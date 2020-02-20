Utilities: Risk Is Above Reward

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Utilities has been a leading sector since the market correction of February 2018 and it seems to go parabolic. The next chart in monthly bars (source: Finviz) shows the impressive rally of the iShares Utilities ETF (IDU) since March 2018.

This rally is not supported by fundamentals. Valuation ratios are very stretched in most of the sector. Dividend yields across utilities indexes have become much less attractive than they used to be (2.54% for IDU, 2.75% for XLU, 2.64% for VPU). There is also some demand fueled by a misconception: it is often considered a bond-like sector. Its correlation with the broad stock market is weak, but its correlation with bonds is even weaker. Moreover, since 1999, the volatility of the Utilities Select Sector Index is 14.7% (standard deviation of monthly returns), exactly equal to the volatility of SPY in the same period. It has really nothing to do with bonds.

However, not everything in the sector is overpriced: power producers/traders are close to their historical averages for 2 valuation metrics. They are also above their profitability baseline measured in return on equity. All other industries in the sector are significantly overpriced. Their profitability is close to historical averages, which doesn't justify a so wide overvaluation. Nevertheless, there may be opportunities at a fair price even in an overvalued sector.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in gas utilities and power producers/traders, and deteriorated in water, electric, and multi utilities.

P/S has deteriorated in all industry groups.

ROE has improved in gas utilities and is stable elsewhere.

The iShares Utilities ETF (IDU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by more than 4%.

In this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are Ameren Corp. (AEE), Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), Evergy Inc. (EVRG), NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

FE FirstEnergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS AES AES Corp. UTILINDEP AVA Avista Corp. UTILMULTI CNP CenterPoint Energy Inc. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Co Inc UTILWATER AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER CWT California Water Service Group UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 2/19/2020

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 23.39 17.24 -35.68% 1.88 0.97 -94.21% 10.72 11.49 -0.77 Water Utilities 43.78 23.68 -84.87% 7.74 3.94 -96.55% 9.15 7.96 1.19 Multi-Utilities 22.54 16.59 -35.85% 2.71 0.95 -184.84% 11.42 9.48 1.94 Electric Utilities 24.28 15.94 -52.35% 2.87 1.22 -135.46% 9.58 10.43 -0.85 Power Prod./ Traders* 37.64 34.9 -7.86% 3.79 4.16 8.99% -0.45 -5.15 4.70

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of IDU with the benchmark in 1 month.

