Sanofi's Positive Data In Rare Disease Provides Hope For Patients

Sanofi (SNY) achieved positive results from two late-stage studies using its drug olipudase alfa to treat patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency. Not only has there been a positive outcome, but this drug is the only one that is in late-stage development for this particular disease. Being as this disease has no approved drugs to treat it this is good news for both patients and Sanofi. There will be a chance for a catalyst, in that detailed data from this late-stage study will be released at upcoming medical meetings. In addition, the company expects that it can have regulatory submissions for its drug in place by the 2nd half of 2021.

Late-Stage Studies Target Rare Disease With No Approved Therapies

Sanofi had achieved positive results in two late-stage studies, which recruited patients with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD). ASMD is a rare genetic disorder where the patient is deficient of an enzyme known as acid sphingomyelinase. The reason why this disease occurs is because of a mutation of the SMPD1 gene, which is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner. The problem is that without this enzyme, these patients are not able to break down or metabolize sphingomyelin (fatty lipid). What's the problem with that? Without this fatty lipid being broken down, it builds on the tissues. In turn, that causes a host of problems. There are several types of ASMD known as Type A and Type B. The breakdown is:

ASMD Type A - presents itself in infancy and severe neurological symptoms occur with this type

ASMD Type B - is patients living into adulthood and neurological symptoms are mild or not as noticeable

ASMD Type A/B- is a more milder form of disease

The reason why I bring this up is because olipudase alfa is only being explored for Type B and Type A/B. It is not being developed for the more severe Type A at the moment. There were two studies that were set up for the treatment of patients with ASMD. These two-phase late-stage studies were known as ASCEND and ASCEND-Peds respectively. There are two main symptoms that are associated with ASMD, which are lung disease and enlarged spleen. Having said that, these are the two separate problems with this disease that were established as efficacy endpoints. They were measured as follows:

Lung disease was looked at by using the percent predicted diffusing capacity of carbon monoxide (DLco) measurement

Spleen volume was looked at by change from baseline in multiples of normal (MN) of spleen volume

The Phase 2/3 ASCEND study recruited a total of 36 adult patients with ASMD. It was shown those given olipudase alfa had achieved a DLco (improvement in lung function) of 22% at week 52, compared to only 3% for placebo. This was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.0004. The other Phase 2/3 study, known as ASCEND-Peds, recruited a total of 20 pediatric patients with ASMD. This time around, there was no placebo involved. That's because this study was only done as a single-arm, where patients were only given olipudase alfa. After 52 weeks of treatment, the percent predicted DLco had increased by an average of 33% in 9 patients. Then spleen volumes decreased by 49%.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk for Sanofi would be having to obtain regulatory approval in several territories. There is no guarantee that it will end up receiving approval of its drug for all such territories. The efficacy is good, especially the fact that olipudase alfa was able to greatly improve lung function and reduce spleen size, which are two problem areas observed in patients with ASMD. For the ASCEND study, there were 5 serious adverse events for those given olipudase alfa and then 11 in the placebo arm. However, none of these serious adverse events were treatment-related and nobody in this study had to discontinue treatment because of them.

There were 5 treatment-related serious adverse events in the ASCEND-Peds study, but again, no patient had to drop out because of treatment with the drug. With the efficacy being in good shape and no patient having dropped out, I don't foresee an issue with Sanofi being able to obtain regulatory approval for the drug in several areas.

Conclusion

Sanofi has done well to advance its drug olipudase alfa, for both children and adults with acid sphingomyelinase deficiency. This is important, because there currently are no approved drugs for these patients. If the company can make it to the finish line, it will be the first to receive regulatory approval for its drug for this patient population. The only downside is that global regulatory submissions for olipudase alfa are not expected to begin until the 2nd half of 2021. On the flip side, results from both of these studies will be submitted to medical meetings in the coming months. These events could act as additional catalyst opportunities for investors.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.