The Bottom Fishing Club: MGP Ingredients

A new CEO and stabilized business results may cause Wall Street to take a second look at the business by summertime.

MGP Ingredients (MGPI) processes and supplies distilled spirits, alongside specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The distillery segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications including bourbon, whiskey, grain neutral spirits, vodka and gin. In addition, wholesale industrial alcohol is supplied as an ingredient for foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, and pharmaceuticals. Fuel grade alcohol is sold to blend with gasoline and distillery related items like feed and corn oil. The ingredient solutions division sells specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym Resistant Starch, FiberRite RW Resistant Starch, Pregel Instant Starch, and Midsol Cook-up Starch names, plus wheat proteins and starches for food and non-food items. The company owns processing facilities in Kansas and Indiana.

Image Source: Company Website

The stock quote has dropped precipitously from $96 in mid-2018 to $33 today. The company admittedly misjudged demand for some of its products, forcing it to lower selling prices and hold inventory longer than anticipated at the end of 2019. Revenue and profit totals for last fiscal year were guided lower about a month ago, when the stock was trading in the low $50s. Whether related to late 2019’s weak performance or not, the CEO agreed to retire in May of this year.

One positive going forward, 24% of ownership shares are held by insiders running the company. Management’s business decisions are directly aligned with passive investors. Directors and managers earn more money when the stock price is rising, not falling. So, the profit-motive incentive to turn around business fortunes is very real.

Bottom Approaching?

The good news for investors: (1) MGP Ingredients’ stock quote, formerly priced at robust growth premiums several years ago, is now back to a more normal historical valuation range. (2) The company remains quite profitable. (3) The coming CEO change could bring renewed Wall Street optimism in MGP’s bright long-term future as a food processing leader.

Below I have drawn a chart showing the underlying business is still very productive for owners, as margins have remained fairly consistent overall the last five years. Assuming the write-downs coming for the December 2019 quarter are not indicative of future results, MGP Ingredients deserves serious attention as a buy-and-hold investment idea in February.

The company generates plenty of income and cash flow. Over the trailing 12 months into September, MGP created $37 million in earnings and $44 million in regular cash flow ($20 million in free cash flow) on $375 million in sales. Against $175 million in current assets, like cash, receivables and inventory, only $87 million in TOTAL debt and liabilities were reported by the company. MGP retained a solid $220 million in tangible book value vs. today's equity capitalization of $560 million at $33 per share. I would rate the balance sheet and business model as quite “conservative” for risk-averse investors to consider. Below I am highlighting the overall Wall Street valuation of the business is back to a normal, if not undervalued, range vs. its 5-year history. After a spike in investor enthusiasm for the business between 2016-18, today’s price to earnings, sales, cash flow and book value are on the low end of its historical comparisons.

Selling Momentum Near Exhaustion?

When you combine a conservative and liquid balance sheet, with decent long-term valuations, plus a deeply oversold stock, MGP Ingredients could possess the formula for an important stock price bottom in coming weeks. On the 2-year chart below, I am highlighting with green circles the extreme oversold trend in the daily Average Directional Index [ADX] above 40. Just like the August occurrence, a short-term bottom or something more important may be arriving in February-March. The Negative Volume Index [NVI] line moving higher over time tells us plenty of buyers have existed on lower volume, quieter news days. From my research, the stock does not have a huge overhang of sellers, if the operating business can perform as expected during 2020. It is entirely possible a slight improvement in sales and income vs. 2019 could cause sellers to rethink their pessimism and instead buy shares.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating of 1.08 out of 5 presently, based on the latest trading trends, is not very optimistic on MGP in early 2020. Sell Side Wall Street analysts are Neutral to Bearish right now. From a contrarian investment standpoint, the best bargains are often found in decisions that are difficult to make, after a significant price decline. As always, the question is timing.

MGP Ingredients is also one the most heavily shorted securities on Wall Street. At the end of January, 28% of the float (not held by insiders) was borrowed, sold into the marketplace, and is now held in anticipation of even lower prices. While this number is down markedly from the 50% high water mark of May, the typical U.S. company short equivalent ratio is under 5%! What this means is any good news will surely cause an oversized bump higher in price, as shorts scramble to buy shares and cover their positions. Without doubt, the high short interest is fuel for future price gains. I have the short story pictured below.

Final Thoughts

MGP Ingredients pays a $0.40 annual dividend for a 1.2% yield, easily covered by $2.30 per share in Wall Street analyst estimated 2020 earnings. A year or two from now, buying a stock priced at 14x earnings and 2.5x net tangible assets, may prove a sound choice for your investment capital. MGP’s stable to growing food processing business, generating a sky-high and efficient $1 million in revenues per employee, at an above industry average 10% net profit margin on sales, looks like a winning ownership proposition long-term.

Buying it on the cheap, when few are predicting a bottom, is today’s hard to find opportunity. Versus a wider view, 5-year historical evaluation, MGP may be mispriced in the low $30s. When you contrast MGP’s fair to undervalued position against the clearly “overvalued” U.S. stock market generally in early 2020, this stock appears even more compelling as a buy candidate.

After earnings for the December 2019 quarter are announced next week, MGP could undergo one final sell-off (or not if guidance is positive). Can the stock price fall into the mid-$20s with continued operating weakness in the first half of this year? Possibly, but a low $30s price may already be takeover bait for a larger food processing company. The added buying power from a potential short squeeze cannot be ignored either. My view is plenty of catalysts exist for a $40-50 price rebound into late 2020 and/or 2021.

You can become a member of the Bottom Fishing Club and get timely articles on well-positioned, oversold turnaround picks by clicking on the Follow button (Get Email Alerts) at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.