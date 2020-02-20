Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - A Better Way To Invest In Biotechnology

The hurdles for an approval might be low. According to Ipsen, Onivyde just have to show "comparable efficacy to standard of care" to be considered for an approval.

Just using historical probabilities of success in oncology leads to a much higher fair value. But those might be to conservative, given Onivyde is an active and already approved drug.

The two most advanced indications are currently in Phase 3 trials. Shareholders stand to receive approximately $28 (or almost 9x) if both the drug gets approved in both indications.

Overview

With the equity markets trading at near record valuations, we’ve been actively looking for mispriced idiosyncratic opportunities, with the hope to find equity -like returns without equity risk. We believe that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is such an investment. If we are right on the science, it should deliver us up to 10x return over the coming years, which is entirely independent from equity valuations and future drug pricing.

The reason why biotechnology companies are very volatile are 3-fold:

The market might take different views on a drug’s probability of success over time.

The market might take different views of what a drug is worth, if successfully developed.

Biotechnology companies usually burn cash and have to finance regularly – making the future payoff to shareholders highly uncertain.

The structure of Merrimack has eliminated the second and third risk. We know that Merrimack will receive $450M if Ipsen gets Onivyde approved in 3 additional indications and will distribute said cash to shareholders. Management believes they will have sufficient cash (last reported at $20m) to operate with until 2027 and should not need to pursue equity financings, according to company filings. For those reasons, we only need to handicap the probabilities of success to underwrite an investment.

Having invested in biotechnology stocks for many years, we came to appreciate how important that is. Over the years, we’ve often been right on the science, but disappointed with the ultimate payoff, as the equity appreciation was limited by repetitive dilutive financings or as drugs turned out to be worth significantly less than initially hoped due to disappointing drug launches and poor execution. This is why we find this opportunity to be so appealing, as each of the milestone payments is completely independent of any uncertainty that comes with the commercial launch of a drug or poor post-market execution. Each milestone has simple and specific criteria related solely to the approval of Onivyde in three different indications.

Despite not having any of those risks, Merrimack currently trades at an extremely low implied probability of receiving those milestones.

We will present our valuation framework at a later point but believe that Merrimack should trade at a valuation that is >4x higher by just using historical probabilities of success for Phase 3 oncology trials. However we also believe that we likely err on the conservative side by using average historical probabilities of success as Merrimack’s drug Onivyde (a better Irinotecan) is already approved in 2nd line Pancreatic cancer and the milestones are mostly associated with life cycle management opportunities into indications for which Irinotecan or Topotecan are already approved.

Though no investment is certain, we like the probabilities of success with each potential milestone payment with regard to Onivyde.

Company background

In 2019, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals began restructuring the company as it started selling its clinical assets. As of July 12, 2019, the company no longer has any employees and has instead engaged consultants to run the day-to-day operations of the company, thereby significantly reducing its cash burn. Since the restructuring, Merrimack now exists as a holding company with the sole purpose to collect milestone payments from its partners Ipsen and 14ner Oncology and distribute them to shareholders. The company has enough cash on hand to fund operations until 2027, which means there is no future financing or dilution risk. The company also has $200 million in NOLs, which is enough to shield from potential corporate taxes related to the upcoming potential milestones.

MACK’s lead product candidate is Onivyde, a brand name for the liposomal injection formulation of irinotecan, which was approved by the FDA on October 22, 2015 for use in combination with 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin in patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) as a second line (“2L”) therapy. However, non-liposomal irinotecan (Camptosar) has been around and used as a first line (“1L”) therapy in pancreatic cancer for years (part of FOLFIRINOX). Irinotecan is a topoisomerase I inhibitor, which means it functions in the irreversible inhibition of DNA synthesis, contributes to the breakdown of DNA, and ultimately leads to cell death.

On April 3, 2017, Merrimack sold its leading oncology candidate Onivyde to Ipsen. The terms of the agreement deem MACK to be eligible to receive up to a total of $450.0 million in regulatory approval-based milestone payments from Ipsen. Also, as of July 12, 2019, MACK completed the sale of its anti-HER3 antibody programs MM-121 (seribantumab) and MM-111 to 14ner Oncology, Inc and received an upfront cash payment of $3.5 million in connection with the sale. Going forward, MACK is eligible to receive an additional $54.5 million related to certain developmental, regulatory, and commercial-based milestones. The Company also owns some additional development programs and intellectual property, which current management is trying to monetize as well.

Why Does the Opportunity Exist/Precedent

As investors, we always ask ourselves why an opportunity exists if it appears too good to be true. In this case, we believe the reasons for that are the company’s past poor performance, small size ($40M market cap), illiquidity, and complete lack of sell-side coverage. Additionally, the next significant catalysts appear to be over 2 years away, which temporarily limits the interest of investors who like to invest in clinical events. In our experience, this often leads to “hyperbolic discounting”. As patient investors, we like to take the other side of that bet and hope to flip a part of our position in the teens to event-driven investors in 2022 prior to the readout [R2] of the SCLC trial, while holding the other part of our position for the event.

