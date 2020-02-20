Coloplast's Valuation May Leave Your Wallet Incontinent

Coloplast is a market leader in ostomy care and continence care and is very profitable as a consequence.

Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBY) is a dominant Danish healthcare firm that develops, manufactures, and markets medical equipment. These markets are far from being the most glamorous, but they are profitable ones. Coloplast is not an exception in benefiting from these profitable markets, but its earnings and future growth do not justify its current valuation.

That Coloplast is a profitable firm is borne out by the consistently rising revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) 2015 13.91 billion 2.02 billion 899 million 130.42 million 2016 14.68 billion 2.13 billion 3.14 billion 455.54 million 2017 15.53 billion 2.25 billion 3.8 billion 551.29 million 2018 16.45 billion 2.39 billion 3.85 billion 558.55 million 2019 17.94 billion 2.60 billion 3.87 billion 561.45 million

Coloplast divides its operations into four segments: ostomy care, continence care, interventional urology, and wound & skin care. How well each of these divisions contributes to revenues can be gleaned from the following breakdown of the 2018 and 2019 revenue figures.

Segment 2018 Revenue (kr.) 2019 Revenue (kr.) Ostomy Care 6.64 billion 7.17 billion Continence Care 5.93 billion 6.46 billion Interventional Urology 1.74 billion 1.97 billion Wound & Skin Care 2.14 billion 2.34 billion Total 16.45 billion 17.94 billion

The fact that the bulk of earnings are from the ostomy care and continence care segments is no accident - Coloplast is the market leader in both these fields worldwide, with 40% of market share in the global ostomy market and around 40% of market share in the global continence market. That all segments continue to be profitable is borne out by the recently released Q1 2020 results, which reported revenue of 4.71 billion kr. ($683.31 million) and net income of 1.09 billion kr. ($158.13 million).

Management's ability to extract profit from Coloplast's operations has been superlative, as the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 31.27% attests, as does the operating margin figures reported over the past five years.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2015 32.60 2016 33.01 2017 32.35 2018 30.95 2019 30.97

Management have also been shareholder-friendly, as the return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 74.68% attests, and again the last five years confirm this shareholder-friendly attitude is a long-term trend.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2015 16.36 2016 64.31 2017 68.91 2018 62.17 2019 58.11

One key aspect of how shareholder-friendly Coloplast has been is reflected in its dividend, which is paid since 1988 at least and consecutively raised since 2008. The payout ratio of 8.90% and free cash flow of 825 million kr. ($119.69 million) strongly suggest that this streak of consecutively raised dividends will continue.

That the dividend is secure and the firm, in general, is financially sound are underlined by Coloplast's excellent balance sheet. Long-term debt of 418 million kr. ($60.64 million) is offset by a net worth of 5.45 billion kr. ($790.67 million), and total current liabilities of 6.65 billion kr. ($964.76 million) are offset by total current assets: 6.36 billion kr. ($922.69 million), cash-on-hand worth 529 million kr. ($76.75 million), short-term investments worth 304 million kr. ($44.10 million), and total accounts receivable of 3.4 billion kr. ($493.26 million).

After the conclusion of a business operations review, Coloplast opted to retain their interventional urology business segment. Image provided by Mesh Medical Device News Desk.

Coloplast had conducted a review of their business operations, specifically their interventional urology segment. This came in the wake of an FDA order to cease the sale of surgical mesh for trans-vaginal repair. Consideration was given to selling off the interventional urology segment, but this was ruled out in the 2019 annual report:

Coloplast has finalised the strategic review of the interventional urology business concluding that the business remains core to the Coloplast mission and future value creation. Interventional Urology represents an attractive high growth market driven by demographics, ageing and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The business has matured significantly in recent years from a commercial, financial, organisational and risk perspective. Interventional Urology has consistently outgrown the market - growing at 2 to 2.5 times the market over the last five years - and steadily grown earnings.

Indeed, going forward, Coloplast sees revenues growing organically by 7-8% at constant exchange rates, which is close to projected earnings per share growth over the next year of 6.67%. However, this is lower than the industry average of 10.73% and is enough to warrant a prospective investor requiring a valuation either close to fair value or at a discount to fair value. In assessing Coloplast's valuation, I will be looking at the shares trading on the Nasdaq Nordic exchange, which can be found under the ticker COLO B, as the ADRs - CLPBY and OTCPK:CLPBF - are not sponsored.

Currently, Coloplast trades at a share price of 966.2 kr. ($140.17) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 50.71, and the current dividend yield is considerably lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.41%. Furthermore, by most metrics, Coloplast is trading at a premium to both the computer and electronic manufacturing sub-sector and to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Metric Coloplast Sub-Sector Index P/E 51.18 41.86 25.39 P/CF 44.08 36.38 14.07 P/B 37.18 10.41 3.21 P/S 11.10 8.68 2.26

Overall, then, it would seem that Coloplast is trading at a significant premium to fair value - raising the question of what fair value for Coloplast is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 3.41 (51.18 / 15 = 3.41) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $41.11 (140.17 / 3.41 = 41.11). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.01 (51.18 / 50.71 = 1.01) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for the fair value of $138.78 (140.17 / 1.01 = 138.78).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.35 (2.41 / 1.78 = 1.35) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the third estimate for fair value of $103.83 (140.17 / 1.35 = 103.83). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $94.57, or 651.86 kr. (41.11 + 138.78 + 103.83 / 3 = 94.57). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is currently overvalued by 48%.

In summary, Coloplast is a market-leading medical device supplier that is very profitable and has delivered excellent returns to current shareholders. However, its growth prospects of between 6.67-8% do not justify a 48% premium. Current shareholders should retain Coloplast in their portfolio, but prospective investors would be better off waiting for a pullback closer to fair value before starting a position here.

