Altria Maintains Momentum With 25% Upside

I view Altria as an excellent investment, with investors getting paid for waiting while the market figures out where the company should be valued as the market changes.

Recent results confirm the bull thesis on the company, with broad-based growth in the company's sales and overall portfolio. This goes in the face of stated risks.

I view it as a good time to load up more of this time-tested dividend king.

Altria is a company that I published my first article on back in late 2019, with a rare"Very Bullish" rating. The company recovered but has since the surge dipped again.

It's time to return to Altria (NYSE:MO) - the reason for it being that the surge in share price since my last article has taken a turn down, to where Altria now trades at a 10.6 P/E, despite its convincing and positive qualities.

Today's market is a rough place. In order to find good potential returns and high yields, investors more often than not are drawn to risky and speculative investments promising high-yield rewards but, at the same time, demanding excessive potential risks.

This makes it not only crucial but necessary for the conservative investor who desires safe dividend incomes to take advantage of every opportunity that the market presents us with.

Let me remind and reiterate why I consider Altria to be one such opportunity.

4Q20 and FY19 - Excellent

In my initial article, I laid out the reasons why, even though I would personally never smoke a cigarette or use a single one of Altria's products, I consider the company an excellent investment.

The combination of long-term dividend growth history (the company is a dividend king, and valuation-wise, the cheapest currently on offer), coupled deteriorating valuations in the face of confirmation after confirmation of the bull thesis, makes for a very interesting case.

What do I mean by confirmation after confirmation?

Altria delivered a 5.8% YoY adj. diluted EPS growth FY19.

YoY adj. diluted EPS growth FY19. Altria delivered a 5% dividend growth as a result of this EPS expansion.

dividend growth as a result of this EPS expansion. Both smokeable and smokeless segments delivered high single-digit OCI, coupled with expanding markets.

All of this comes with a continued premium brand strength.

(Source: Altria 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

The margin and OCI expansion can be seen above, and both are showing impressive YoY developments during one of the most complex years, in terms of regulations. In terms of just smokeables, the adjusted OCI growth was nearly in double digits, coming in at 8.6%, with smokeless products coming in at a 9.7% adj. OCI growth.

Not just that - oh, no - Altria also delivered above the $575M savings target, moved toward a better platform for its noncombustible segment and has closed an agreement with JUUL. While some of the headwinds from JUUL remain - namely that Altria really doesn't expect any profit or earnings from JUUL over the next 3 years, the company has adjusted the expected diluted EPS CAGR to 4-7% until 2022.

For 2020, in accordance with this, Altria expects a full-year diluted EPS of $4.39-4.51, which would open the doors to further dividend growth in accordance with the company's payout goals.

Altria still manages one of the most diversified and appealing tobacco portfolios on the face of the earth.

(Source: Altria 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

Not to mention, the portfolio also includes a bit of alcohol and cannabis, showing the company's diverse focus into new areas of growth. While growing, and while many are claiming that the company's legacy brands, such as Marlboro, are losing their shine, the numbers would certainly beg to differ.

(Source: Altria 4Q19/FY19 Presentation)

A retail share drop of 0.1 is, long-term, within the bounds of what could be considered a rounding error. This does not mean that the company doesn't expect the cigarette industry to decline YoY and Q-on-Q - it does. However, the point is that Altria is holding its own and flourishing despite this. Copenhagen, as an example, is portfolio products which are gaining traction, with a nearly 1% retail share growth in only 2 years.

The bad, and perhaps what people are focusing on negatively, is the JUUL investment, for which Altria has recorded a $4.1B impairment for the quarter due to the increasing number of lawsuits against the company. Analysts reacted positively here and now consider the JUUL risk included/considered. Even if a further impairment is required, however, nothing changes the fact that Altria's core operations are running like butter - and that's where I believe the focus should be going forward.

In the end, Altria delivered a solid FY19 with everything considered. Not only did they raise the dividend by 5%, but they also repurchased over half a billion dollars' worth in shares with another $500M remaining. The cash flow yield at this time is simply ridiculous, and it's not as though Altria is some new company on the corner.

Altria is a dividend king, with a 50-year streak of consecutive increases, and 50+ years without a single cut. Based on FCF, the NTM payout ratio is around 88%, and the EPS payout ratio comes in at 76-77% which, while elevated, is far from "dangerous" due to the relative EPS stability of the company. I would also like to remind readers that Altria maintains a 50%+ (52%) operating margin, and the company's NTM net debt/EBITDA currently stands at barely 2.39X. It's not perfect, but if it was below 1.5X, it's unlikely the stock would have this price.

Let's look at the current valuation.