A similar type of specialty investment comes to mind with Emisphere (OTCPK:EMIS) and their royalty payments tied to oral Semaglutide. EMIS is a company that historically flew under the radar, trading around $0.30-$0.40/share until around May 2018 when the value and structure of the royalty payments were initially highlighted in this article on Seeking Alpha. The shares traded as high as $11 after the approval of oral Semaglutide. We do not recommend an investment in Emisphere due to significant concerns around governance – but just want to use the example to highlight that under the radar opportunities like this DO occasionally exist.

Another sense check

Merrimack's Partner Ipsen has released it's 2019 financials on February 13 2020. As part of their financial disclosures, Ipsen noted that they've recorded a financial expense of EUR 59.7M (or $65M) in 2019, as the Milestones due to Merrimack became more likely to be paid.

However, Merrimack's total market cap as it stands is only $42M. To us, this demonstrates a value disconnection and the fact that investors in 2020 prefer to chase stocks like SPCE or TSLA, instead of investing in companies that trade far below fundamental value.

The Milestones

According to the most recent 10-Q from September, there are several different scenarios in which regulatory approval-based milestone payments of $450.0 million related to the sale of Onivyde to Ipsen could be paid out. $450.0 million is eligible to be paid based on additional regulatory approval-based milestones The payments are contingent upon the following:

$225.0 million upon approval by the U.S. FDA of Onivyde for the first-line (“1L”) treatment of metastatic PDAC, subject to certain conditions; On the Q219 earnings call, Ipsen announced that it would commence a Phase 3 registrational trial for 1L treatment of PDAC. Camptosar (the original, non-liposomal formulation of irinotecan) had a similar approval pathway in colorectal cancer: it was first approved in July of 1996 as a 2L treatment for metastatic colorectal carcinoma following progression on fluorouracil-based therapy, and then subsequently approved in 1L therapy for colorectal cancer in May of 2000. It was announced at JPM that the Phase 3 study for 1 st line PDAC was initiated in 2019. The study is estimated to be completed by the end of 2022, so we can expect a readout in 2022 or 2023 (NCT04083235). This is a registrational study of 750 subjects comparing Onivyde + oxaliplatin + 5-fluorouracil + leucovorin (Folfirinox) to Nab-paclitaxel + gemcitabine, which is the current front line therapy. The primary outcome will be overall survival (OS), with secondary outcome measures of progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR). We originally assumed, that Onivyde would have to demonstrate statistically superior Overall Survival to be approved. However, we have learned from Ipsen that the bar might be lower than that as “at least comparable efficacy” might be sufficient for approval.

$150.0 million upon approval by the FDA of Onivyde for the treatment of SCLC after failure of 1L chemotherapy; The Phase 3 study was initiated in Q319, following the announcement of positive data from part 1 on September 8, 2019. Topotecan, another topoisomerase inhibitor, happens to be the comparison in this study and is already approved for 1L treatment of SCLC. The study is estimated to be completed at the end of 2022 (NCT03088813). The study will compare Onivyde and topotecan among 480 subjects. The primary outcome will assess OS, while secondary outcomes will look at PFS, objective response, proportion of patients with symptom improvement, and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, serious adverse events, and laboratory abnormalities. Based on the number of registered sites for the study, we expect the enrollment goals to be easily achieved. We also assume for this study that the efficacy and safety would need to be comparable to topotecan, with the hope of improved safety given the existing toxicity concerns with topotecan.

$75.0 million upon approval by the FDA for Onivyde for an additional indication unrelated to those described above. We believe this may be the easiest target to reach, given the opportunities outlined by Ipsen in their 2019 Investor Day presentation. The Company discussed future explorations for Onivyde in several indications including ovarian, HR+ breast cancer metastatic to the brain, glioblastoma, pediatric solid tumors (Ewing Sarcoma), and prostate cancer. The advantages here are that some of these indications don’t have a well-established standard of care and thereby may have lower regulatory hurdles with the potential for an NDA filing based on a Phase 2 study. Additionally, other topoisomerase inhibitors have been approved for the treatment in ovarian cancer (topotecan), which improves the likelihood that Onivyde could be a good candidate for this indication.



In addition to the milestone payments from Ipsen, MACK is also eligible to receive an additional $54.5 million in potential developmental, regulatory, and commercial-based milestone payments from 14ner, consisting of:

$3.0 million for achieving the primary endpoint in the first registrational clinical study of either MM-121 (seribantumab) or MM-111;

Up to $16.5 million in total payments for the achievement of various regulatory approval and reimbursement-based milestones in the US, EU, and Japan.

