so big are the fees.

In any case, BHF pairs these with a variety of guaranteed minimums, of some kind, perhaps on income or principal, which they call GMxB's.

Definitions: GMxBs = Guaranteed Minimum x Benefits: GMIB, I=Income, GMDB, D=Death for example.

If you want to get into the weeds feel free to read this below from the 10K.

Source

But the basic mechanics are that GMxB variable annuity investors with BHF are due benefits EXCLUDING the impact of a market decline in an investors balance.

So, simplistically speaking, if the market drops 25%, benefits in the event of death will NOT have to be reduced by 25%. That creates quite a bit of market risk for Brighthouse.

So, the company must hedge this tail risk every year. Which they do by purchasing puts on indices.

From their last 10Q, there is a long list of their hedges:

Source

Just look at the yellow highlighted row above. They own equity options (puts, based on management) on $46BB notional of (I assume) the S&P 500. Other indices probably aren’t as liquid or relevant.

That’s a pretty large position. Here are their total assets:

So they are hedging notionally roughly 30% of what BHF holds in Annuity assets. Which makes sense as likely that many annuity investors purchase S&P indexed VA’s.

Anyone that trades options knows that puts can (and often do) expire worthless. Premiums decay as they approach expiration. In essence, BHF has to continually purchase these puts (or insurance ironically) to hedge against market declines. They tend to carry $45BB of notional protection (at least over the past 3 years).

If you believe the company, you can ignore these hedging costs.

The company reports both GAAP earnings (which are horrible) and Adjusted Earnings, excluding hedging costs. Adjusted earnings look fantastic.

In 2019, GAAP EPS was NEGATIVE $6.76, but miraculously POSITIVE $9.58 in Adjusted EPS in 2019.

Source

Most of the delta was from excluding hedging losses. There also are significant “Notable items” too, to the tune of $481mm, or $4.27 per share last year.

A little digging showed that these are losses including “Actuarial items” and “Other insurance adjustments” that the company wants you to exclude. Given that a large percentage of the $481mm (90%) is from the runoff business segment, it is arguable that these go away. But, as a long tail insurer, these could continue for 5-20 years.

It reminds me of Citigroup saying “if you exclude losses on our bad loan portfolio, our earnings were much higher.” If you are in the business of providing insurance, you have to count all losses, even on legacy books. There is a reason Citi is a terrible stock trading at a low multiple. Same goes here.

So, bigger picture. Should Derivative/hedging gains and losses be ignored?

In short, absolutely not.

The losses, from puts that the company purchases, must continue to be purchased every single year. There is a lot of marked to market movement that makes results quite choppy, but owning these is necessary to operating the business. That is, unless the company is willing to bet the farm that markets never fall again. Which clearly the regulators wouldn’t allow or the board either.

Below is a summary look at their financials.

Source: Author spreadsheet

First, note that revenue (ex IG/gains) continues to decline every year. Annuities are tough sell these days given low rates and high fees.

More importantly, note the two rows above in blue, Derivative gains (losses). The top one is a normalized version, which takes the average of the past 6 years of gains and losses.

The bottom one is the reported derivative gains/losses directly from the income statement. Market movements can make marking the portfolio quite lumpy.

My EPS estimates, which mirror FCF/share, takes company reported EBIT after derivative losses, and is a cumulative $11.72 in losses going back to 2014.

GAAP EPS is $8.22 in cumulative LOSSES going back to 2014 (6 years in total). The GAAP EPS line in the model also illustrates that earnings peaked at $9.68 in 2014 to losses of $24.54 in 2016. My figures attempt to normalize this marked to market volatility.

The cash flow statement from the 10K is most telling.

The yellow highlights above tell the tale of BHF’s cash outlays for option premiums – which net to negative numbers every year: -$1.1BB in 2018, -$2.0BB in 2017, and -$2.1BB in 2016. In the 9 months through September 2019, BHF spent $526mm on premiums, or around $701mm annualized.

Key takeaway: These are huge, real recurring cash costs of doing business. This isn’t some marked to market anomaly that can be recouped in the future. These figures track pretty closely to the $1.44BB in average derivative losses from the income statement too.

It should be a big red flag that BV/share (ex-AOCI) has dropped from $129 in 2015 to $115 in 2019, and yet the company wants you to believe that earnings and ROE’s are quite positive.

To put it bluntly, the company’s adjusted EPS figures are complete malarkey.

Now, the better capitalized the company, the less need for hedging. That is, BHF can utilize excess capital to absorb market losses to a greater extent. With enough capital cushion, arguably their hedging needs would be quite small. Perhaps they could absorb up to 20% market losses, meaning puts would only need to be purchased well out of the money.

This would drive hedging costs down materially.

Instead the company seems to be more interested in keeping reserve levels lower to buy back stock.

Below are interesting forecasts of hedging costs, which I used in our model above.

Source

So, this slide above illustrates hedging costs falling from $1.8BB to $1.0BB per year by 2021. As reserve buffers increase, the company can absorb losses themselves instead of relying on puts/swaps/hedges. Great.