Valuation

This is where the company currently shines.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In terms of Earnings, Operating Cash flow and owner's earnings - all of these metrics show a similar picture of undervaluation in relation to historical numbers as well as what could be considered fair value based on the historical growth rate.

Going forward, we're not expecting the company to grow at its average 10Y EPS growth rate of 8.3%, but rather at 3-4% per year - at least, analysts with historical high accuracy ratings are guiding for this.

So, what arguments do we have that a 10.6X P/E ratio is a good valuation for an estimated growth rate of 3-4%?

Well, first of all, the natural upside to the fair value of 15 P/E - which is currently in the double digits. Even if you consider that Altria's potential growth is worth less - let's say 13 times earnings - the upside is still there.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even trading virtually sideways at the current 10-12 P/E ratio, your annual rates of return would beat what's expected of the market going forward here, and this quickly expands to potential rates of 17-18% CAGR at 15X forward P/E, which isn't even mentioning the historical premium that a dividend king like Altria typically trades at (18X earnings), indicating potential returns of nearly 22.5% CAGR until 2023.

Investors shouldn't buy into this because they expect Altria to "snap back" to fair value this year. I personally expect to see Altria trading in the 10-13 P/E range for some time - and a likely catalyst for margin expansion here is clarity in the JUUL question or that JUUL starts contributing more actively to earnings. I don't see this as likely for the next few years.

Even with that considered, however, the potential upside is undeniable. Altria bears are essentially arguing in the face of continued, confirmed top-line growth, good performance from legacy and more clarity in the new investments. I don't see this particular bearish thesis holding much water going forward into 2020.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Using FactSet analyst estimates with a 10% margin of error, Altria does not miss estimates. Altria should, given its earnings and estimates as well as its dividend safety and record, trade closer to 15X earnings. Depending on how you choose to view this, or 2020E earnings, Altria is currently trading 45.17/share. The company at 2020E earnings and 15X P/E would be valued at 66.30$, which indicates an upside of 21.13/share, or 46.78%.

However, wanting to guide conservatively, we could use a significantly lower P/E to reflect the company's slowing growth rate. Let's put it at 12.5 P/E, simply to be conservative, but remember that the company is a dividend king. At 2020E, this would indicate an upside just north of 25% at this share price.

That's where I continue to build my thesis.

Thesis

Altria is a dividend king that's 25% undervalued when put in relation to a conservative forward earnings valuation. It's the only Dividend King at this valuation, and it's offering you a 7.44% covered cash dividend.

As a conservative dividend growth investor, you do not (as I see it) want to put yourself in the position of buying:

Overvalued or "fairly" valued unsafe/risky businesses.

Businesses with very low or non-existing upside.

The results for your invested capital in a market downturn, coupled with weakened fundamentals, could devastate your invested capital and make you lose your money or suffer years of poor returns as you wait for things to recover - much like the "lost decade" of the 2000s. Don't go there.

Instead, you'll want to find the best-priced, highest-yielding safe businesses to invest in in order to both safeguard your capital, put your money to work, and potentially enjoy the financial benefits of multiple expansion as these companies move back towards fair value, all the while paying you a well-covered dividend.

This is especially important with the market valued as it is now. These companies will, of course, drop with the market when it turns, but history being any indication, their recovery will be quicker and far stronger than overvalued equities going into a downturn.

Altria is nearly 2.5% of my portfolio - I bought more last week, and I'll continue buying at this price. The tricky part for me is investing in a business whose products I would never, come hell or high water, use (though I know others love them) and where ethical qualms exist. In fact, several readers contacted me about this and asked how I could invest in the company, given both ethics and my own personal stance on smoking. And let me assure you that, in Sweden/Scandinavia, or Europe, for that matter, this is not an easy public stance to have.

As an investor, however, I am of a singular, laser-focused mindset, well-represented by the following quote.

"The only reason to do business is to make money; that's the only reason for doing business." - Kevin O'Leary

If I wanted to put my money to work running a charity, I'd run a charity. As a person, I'm mindful of what I do. When it comes to investing, however, there's only one thing I care about - money. I do not let emotion get in the way of it - ever.

I invest in Altria because Altria is good at making me money - and the price the market is asking for more parts of Altria is even better for making me more money in the long term.

Unless you're the type of investor who allows ethics and morals to guide their investment decisions (and they do exist - and more power to them!), I strongly suggest you consider allowing Altria to make you more money in the long term than you'd potentially put in today. The current valuation of Altria dictates to me that it's time to buy more - so, that's what I do.

The company remains a very bullish, "STRONG BUY".

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to a recent dropdown back below 12 P/E, Altria remains a "STRONG BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.