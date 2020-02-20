Self Help And Cheap Valuation Reason To Buy RHI Magnesita

Macro issues have driven the share price lower over the last year, but the company is well on the way to improving profitability.

The market appears not to appreciate the business model strengths of this metalworking market leader.

When The Global Investor notices the smart value investors Dimensional Fund Advisors on the shareholder register, and sees the stock is down nearly 30% over the past 12 months, he starts to get excited about a contrarian opportunity. A closer look at RHI Magnesita (OTCPK:RHHMY) shows that the stock is indeed very cheap and management have committed to debt reduction and a self-help program as highlighted at a November capital markets event. The possibility of a pick-up in end markets also provides a re-rating catalyst in the stock over the coming year.

Company background

RHI Magnesita N.V. provides refractory products, systems, and services. The Company mines, produces, and supplies refractory products for industrial high-temperature processes in the steel, non-ferrous, cement, and glass industries. RHI Magnesita serves customers worldwide and is the world's largest manufacturer of refractories. Products include heat-resistant linings for furnaces and kilns and a wide range of products to control the flow of molten metal.

The group was formed in 2017 by the merger of RHI and Magnesita Refratarios. This deal gave the combined entity strong positions in Europe and South America, as well as bringing synergy opportunities through cross-selling and cost-saving.

While the enlarged group has made some operational progress, the macro environment has not been kind.

The reason for recent share price weakness

The slowing global economy and growing upheaval in the European automotive sector thanks to new electric vehicle regulations, has put pressure on steel markets, which is where RHI generates about 70% of sales.

Half year results presented in August showed that the company's steel business has managed to offset some of the weakness in Europe, which showed a 12% first-half sales decline, with growth in Asia, which grew 9%. This Asian growth was due to market share gains and the trend in China and India of a shift towards higher quality steel. Overall first-half steel revenue fell 3% and gross profits dropped 5%.

RHI's other segments were more encouraging. The provision of refractories for non-ferrous metal smelting and other industrial processes operating at high-temperatures, such as brick making, managed a respectable half-year revenue growth of 12%, also increasing market share, even with the weakness seen in Europe and North America.

Looking forward

The progress in the US-China trade war should prove positive for steelmakers as industrial demand should pick up, notwithstanding the coronavirus. However, the investment thesis for RHI is not predicated on a macro turnaround. As highlighted at the company's capital markets event in November, Capital Markets Event management has initiated strategies for two key initiatives, the Production Optimization Plan and enhanced Sales Strategies. The Production Optimization Plan includes the rationalization and specialization of the Group's production footprint and other cost reduction measures. The enhanced Sales Strategies continues focus on the company's key growth markets in Asia and the development of its solutions business model and digital customer offering.

As the company has a wide breadth of operations being involved throughout the refractory supply chain, thanks to the 2017 merger, there are still synergies to be captured. It mines the key refractory raw materials such as magnetite and dolomite, and is self-sufficient for 50% of its needs through its own 10 mines. As well as manufacturing products, the company is also managing its own logistics and distribution.

The group also offers planning and commissioning services to customers. Crucially, and an area of growth for the business is services to customers of disposal - and, increasingly, recycling of redundant products.

The group's low valuation with a P/E or 8.9x and price/sales of just 0.6x shows that investors currently don't appear to appreciate the vertically integrated model that gives the group greater control over its cost base and more scope to find efficiencies.

This vertically integrated model has helped cost-cutting since the merger. The company is expected to take annual savings to €110m this year, up from €80m. Also, a €15m improvement is expected from addressing operational issues at several plants. The company recently reported that customers have accepted implemented price rises without much pushback.

Financial position

Debt has dropped significantly since the merger, down from €936m to €611m as of mid-2019. This is now 1.1 times cash profit, which is right in the middle of the target range of 0.5 to 1.5 times.

It's worth noting a €337m pension deficit as well as other personnel provisions of €82m that mainly relate to Austrian termination-benefit rules. Also outstanding is a further €150m of balance sheet provisions relating mainly to contractual problems to problem contracts.

The company has stated there is room for much more improvement on the debt side of things. The current cost-saving plan is targeting €40m. The group is guiding towards a targeted annualized cash profit improvement of €70m-€80m by 2022.

The initiatives pushing more higher-margin solutions sales and the digital customer offering which develops technology to better monitor customer plant performance speak to the new era of greater focus on environmental considerations and energy saving from its industrial sector clients.

While the cost for these new profit-improvements initiatives has been guided at €220m over the next two years, one-third of that is expected to come from reduced working capital needs.

All this is driving a healthier balance sheet which gives the company capacity to expand through acquisitions. The company recently acquired Missouri Refractories to strengthen its position in North America and is awaiting the outcome of a UK Competition and Markets Authority probe over the proposed takeover of Turkish mine Kumas Manyezit Sanayi, which mines magnesite ore products.

In summary, the company is a market leader, has strong growth prospects in Asia, is strengthening its balance sheet and is focused on controlling costs and improving margins. The low valuation provides a margin of safety, so long term investors can afford to wait for management's self-help strategy to kick in, which will drive the stock higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RHHMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.