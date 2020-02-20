Morgan Stanley Buys E*Trade, Also Alphabet, Sam Adams, Invitae And Synopsys

I would not panic sell with this sell off, or even tomorrow. Take it as a sign that you should be preparing for a larger selling jag coming in the next few weeks.

Be careful of the VIX. It's not acting as expected. It started this morning up higher than the flat market open. We now see stronger selling, now it makes sense.

One of my favorite ways of buying a dip is going against the news. Like buying Morgan Stanley when it's being sold on an acquisition.

Buying the dips means you buy when the market and stocks are going down. If you pick your spots carefully, you can create alpha even when the market is down.

Today's theme is about buying the dips

Today’s weak futures are turning into flat indexes at the market open, going back and forth over the previous close. If you are a fast money trader and your intention is to buy this morning and sell at the close, you might be successful. I wouldn't. I think most of you out there are holding positions with a weekly or monthly cadence. So keep in mind I have to say this again, that we are in a “Corrective Phase” just like I charted for you yesterday. That means that prices will likely be more welcoming when the indexes are down 0.5% to even 1%. Still buying the dips is the tactic that should work right now. So let’s talk about candidates.

I have one caveat as I’ve been following the VIX closely and I am a bit disturbed by the way it’s behaving. I have no problem when it spikes on a decided turn to the negative, however, the VIX is up hard today. I'm using the VIX as an indicator of complacency in the market direction. The more sanguine the market appears, the more vulnerable it would be to some negative news item. However, if the VIX stays stubbornly high, then that means the savvy traders are expecting something to hit the market. That's a cause for more caution. So if you are an equity trader, be more cautious if you are still going long. If you are an options trader, please spread your longs. At some point soon, I'm going to start nagging you to build up cash and pull in risk. In addition, I'm going to ask you to long some puts on the QQQ ETF, and go long on the VIX.

All that said, I believe we close well into the positive today, and perhaps have a more strenuous session of selling tomorrow and maybe Monday, mimicking what we had last week. So what dips should we look at. For the most part, I would not buy today. I would wait for Monday if you are a trader if you are an investor or a longer-term trader who wants to go today, please buy small.

Buying the Dips

Morgan Stanley (MS) is making a strategic move in acquiring E*Trade. This is not a trade, this is more of an investment and as such if you have room in your long-term investment for a fantastic money manager becoming an iBank. It will now be the biggest money manager in the world with 3 trillion AUM. MS is using its stock only. MS shares have been riding of late so using the currency is pretty savvy too. They will continue to buy in shares, I'm sure. E*Trade is a gateway to new clients for MS "platinum level" services. I would buy today wait 'til Monday.

If Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) sells off on this news you should pick up this name, not Oracle (ORCL).

The DOJ has thrown its weight behind Oracle in a pivotal Supreme Court case against Google that was once referred to as the "copyright case of the decade."

At issue is the way Google used Java in Android. Oracle argues the tech giant copied 11,500 lines of its code more than 10 years ago, though Google posits it was legal under the fair-use doctrine. The entire case hinges on whether it’s possible to copyright APIs and could have significant consequences as the high court weighs the limits of copyright law in the digital age.

ORCL is a flailing old-line software seller that has been patent trolling GOOGL for years on this. Some news outlets are making hay that the DOJ is siding with ORCL because Ellison is a Trump supporter. This is nonsense, but on the other hand, it might cause the media to make more of this than it is. So I would take the other side of this argument and go long GOOGL and avoid ORCL. If GOOGL doesn’t fall double digits like -20 from the high, I would wait.

Sam Adams (SAM) selling hard this morning after it beat revenue strongly but came up short on profits. The understanding is that its category-killing Truly hard seltzer is shooting the lights out. Buy this dip. It’s that simple. You can buy this today.

Synopsys (SNPS) announces that AMD is deploying its Fusion Compiler RTL-to-GDSII product for full-flow, digital-design implementation. The work resulted in an expanded collaboration between the companies to optimize SNPS applications in AMD's EPYC processors, which will come to users in upcoming service packs. Synopsys reported earnings yesterday after the bell.

My Take: You don’t have to know what the fusion compiler is, you don’t have to know what a compiler is, but way back in college when you took Comp Sci 101 to make your parents happy you very likely were introduced to the concept of a compiler. It is used to take text that humans can understand and then translate it into the language computing machines understand. In this case, the compiler is translating text into electronic circuitry that will be microscopically etched into chips. That's what SNPS and CDNS do. They are the CAD/CAM of chip design (please don’t make me explain what that is). The point is, you can design and manufacture chips without SNPS and CDNS but you would be a fool to try. Furthermore, these two companies are the first beneficiary in the value chain of chip manufacturing. SNPS is down nearly 5% at the time of this writing after reporting good earnings last night. Revenues beat projections, and earnings were above estimates as well. I would combine this above news with their earnings performance and buy this name as a long-term speculation. I would say SNPS and CDNS should rise throughout the year with the introduction of new generations of chips for the data center, AI, graphics, and the holy grail of tech right now - 5G.

Stock commentators will have you believe that NVTA disappointed

Invitae (NVTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.63; GAAP EPS of -$0.79 misses by $0.07. Revenue of $66.29M (+46.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.33M. Here's the press release on the earnings news:

"In 2019, we delivered another year of extraordinary growth, both in the U.S. and internationally. We expanded our customer base and saw strong re-order rates among new accounts. We also made it easier to access our testing, both through traditional payers and via unique partnership programs," said Sean George, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We enter 2020 with momentum and a unique business model that we believe is well positioned to deliver genetics-informed healthcare to patients. As we continue to scale our business, we are confident our approach and the investments we are making will further strengthen our ability to bring affordable, accessible genetic information to billions of people worldwide."

My take: NVTA is in a very interesting space, DNA informatics for precision medicine. This is a nascent field that I think will have explosive growth over the next two years. The stock missed revenue by $330K! Yes, they missed earnings, but if you are investing in this name for the earnings, please don’t, just sell the name and buy a utility. The revenue grew above 46% YoY, that's the number you should be looking at. They had nearly 60% growth in volume from the previous year, they lowered their prices to grow the market, so they had “only” +46% revenue. They still have 45% margins, even so. They only have 10% international business, there's still quite a big market to exploit here in the US and in the rest of the developed world. What's really happening? The stock soared from the high teens in late December to the high 20s this week. They had earnings, and then they had profit taking. If you are interested in health-tech this should be a name you look at.

Analyst Corner

AtriCure (ATRC) Analyst Michael Matson of Needham & Co. Boost Price Target from $48.00 to $52.00 rating it a Buy BTIG Research (Marie Thibault) also boosted the PT from $42.00 to $48.00.

My Take: ATRC is a medical device/med-tech company. I like this name, and if you are interested in this area you should take a strong look at ATRC.

Alteryx (AYX) Analysts at Citigroup Inc Boost Price Target Rating at Buy Raise PT from $150.00 to $202.00 29.0% Upside

My Take: I like AYX, I would buy AYX on weakness.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Analysts at Citigroup Inc Boost Price Target from $67.00 to $74.00 Rating: Buy for a 31.0% Upside.

My Take: Separately, Marathon Petroleum (MPC 60.50, +2.81, +4.9%) could sell its Speedway gas stations to Seven & I Holdings, a Tokyo-based company, for $22 billion - ‘nuff said.

As I have been finishing my note for the morning the market seems to be selling off harder. This should not surprise anyone since this is already a familiar pattern from the last few weeks. If we sell hard enough today, tomorrow and Monday should give us a rally. If Friday sells further in the morning but turns positive at the close Monday should still give us a rally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.