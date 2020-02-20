Global Markets Have Yet To Price In Coronavirus

After reading a recent study from MSCI on the coronavirus impacts on global markets, I am convinced that U.S. markets have not fully priced in these risks. With more than 73,000 cases of the infection reported and nearly 1,400 deaths, the disease seems to be still spreading. As an investment manager, the impacts of this terrible infection is impacting global economies by idling factories, and disrupting global travel and supply chains. Recent estimates show the Chinese economy will of course be hit hardest with at least a negative -1.5% to quarterly GDP figures. It is too early to make such estimates as we don't know the full impact of these disruptions on companies globally. Just today, Apple (AAPL) reported that it will not meet its full-year guidance number due to the disruption from cornoavirus. My key risk management indicators show an investor that is clearly not worried about short-term market pullbacks. After reading more about these risk management figures below, investors should use short-term caution going forward.

VIX Is Too Low With Current Coronavirus Risks

At my company, the first risk management measurement we always look at is the CBOE VIX reading. The CBOE (CBOE) Volatility Index or VIX, is a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility. With the cornoavirus still spreading, the VIX should be reflecting higher values as more traders look to hedge portfolios with put options. At last Friday's market close, the VIX was only reading 13.68.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Out of all the market risks that exist today, cornoavirus has to be one risk that markets surely didn't see coming. The VIX is currently -38.35% off its recent 52-week high, telling us that market participants have not fully priced in correction risks. The long-term historical average for the VIX is 18. With all the global risks that exist today, I would think the VIX should be much closer to that average.

MSCI Stress Test Results

The MSCI Group did a fabulous research report on the implications of cornoavirus on equity markets around the world. According to MSCI, airlines, consumer services, media, and retailing were five of the industries with the potential largest losses, while health care was among the largest gainers. This study was done from January 20th to February 5th, and was published on February 12th. MSCI looked at what this virus could do to U.S. markets, with a rough estimate of a -5% impact to stock prices.

Sector/asset type Applied shock in USD MSCI China Health Care 30% MSCI China Consumer Discretionary -25% MSCI China Information Technology -20% 10-Year US Treasury yield -30 bps CNY/USD -3% Crude oil -10%

(Source: MSCI)

The asset class that looks to benefit the most from this virus is of course healthcare sectors globally, but once again, U.S. Treasuries. Global investors view U.S. Treasuries as one of the safest assets investors could own, which should continue to push down our Treasury rates. MSCI did a great job noting that coronavirus should not be compared to SARS. Since the outbreak of SARS in 2003, economies have grown much more global, and individuals are traveling much more global as well.

Treasuries Are In Focus

I don't want to this article to be read as a way to profit from such a horrible disease. However, investors can protect themselves from a potential market drawdown by focusing on asset classes like Treasuries that should continue to increase as more infections are reported. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note (IEF), which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.5457%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond (TLT) was also lower at around 1.9944% as of writing this Tuesday morning.

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

Both the 10-year Treasury and 30-year Treasury are testing 52-week lows, as global investors are buying up these bonds. The spread between yields of three-month and 10-year Treasuries was at minus 1.21 basis points last Monday. This spread was showing inversion again in the front-end of the curve, showing Treasury markets are believing the risk of coronavirus is still spreading. Inversions of Treasuries has been happening on and off for at least a year now, suggesting that economies could be facing headwinds in the next year. With equity markets at highs, and Treasury yields at record lows, I am watching Treasury auctions and yields more closely than usual. Investors should watch these Treasury rates closely as well. If we see 30-year yields close below 1.9%, it is tough to say where the next support level could be.

Protecting Yourself Going Forward

It is really hard to know how many patients will be infected by cornoavirus going forward. As far as we can see, the virus is still growing, and equity prices are still rising. The correlations of rising stocks and record low Treasury yields are not making much sense. However, investors should focus on a low VIX reading, and a lower Treasury yield in managing portfolio risk. It seems to me that the VIX could rise to a more reasonable long-term average of 18 or 19, and 30-year Treasury yields could drop well below 1.9%. If you are an investor looking to purchase equities today, I would seriously reconsider that choice, and look at other options such as short-term Treasuries or short-term corporate bonds (PULS). As more accurate information is released on infected patients, the better idea we have on where to allocate new assets. For now, I will continue to overweight short-term bonds and Treasury holdings as we receive more clarity on this deadly respiratory infection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PULS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.