Up to $35 million in total payments for achieving various cumulative worldwide net sales targets between $100 million and $300 million for MM-121 and MM-111.

Valuation

Building on the previous article from PNW Value, we’ve outlined a sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP) below where we show that MACK is currently trading far below its current valuation. Since, according to CAPM, investors shouldn’t be paid for idiosyncratic risk and since the company won’t have to finance until 2027, the milestones should be discounted at a relatively low discount rate. Theoretically, the most appropriate rate to use is Ipsen’s cost of dollar denominated debt, since it most adequately captures the risk of an Ipsen obligation. Ipsen’s euro dominated 2023 bonds currently yield 1.45%, which would be roughly equivalent to a cost of capital of 3.5% in USD. We have used a discount rate of 5.0% in our analysis to be a little more conservative.

Milestone Total Value Per Share Probability Risk adjusted per share Estimated Payment NPV 1st line Pancreatic $225M $16.84 53% $8.98 2024 $7.31 2nd line SCLC $150M $11.23 53% $5.99 2023 $5.13 Additional indication $75M $5.61 30% $1.68 2024 $1.37 14ner milestones $54.5M $4.08 10% $0.41 2027 $0.28 Total $504.5M $37.76 $17.05 $14.10 -Corporate overhead -0.81 +Current cash $ 1.00 Total Value $14.29

In our calculations, we conservatively assume a 53% probability of success in the two Phase 3 trials, based on an average of three studies in The Pharmagellan Guide to Biotech Forecasting and Valuation. The three studies (DiMasi 2010, Hay 2014, and Thomas 2016) evaluate the probability of success in by therapeutic area in Phase 3 studies, and found the Phase 3 oncology success rates to be 55.3%, 64.7%, and 40.1%, respectively, for an average of 53%. We believe this average to be conservative because the denominator in those calculations include many “moonshot” drugs with novel and unproven modes of action. Onivyde, however, is an improved version of a chemotherapy drug that is already standard of care in first line pancreatic cancer and itself is also already approved in 2L pancreatic cancer therapy.

Two Ways to Invest

Investors have two strategic opportunities with MACK: 1. The first option would be to hold until the milestone maturities. Another option for more risk averse investors would be to hold until a few weeks or months before the first study reads out and sell it to event-driven investors, as the stock should trade in the teens prior to the first study reading out.

Risks

As with any investment, this specialty scenario is not without its risks. There’s always the possibility that Ipsen abandons Onivyde’s research and development altogether, though we think this is unlikely. Recent leadership changes and shake-ups at Ipsen could ultimately lead to abandoning the drug altogether, though this is unlikely in our opinion. Ipsen recently spent $1.0 billion in early 2019 acquiring Clementia Pharmaceuticals or palovarotene, a treatment candidate for fibrodysplasia ossifans progressive (FOP). Unfortunately, the FDA placed a partial hold on two clinical trials of palovarotene in December 2019, which could potentially put Ipsen in a position to reevaluate and reprioritize the development of its clinical pipeline. If Ipsen becomes financially strapped at any point due to this or other portions of their portfolio, they could decide to cancel studies, or eventually go bust, though we don’t see this as an imminent threat, as their cash flow profile remains strong into 2022, though they desperately need new revenue opportunities and as internal investments into LCM are less risky than expensive mergers and acquisitions. Along these lines, another potential risk could be the fact that 14ner is a newer company and may face some headwinds in navigating the development of MM-121 (seribantumab) and MM-111.

From a regulatory standpoint, the FDA could decide not to approve the drug in any of the indications, though given the robust safety and efficacy profile, as well as the current climate regarding FDA approvals, we see this as a small risk. There’s a possibility of Onivyde not getting approved if it doesn’t show an improvement in either the efficacy and/or safety profile against the comparators. After reviewing the existing literature, we see this as a minimal risk as well, given that Folfirinox has shown superior data across several outcome categories, especially overall survival. In one study by Van Hoff et al. comparing Folfirinox to gemcitabine, overall survival was 11.1 months for the Folfirinox group and 6.8 months for gemcitabine group. We will elaborate more on the clinical impact in a follow-up articles. In the case of any of these scenarios, the corresponding milestone payments would not pay out.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe MACK is an attractive investment opportunity at its current price. The clinical success and safety profile of Onivyde in 2L pancreatic cancer makes the milestones seem realistically achievable, and the likelihood of abandonment from Ipsen to be low. If the milestones are achieved, the payouts to shareholders will be substantial.

As with any investment, there are risks, and nothing is guaranteed. If Onivyde is not approved in any of the three potential indications, the corresponding milestone would not pay out. However, given the improved formulation of irinotecan and track record of improved clinical success, we feel that we have taken a conservative approach to the valuation of MACK and likelihood of each approval milestone. We hope to elaborate more on each indication and corresponding milestone in subsequent follow up articles to further illustrate our belief that Merrimack is worth a closer look.