Here is another one from February 2019 suggesting they can take hedging costs down to the $800-900mm range, in 4-5 years:

Source

The devil is in the details however. The $800-900mm assumes the company’s “Base Case Scenario” under key drivers (per the description in the right column above).

That scenario however is wildly optimistic, as there BHF assumes 3.45% on the 10 year in 2021, eventually rising to 4.25% in 10 years. BHF also assumes 6.5% total variable annuity account returns (so likely a 9.5% return on equities). Good luck.

See the scenarios below for more details.

Source

The likely Scenario above as I see it is that rates follow the forward curve. Which is Scenario 4 here.

So what are hedging losses in this Scenario? Hard to tell, but the company outlines almost NO distributable earnings in Scenario 4. If markets perform poorly and rates stay low, hedging costs probably continue well above the $1BB+ level.

On March 5th, the company will have an analyst day where they will disclose updated expected hedging costs. There seems a slim chance that they will fall much as I see it (as they are using excess reserves to buy back shares instead of growing their capital buffers).

It seems a hedge fund strategy of old. Encourage the company to lever up and force the stock up through buybacks. Greenlight is pretty long here and I'm sure are encouraging this (risky) strategy.

As a sidenote, in Q4, the company discussed how they intend to pivot from using put options, to a more symmetrical approach (i.e. selling S&P index swaps). The cash outlay for swaps is lower, but hedging likely will actually mean MORE volatility in earnings. There is a chance that hedging costs fall. Per the company from their last call:

So when you think about hedge costs, right, I would just say the way we think about is you've got sort of the fixed cost element of it, let's say, the premiums you're paying on options and the related time decay. And you also have the mark to market from gains or losses in the equity market. So as we have moved to the symmetrical strategy and away from options to swaps, we have a reduction in the time decay element of our hedge costs. But it does mean that our hedge gains and losses are going to be more sensitive to market movements. So in the context of total hedge costs defined as I’ve just stated, I think the way to look at this would be in down markets we obviously have a significant benefit because of the much smaller first loss position. In flat markets, we have significantly reduced hedge costs with the revised strategy. In what I would call normal markets, the hedge costs are pretty consistent. And finally insignificant up markets we would have more hedge costs associated with the revised strategy. But keep in mind that we continue to benefit when the equity market goes up, driven by the future fees associated with our VA account balances. But in down markets, we have substantially reduced the maximum loss we would expect to see.”

Source

I actually like the change. Puts are expensive, even with vol today at low levels. But net net, the company said that they don't expect overall hedge costs to change in normal markets, even if implemented with different instruments.

Conclusion

With a range of $800mm per year in hedging costs, to $1BB+, net of 20% in taxes, this equates to $6.04 to $7.55 in lower earnings than Street forecasts (which are tied to Adjusted EPS figures).

If Street expectations are $10.18 in 2020, then real economic (and cash) EPS will range from $2.63 to $4.14.

This might increase by $1.20 in 2021 to $3.84 to $5.34.

My model suggest cash earnings between negative $2.66 to positive $4.70.

At $46 on the stock, I see little reason to own it. Long tail insurers typically trade horribly, from LNC at 6.0x earnings and 60% of book, to AEL at 7.2x earnings and 65% of book.

At the end of the day, unless rates rise meaningfully from here, the economics of this business are too slim to get excited about.

What is Einhorn thinking?

I am not sure honestly, except he is taking quite a bit of risk owning BHF. Secular decline issues plague the space. Revenue has been steadily declining at BHF. The stock is heavily levered. I didn’t even get into excluding DAC/Intangibles from book value. On $115 book value per share, DAC and VOBA (intangibles) is $51 per share.

That means cash tangible book is more like $64 per share. Suddenly, at 73% of book and 12x mid-case earnings, BHF doesn’t look so cheap.

I assume the buybacks get him enthused for the stock. The company is planning to lever up essentially to repurchase shares (by taking their Risk Based Capital or RBC ratio from 550% to 425%). That will allow them to upstream $1BB of cash from their life insurance subsidiary BLIC in 2020 (a one-time dividend as I see it, at least at this size).

Perhaps he believes in management's 8% ROE goals. But these are based on Adjusted EPS, and really pie in the sky if we assume sub 2% treasury yields, and factoring in hedging costs. Last year even on Adjusted EPS figures, Adjusted ROE's were only 5.5%. Real ROE's were negative.

As I understand it (and admittedly I am not an insurance expert), statutory capital includes bond and equity gains. So strong market returns in 2019 did create excess capital that can be upstreamed to buy back stock, but that could easily reverse if the market drops.

In short, very high risk. Why don’t they just use excess capital to buffer market risk, and improve earnings as hedging costs would go down materially?

As a comp to the put expense debate, I caution those on the side of ignoring these costs to look at Linn Energy. I warned investors in 2013 that Linn’s numbers were vastly overstated (as they also tried to get investors to ignore ongoing put premium costs). Once the reality of their cash earnings was laid bare, the stock went to zero. It was a not a popular article at the time.

I don’t think BHF goes to zero, but this isn’t a business that has done anything but generate economic losses since 2014 – to the tune of negative $8.22 per share cumulatively in 6 years, or negative 1.37 in EPS losses per year (per GAAP).

Too many red flags I recommend just avoiding this one.

