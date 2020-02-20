United Parcel Service: Close To 4% Yield With Catalysts From E-Commerce And Fleet Electrification

For nearly 50 years, UPS has either increased or maintained its dividend, underlining management's long-term commitment to shareholders.

UPS's recently announced investment in EV startup Arrival will accelerate fleet electrification and automation while contributing to bottom-line improvement.

Secular tailwind from the growing courier, express and parcel industry supports the company's growth despite the "Amazon threat."

In this article, we lay out reasons why we believe UPS (NYSE:UPS) could offer a compelling entry opportunity for dividend-growth investors, trading at fair valuation and at the upper end of the company's historic yield curve.

On one hand, the buy thesis is supported by a favorable business environment with secular tailwind from the e-commerce theme, providing a catalyst for top line growth despite the well-covered "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threat." On the other hand, the recently announced investment into EV start-up Arrival could trigger overall margin improvement by driving down fuel and personnel costs, providing a further catalyst to the company's bottom line.

Secular tailwinds from the growing courier, express, and parcel industry

United Parcel Service, Inc. is the world's largest parcel delivery company, using more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles to deliver on average 1 million packages per day to residences and businesses around the globe.

The company's domestic package operations generate about 61% of consolidated revenue, and international package adds 20%. Less-than-truckload freight delivery, freight forwarding, logistics services, and retail stores contribute another 19% of sales.

Photo Source: UPS

Over the past decade, the courier, express and parcel (CEP) industry witnessed high growth rates across the world, with the market more than doubling to an estimated size of $350B in 2019. E-commerce has been the major growth driver of the CEP market, generating significant revenues for the industry.

Source: Statista

Analysts at Mordor Intelligence expect the CEP market to continue its growth trajectory with a CAGR of 8-10% during the period 2019-2024, surpassing a size of $400B by 2024.

Spectacular growth from Amazon Logistics is real, but not an existential threat to UPS

Photo Source: feedbackwhiz

In 2019, Amazon's internal delivery arm, Amazon Logistics, delivered 46% of U.S. packages bought on its e-commerce platform, more than double the 20% figure just a year earlier.

In total, Amazon Logistics is already shipping over 2.5 billion packages annually in the U.S., just shy of the 3 billion packages FedEx delivers in the U.S. but still only about half of the 4.7 billion UPS has, based on Morgan Stanley estimates.

By 2022, Amazon's U.S. package delivery volume could more than double, to 6.5 billion. That would beat UPS's 5 billion and FedEx's 3.4 billion package volume by that time, according to Morgan Stanley.

That means, Amazon Logistics could very well takeover the market leading position in 3-5 years, but due to the secular tailwind from the growing CEP industry, UPS delivery volume would still increase from today's levels, that is very far from an existential threat to the company.

Bottom-line catalyst from fleet electrification and autonomous driving

In January 2020, UPS announced, that its venture capital arm (UPS Ventures) has completed a minority investment in Arrival, which makes electric vehicle platforms and purpose-built vehicles that offer a highly competitive value proposition when compared with traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Along with the investment in Arrival, UPS also announced a commitment to purchase 10,000 electric vehicles (equaling to ca. 10% of its existing fleet) to be built for UPS with priority access to purchase additional electric vehicles.

Besides that, UPS will collaborate with Arrival to develop a wide range of electric vehicles with Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), designed to increase safety and operating efficiencies, including the potential for automated movements in UPS depots.

Returning free cashflow through dividends and share buybacks is expected to continue in 2020

For the year ended December 31,2019, UPS generated $8.6B in cash from operations and $4.1B of adjusted free cash flow, according to its latest 4Q19 Earnings Announcement.

The company returned all of its free cash flow to investors (and slightly more) in form of dividends (~$3.3B) and share repurchases (~$1B).

The UPS Board of Directors recently announced the company's latest 5.2% dividend increase, underlining once again their strong commitment to shareholder returns deeply embedded in the company's history:

For nearly 50 years, UPS has either increased or maintained its dividend. Since 2000, UPS's dividend has more than quadrupled.

In its 2020 outlook, management expects UPS's revenue to increase by 4% to 7%, with operating profits projected to grow by 5-7% maintaining the company's industry-leading margins. 2020 CapEx is planned to be around $6.7B, while adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be $4.3B to $4.7B. Management targets further growth in dividends and continued share repurchase activity of about $1B in 2020 as well:

Source: 4Q19 Earnings Announcement

UPS offers a historically outstanding ~4% dividend yield while its shares are trading at a fair valuation

After the recent dividend increase and market activity, UPS currently trades at the higher end of its historic dividend yield range offering a ~3.85% starting yield.

If a company's current yield is far enough above its historic average yield, then the stock is likely undervalued, based on the idea that blue chip dividend growth stocks' yield fluctuates around a relatively fixed level over the years that approximates fair value. In case of UPS, the 5-year historic dividend yield sits at 3.00%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Based on FASTGraphs analysis, UPS currently trades at a ~14 P/E valuation, significantly lower than its historic normal P/E ratio of 19.21. Looking forward to 2022, investors could easily lock-in a double digit annual rate of return at current levels, even at a conservative multiple expansion to a P/E of 15.

Source: FASTGraphs

UPS in the Danube Dividends Portfolio: on our way to a 3% portfolio allocation

Overall, we are convinced UPS is here to stay despite the increasing threat from Amazon. While the company is set to profit from the secular growth trend of e-commerce, investors are rewarded handsomely by dividends and share repurchase activities, supported by margin improvement measures from new EV and ADAS technology adaptation.

We currently hold 11 shares of UPS in a dollar cost value of $1.06k providing ca. $44 in annual forward dividend income at an above 4% yield on cost.

We consider UPS to be a long-term cornerstone of our DGI portfolio, would therefore increase our holdings up to $3000, or 3% of our mid-term target portfolio size of $100k, as outlined in our introductory article.

The only reason why we would sell our shares, if management decided to cut the dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment, conservative payout ratio and future growth potential of the underlying business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.