New Lows In The Brazilian Real, But The Shares Remain Strong

Brazil is South America's leading economy and most populous nation. Brazil is sixth in the world when it comes to the population, right behind Pakistan and ahead of Nigeria. The four countries that collectively comprise the BRIC include Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Together, they account for around 40% of the world's population and 25% of the total landmass.

Brazil's climate, geography, and geology make the nation a supermarket to the world when it comes to commodity production. Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, coffee, oranges to the world and has significant production of a host of other agricultural products and raw materials.

The Brazilian economy has suffered under the weight of years of political and economic scandals. In October 2018, the nation elected a nationalist leader who pledged to clean up corruption and lead the country out of its economic malaise. While shares of many of the leading Brazilian companies have move appreciably higher since the election of Jair Bolsonaro, the value of the South American currency continues to trade near its multiyear lows. In February 2020, the value of the Brazilian real fell below $0.23 against the US dollar, which was lower than the previous bottom established in late 2015.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) holds shares in many of Brazil's leading companies.

The 2015 low gives way

In 2011, when commodity prices rose to highs, the value of the Brazilian real against the US dollar peaked at $0.65095. In the years that followed, a potent bearish combination of falling raw material prices and economic and political turmoil in Brazil pushed the value of the current appreciably lower.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the value of the Brazilian real declined to a low of $0.23040 against the US dollar in late 2015 when commodities price hit multiyear lows. However, the Brazilian currency bounced around the lows even after raw material prices recovered. Scandals plagued Brazil over the past years, which kept the pressure on the currency that dropped by 64.6% from 2011 through 2015.

In February 2020, the real probed below the 2015 bottom and reached a lower low of $0.22730 on February 20.

A low currency helps the Brazilian economy

The decline in the Brazilian currency reflects the political and economic problems facing South America's leading marketplace. The election of President Jair Bolsonaro in October 2018 caused a recovery in the currency, which rose to a high of $0.28 against the US dollar in late 2018. However, since then, fires in the Amazon, a currency crisis in neighboring Argentina, and pressure on emerging markets pushed the real to a series of lower lows culminating in the recent move below the $0.23 level.

The value of the currency is a sign of the economic travails in Brazil. However, it has also had a positive impact on many of the companies doing business around the world. A weak currency makes output costs for the many products Brazil that the nation produces lower. At the same time, the falling real makes Brazilian exports more competitive in global markets.

The Brazilian stock market remains strong

While the trend in the Brazilian real remains lower, the Brazilian stock market has gone the other way.

Source: Barchart

The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product reached a low of $17.30 per share in January 2016 when commodities price hit lows. The prices of copper and crude oil hit multiyear bottoms of $1.9355 per pound and $26.05 per barrel around that time. Gold and silver prices hit lows of $1046.20 and $13.635, respectively, around that time. Many other raw material prices reached lows in late 2015 and early 2016, as did the Brazilian real when it traded to its previous low of $0.23040.

Since then, commodities and the Brazilian stock market recovered. The EWZ has made higher lows and higher highs, reaching the most recent peak at $48.48 per share in January 2020. The EWZ product had appreciated by 2.8 times at the most recent high since the early 2016 bottom. The ETF was trading at $43.06 per share on Thursday, February 20.

Pressure from the U.S.

Under US President Trump, the administration has been using protectionist measures to force trading partners around the world to renegotiate existing trade protocols. The USMCA replaced NAFTA after hardball negotiations between the US and Canada and Mexico. The "phase one" trade deal between the US and China was the first step when it comes to leveling the playing field between the nations with the world's two leading GDPs. In 2020, the President is likely to address trade with Europe and the newly independent UK in a post-Brexit world.

When it comes to Brazil, President Trump has a good relationship with President Bolsonaro as both leaders have a similar approach towards nationalist policies and trade. However, President Trump recently accused both Brazil and Argentina of keeping their currencies artificially low to gain advantages on trade. The leader of the US threatened to slap tariffs on Brazil but backtracked. However, the low level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar is likely to remain an issue over the coming months. US influence could cause the real to rise against the US currency to avoid protectionist measures. At the same time, any success from the Bolsonaro administration when it comes to economic growth in Brazil could cause the currency to rebound against the dollar and other world foreign exchange instruments.

EWZ is the ETF for Brazilian shares

The top holdings of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWZ has net assets of $10.21 billion, trades an average of over 22.6 million shares each day, and charges holders an expense ratio of 0.59%. The blended dividend yield of 2.75% more than covers the expense ratio of the EWZ product for the year in one quarter. The ETF has exposure to the Brazilian economy, which tends to move higher and lower with commodity prices.

In 2008, when commodities were on highs, EWZ rose to its all-time peak at $102.21 per share. The global financial crisis that weighed on markets across all asset classes around the world sent the shares to a low of $26.64 in late 2008. The ETF recovered to a lower high of $81.77 in November 2010, but the Brazilian stock market made lower highs and lower lows until reaching bottom in early 2016. Since then, the trend has been bullish.

I believe that Brazil's economy will improve. I favor gains in both the Brazilian real against the US dollar and the Brazilian stock market. Both the real and the shares are proxies for commodities prices. I would only buy Brazilian shares during periods of price weakness. When it comes to the currency, I continue to believe that it is at or close to the low, despite the new bottom this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.