Technology And Communication Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Technology has been the leading sector since 2018 4th quarter's correction. The technology SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has gained about 46% in the last 12 months. However, valuation ratios are not stretched in all of its industries. Some of them still look fairly priced relative to historical averages. The next chart shows XLK's impressive rally in weekly bars (source: Finviz).

Wireless telecom is the most attractive industry in the technology and communication sectors. It is moderately underpriced relative to historical averages combining 3 valuation ratios, and above the profitability baseline measured by return on equity. Computers/peripherals and communication equipment also look good: they are close to fair price and they are also above the historical average in profitability. Electronic equipment is slightly overpriced and good in profitability. Other industries are significantly overvalued. Diversified telecom looks very overpriced, but it is above the profitability baseline. Software and entertainment are the worst-looking industries of the group: they are below their historical baselines for the 4 metrics. Since last month:

P/E has improved in entertainment, is stable in electronic equipment, semiconductors, IT services and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in computers/peripherals, communication equipment, entertainment, and deteriorated in software, wireless telecom.

P/FCF has improved in entertainment, communication equipment, electronic equipment, diversified telecom, semiconductors and deteriorated in computers/peripherals, wireless telecom, IT services.

ROE has improved in software, computers/peripherals and deteriorated in communication equipment, entertainment.

The technology SPDR Select Sector ETF has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 2.9%, whereas the communication ETF (XLC) is close to the benchmark.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 technology or communication stocks are Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMAT Applied Materials Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP CTXS Citrix Systems Inc. SOFTW ORCL Oracle Corp. SOFTW ADS Alliance Data Systems Corp. TECHSVCE IBM International Business Machines Corp. TECHSVCE SABR Sabre Corp. TECHSVCE AMCX AMC Networks Inc. MEDIA IPG Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. MEDIA OMC Omnicom Group Inc. MEDIA QNST QuinStreet Inc. SOCIAL

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in technology and telecommunication on 2/19/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Computers/ Peripherals 24.30 24.67 1.50% 1.14 1.24 7.77% 25.04 21.68 -15.52% 3.06 -8.33 11.39 Wireless Telecom 25.69 27.57 6.83% 1.23 1.75 29.51% 36.20 31 -16.76% 1.54 -14.25 15.79 Communication Equipt 34.09 28.48 -19.69% 1.66 1.61 -3.40% 21.68 24.1 10.03% -3.76 -9.61 5.85 Entertainment 48.39 23.46 -106.28% 3.96 1.54 -157.01% 26.19 19.9 -31.60% -13.12 -3.21 -9.91 Electronic Equipment 23.96 21.26 -12.69% 1.58 1.3 -21.40% 24.39 21.35 -14.25% 2.59 -1.77 4.36 Software 62.52 33.79 -85.04% 6.67 2.81 -137.30% 59.44 23.95 -148.19% -17.92 -8.17 -9.75 Diversified Telecom 77.64 19.95 -289.19% 1.56 1.2 -30.13% 16.42 23.83 31.08% 0.29 -11.97 12.26 Semiconductors* 45.89 31.77 -44.44% 4.04 2.41 -67.72% 40.54 28.86 -40.48% 2.05 -1.34 3.39 IT Services 39.84 24.11 -65.23% 3.01 1.18 -155.08% 26.76 20.23 -32.30% 3.54 2.86 0.68

* Averages since 2003

Two industries are not in the table: media (GICS code 502010) and interactive media and services (GICS code 502030). The moving parts in these industries make it difficult to set historical baselines for our metrics due to GICS evolution.

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK and XLC with the benchmark in 1 trailing month.

Chart by TradingView

