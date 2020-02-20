South Africa Enters The Endgame

South Africa (NYSE:EZA) is facing an economic and fiscal crisis which may soon culminate and enter a final more deadly phase or ‘ endgame’. As we have written in past articles, the endgame is inevitably some kind of political "black swan" event that results in a profound shift in the country's policy regime and breaks the long-standing and toxic era of policy incoherence.

Specifically, the risk of a“ political” black swan" event is likely to increase significantly from this point onwards, with just over two years to go to the next ruling party (African National Congress) elective congress. The next elective conference scheduled to take place in December 2022 and given the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country is very likely to see the current president, the more market-friendly Ramaphosa, unseated.

Calendar growth in 2019 is likely to print close to zero (next GDP figures are due in early March), given the possibility of another q/q contraction in the final quarter of 2019, following a dismal Q3 q/q contraction of 0.6%.

South Africa quarterly GDP (annualized)

Source:Tradingeconomics.com

Downside risks to the Q4 2019 GDP reading are considerable following a spate of poor data releases over the past month, including monthly contractions in manufacturing and retail sales (-3.1% m/m) for December.

South Africa Retail Sales (monthly)

Source:Tradingeconomics.com

In fact, as evidenced in the data below, the country’ s manufacturing sector is currently experiencing a near total collapse. A range of manufacturing companies from the domestic subsidiary of global steel producer Arcelormittal to Ferrochrome producers such as Merafe ( in a joint venture with global mining conglomerate Glencore) are announcing layoffs and facing potential bankruptcy.

Source: Statistics South Africa

Furthermore, the outlook for 2020 remains bleak (and could be even worse than 2019). Thus far there is little evidence to suggest any real recovery will materialise during the first quarter of 2020. January vehicle sales declined by 8.1% y/y, while survey data such as the latest ABSA manufacturing PMI data also point to continued weakness.

South Africa Manufacturing PMI

Source: Tradingeconomics

Rolling blackouts remain a feature of the economic landscape given the severe supply challenges faced by electricity parastatal Eskom, which is likely to add further downside pressure on overall economic activity going forward. Despite these negative factors, consensus estimates for 2020 continue to point to an improvement in overall growth this year to between 0.5% and 1% (the IMF is projecting 0.8% growth in 2020).

However, the downside risks to these estimates remain significant, therefore in our opinion we think there is a real possibility that growth will once again be zero or even negative. Specifically, there is speculation that the treasury in its upcoming budget will outline plans to cut 30,000 government jobs and freeze pay levels for three years.

The Treasury is trying to rein in a ballooning budget deficit - expected to be near 7% of GDP this year - while trying to stave off a sovereign downgrade by Moody’s, the compassionate ratings agency that still retains an investment grade rating on the country’ s debt. Nevertheless, however admirable such plans may be, if they are implemented given the existing size of the public sector relative to the economy, they will impart a further large negative fiscal impulse.

By some estimates, total public sector remuneration accounts for as much as 30% to 35% of total household remuneration in the economy. A pay freeze in the public sector would mean that private sector wage growth will need to average at least 6% (per annum) in order for total remuneration growth to remain positive in real terms (assuming inflation of 4%).

Consumer spending as a result of declining nominal wage growth has already been under considerable pressure, slowing to the lowest levels in nearly two decades and certainly the lowest levels since the last recession in 2009. Gross nominal remuneration growth in the first nine months of 2019 slowed to between 4% and 5%, compared to average growth of between 7% and 8% in 2018.

Source: Statistics South Africa

A public sector wage freeze and/or any tax hikes are likely to exacerbate the negative headwinds buffeting domestic households and will likely see consumer spending retrench even further over the next 12 to 18 months. Given the poor outlook for fixed investment as evidenced in the latest building plans passed data (a decline of 8.8% y/y) as well as an annual survey of approved commercial capital projects by Nedbank (decline in the total nominal value of projects announced in 2019 vs. 2018), there is simply no offsetting catalyst that will result in overall positive growth - it is mathematically impossible.

Source: Statistics South Africa

The national budget deficit has widened significantly due to a large bailout funding programme earmarked for the embattled Eskom as well as below target tax revenue collections - in turn due to the stagnant economy. Naturally, these two factors are circular in that large electricity tariff increases coupled with electricity supply shortages have severely eroded corporate profitability, investment as well as leading to mounting job losses, which in turn have impacted negatively on tax revenues. South Africa in essence is caught in a death spiral from which it cannot escape or at least via conventional policy measures.

As we wrote last year in this article, South Africa’ s fiscal position has reached a point where there is no way out, or at least without some incremental pain having to be endured. Trying to stabilise the fiscal position via austerity measures will only lead to a further contraction in economic activity, which is likely to further exacerbate the downside risk to tax revenue targets.

It is quite possible for example, that following a public sector pay freeze, the economic hit to tax revenues from a further retrenchment in economic activity would end up largely offsetting any savings from the reduced wage bill. This toxic cocktail could become even more deadly if Eskom is granted further large tariff hikes over the next two years. Quite simply, the political risk from such a scenario will make the re-election of Mr. Ramaphosa an impossible task.

Nevertheless, at present, the policy imperative seems to be aimed at appeasing the ratings agencies (or Moody’s specifically) and as such, further austerity measures appear likely to be announced in the upcoming budget address (scheduled for February 26). This will likely delay any further downgrade for the time-being.

However, even assuming the country’ s public sector trade unions agree to these measures (very unlikely), the negative impulse to economic activity will ensure that the fiscal position shows little, if any improvement. As such, any announced austerity measures will merely delay and not avoid any further rating downgrades.

Conclusion

The reality as we have argued in past articles, is that the only viable or least painful way out of this death spiral is the pursuit of aggressive monetary easing (negative real interest rates) and a significant devaluation in the currency. In short, the only exit route that will not "kill the patient before he recovers" is one of sustained nominal reflation or inflation that erodes the real value of the government’ s debt.

As an example, assuming the treasury meets its sizable projected fiscal deficits (in nominal absolute terms) but nominal GDP grows by 10% (would likely require a devaluation in the USD/ZAR rate to between 20 and 25) instead of 5% over the next three years, the budget deficit (as a % of GDP) will decline to below 4% by 2023, while the public debt burden will remain little changed at around 63% of GDP instead of the current projected figure of 72% as provided below by the treasury itself.

Source: National Treasury of South Africa

In fact, give that South Africa is large mineral exporter, the boost to corporate profits in the export sector could well see the budget deficit decline to below 3% of GDP by 2023.At this deficit level, the economy could return to nominal GDP growth of between 5% and 6% and the public debt burden would remain stable (as a % of GDP).

In our view, such an outcome is inevitable and the only uncertainty is the timeline and whether it will be voluntary and sooner (intentionally pursued via policy options) or mandatory and later (currency devalues following a political black swan).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.