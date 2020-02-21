Rare Earth Metal Prices Shift From Concerns Over Trade To Coronavirus

Value on price weakness - the U.S. will look to increase its production market share.

Rare earth metals have become some of the most significant ingredients in products this century. The electronics, mobility, and energy sectors all require the strategic minerals used in nuclear reactors, LEDs, magnets, electric motors, sensors, as well as smartphones, flat-screen monitors, hybrid vehicles, and even in homes.

China dominates the world's supply of all of the rare earth metals with a market share of over 85% of production. Over the coming years, the US is likely to increase its production of strategic metals. Reducing dependence on Chinese exports is a matter of natural security.

The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF product (REMX) moves higher and lower with the prices of the metals and the shares of companies that extract them from the crust of the earth.

The bearish trend in REMX since 2011

The rare earth metals are a group of 17 elements. They all exhibit similar chemical properties. Fifteen are members of the lanthanide series of elements on the periodic table:

Source: Thermo Fisher Scientific

In 2018, Chinese mine production of rare earth metals totaled 120,000 metric tons. The world's second-leading producer Australia produced only 20,000 tons with US output at 15,000 tons. China has lots of production within its borders, but investments around the globe increase its dominance when it comes to the rare earth market.

The prices of rare earth metals peaked in 2011, along with many other commodity prices. Over the past years, strategic metals have experienced selling pressure that led to lower highs and lower lows.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the REMX ETF product shows that it moved from $115.64 in April 2011 to a low of $11.07 per share in January 2016. Many raw material prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016 on the back of the economic slowdown in China. While most commodities prices have moved higher since the 2015/2016 lows, the REMX product had only recovered to the $12.88 level as of February 20, 2020.

Trade weighed on rare earth metals

The trade war between the US and China could have caused a significant rise in the price of rare earth metals as the Chinese could have used them as a negotiating tool, given US dependence on the elements. However, the escalation of protectionist measures in 2018 and 2019 weighed heavily on the Chinese economy and caused the price of REMX shares to move appreciably lower.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that after trading to a low of $11.07 in 2016, REMX recovered to a high of $32.97 in January 2018. The trade war in 2018 and 2019 pushed the shares back to a low of under $12 per share in August 2019 after the trade war reached a peak.

In late 2019 a breakthrough in negotiations led to a "phase one" deal between the US and China. The two sides signed the agreement in Washington, DC on January 15. The REMX ETF reached its latest high, on January 14, 2020.

A bounce and then another problem for the strategic commodities

While there may have been an implied threat that China would use rare earth metals as a tool in the trade war, the prices of the elements and the REMX ETF moved higher and lower with the Chinese economy throughout the period the two sides were at odds.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the most recent peak at $14.80 per share on the back of the "phase one" trade deal. However, the Chinese have not been able to catch a break over the past months. The de-escalation of the trade war occurred as Coronavirus was spreading through Wuhan Province. The rising number of fatalities and increasing cases have replaced trade as the leading concern when it comes to China's economy. The price of REMX dropped from the January 14 peak to a low of $11.81 on February 3 and was trading at just under the $13 level on February 20

REMX's top holdings illustrate exposure to the impact of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has walloped the shares of Chinese companies. Many factors around the world's most populous nation remain closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Over 10% of the population or 150 million people were under travel restrictions as of February 19. The top holdings of the REMX ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

A quick look at the companies that make up the REMX ETF shows the reason for the weakness in the product. The overwhelming exposure to China comes from the nation's dominance in rare earth metals production. The current weakness in the Chinese stock market on the back of Coronavirus is weighing on REMX.

The ETF has net assets of $184.46 million, trades an average of 166,854 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the blended dividend yield of 1.68% is more than adequate to cover the expense ratio for longer-term holders of the ETF product.

Value on price weakness - the U.S. will look to increase its production market share

Last week, the US Geological Survey said that US mines produced approximately $86.3 billion in minerals in 2019, $2 billion higher than the revised 2018 production totals. The United States is likely to continue to increase the production of rare earth metals as the Defense Department is attempting to stockpiles reserves of the minerals to reduce dependence on Chinese imports. In 2019, the US surpassed Australia to become the second-leading producer in the world with 26,000 metric tons of output. The long-term prospects for rare earth metal demand are bullish.

Over the coming weeks, it will be the spread of Coronavirus that has the most substantial impact on REMX and other China-related assets. I would be a buyer of REMX on a scale-down basis below $13.00 per share level as the requirements for the rare earth metals will only grow in the years ahead.

