Indofood CBP: Proposed Acquisition In The Spotlight

Positives include diversification beyond home market and extension of growth runway; while negatives include potentially overpaying for the target and margin dilution from higher interest expenses.

The potential impact of the proposed acquisition of Pinehill Company is mixed with valuation being the key uncertainty.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Indonesian consumer branded products company PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCPK:PIFFY) (OTC:PNDFF) [ICBP:IJ]. I view the potential impact of Indofood CBP's recently proposed acquisition as mixed. Positives of the deal include diversification beyond home market and extension of growth runway; while negatives include potentially overpaying for the acquisition target and margin dilution from higher interest expenses. Given the key details of the proposed acquisition, particularly the acquisition price and implied valuation of the target, have yet to be disclosed, a "Neutral" rating is warranted.

Although there was an initial negative share price reaction for Indofood CBP post-announcement (of the proposed acquisition), the company's valuations are not particularly attractive. Indofood CBP currently trades at 23.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a slight discount to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward P/E multiples of 24.3 times and 24.6 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.3%.

Readers are advised to trade in Indofood CBP shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker ICBP:IJ, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4 million and market capitalization is above $9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Indofood CBP is a leading consumer branded products company in Indonesia, manufacturing and selling a wide range of products, including, but not limited to, noodles, beverages, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods.

Notably, Indofood CBP is the outright market leader in Indonesia's instant noodle market with its flagship "Indomie" brand. According to a October 2019 Euromonitor research report, Indofood CBP has a 19.4% market share in the rice, pasta & noodles market in Indonesia, with no other individual player having more than 5% market. Euromonitor attributes Indofood CBP's continued dominance of the noodles market in Indonesia to a few key factors, such as "strong brand recognition", "comprehensive portfolio of instant noodle pouches, cups, and plain noodles" and the fact that the company "continuously introduces new products to stimulate the market and bring excitement to Indonesian consumers."

Specifically, Indofood CBP has a dominant 72% share of the Indonesian noodles segment. Indofood CBP generated approximately 66% and 92% of its revenue and operating income for FY2018 (4Q2019 and FY2019 financial results have yet to be released) respectively from its core instant noodles business segment.

Also, while Indofood CBP exports its products to over 60 markets globally, the company still generated approximately 90% of its revenue from its home market in Indonesia in FY2018.

Background Of Proposed Acquisition

On February 11, 2020, Indofood CBP announced the proposed acquisition of Pinehill Company Limited, which owns four subsidiaries that are engaged in the manufacturing of instant noodles in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Serbia. Pinehill Company's four subsidiaries have licensing agreement with Indofood CBP's parent, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCPK:PIFMY) (OTCPK:PIFMF) [INDF:IJ] to produce instant noodle using the "Indomie" trademark.

This is a related party acquisition, as Pinehill is an affiliated company of Mr. Anthoni Salim, the President, Director and CEO of Indofood CBP. Mr. Anthoni Salim has a deemed 44% stake in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCPK:FPAFY) (OTCPK:FPAFF) [142:HK], and First Pacific Company owns a 50.1% equity interest in PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk which in turn holds a 80.5% stake in Indofood CBP.

Indofood CBP's proposed acquisition of Pinehill Company is viewed with skepticism by the market, as evidenced by the company's share price reaction post-announcement. Indofood CBP's share price fell -6.3% from IDR11,475 on February 11, 2020 to IDR10,750 on February 12, 2020. The company's share price has recovered slightly in the past few trading days to close at IDR11,000 on February 19, 2020.

I view the potential impact of the proposed acquisition as mixed, and I discuss the pros and cons of the deal in the sections that follow.

Proposed Deal Could Extend Company's Growth Runway

On the positive side of things, the proposed acquisition of Pinehill Company could help Indofood CBP to diversify beyond its home market, as the company derived approximately 90% of its FY2018 revenue from Indonesia.

The Indonesian instant noodle market is relatively mature, implying moderate growth prospects for Indofood CBP going forward. Based on Euromonitor research, instant noodle cups in Indonesia registered a +7% YoY growth in 2019 in value terms, with average unit price of instant cup noodles up by +6% over the same period, implying limited volume growth.

In contrast, Pinehill Company achieved a sales volume CAGR of +10% in the past two years, based on management's comments at a sell-side analyst conference call to discuss about the proposed acquisition. Also, Indofood CBP's annual revenue growth has been in the single-digits every year between FY2015 and FY2018.

In terms of long-term growth potential, Indofood CBP's management shared at the recent analyst conference call that the average noodle consumption per capita of the seven markets that Pinehill Company operates in is approximately one-sixth that of Indonesia. In other words, the proposed deal could potentially extend Indofood CBP's future growth runway, considering the maturity of the instant noodles market in its home market, Indonesia.

More importantly, the interests of Indofood CBP's shareholders are safeguarded by two factors.

Firstly, the majority approval of minority shareholders (parent PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk can't vote) is required at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting as this is an Interested Party Transaction or IPT. This reduces the probability that the terms of the proposed acquisitions are unfavorable for Indofood CBP and the company's minority shareholders.

Secondly, Indofood CBP is not considering equity fund raising as a means of funding the proposed acquisition, based on management comments at the recent analyst call. This suggests that equity financing that dilutes the interests of existing Indofood CBP shareholders is less of a concern.

Valuation Of Proposed Acquisition Target Is Key Uncertainty

On the negative side of things, Indofood CBP has yet to disclose the acquisition price for Pinehill Company, which means that valuation remains an unknown and a key uncertainty for the proposed deal. Overpaying for Pinehill Company could make this a poor acquisition for Indofood CBP, even if Pinehill Company and its subsidiaries have attractive growth prospects.

In addition, it is important to evaluate Pinehill Company's growth potential and Indofood CBP's funding options in greater detail. While the average noodle consumption per capita of the seven markets that Pinehill Company operates in is significantly lower than that of Indonesia as highlighted earlier, there is no guarantee that the gap will eventually close. Differences in dietary habits and purchasing power (acknowledging that instant noodles are a relatively more affordable choice of food) between these countries and Indonesia suggest there could be a natural cap in terms of noodle consumption per capita.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Pinehill Company could drive top line growth, but not necessarily bottom line growth. Indofood CBP has achieved very healthy net margins in the low teens between FY2016 and FY2018, so Pinehill Company is likely to dilute Indofood CBP's profit margins post-acquisition. Also, additional interest expenses from new borrowings used to fund the acquisition of Pinehill Company are likely to eat into Indofood CBP's earnings.

Indofood CBP's strong net cash balance sheet and relatively high dividend payout ratio (approximately 50% for FY2018) are some of its key investment merits, and that could change with a higher debt burden post-acquisition.

It is also worthwhile to examine the company's track record with related party transactions.

In 2017, Indofood CBP's 50%-owned subsidiary Aston Inti Makmur in Kuningan or AIM acquired six plots of land with a total area of 42,877 sq m for IDR2.19 trillion from Anthoni Salim, the President, Director and CEO of Indofood CBP, and his affiliated company. The rationale for the land purchase was that PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk, an agribusiness subsidiary of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, needed the land to continue with its cooking oil production operations. A June 2017 article titled "Indonesia's Indofood rattles investors by buying land from CEO" published in Nikkei Asian Review highlighted that the land purchase "is raising fresh questions over corporate governance in a country where close-knit families wield strong influence over group companies."

However, the proposed acquisition of Pinehill Company should be differentiated from the prior land purchase deal, as Pinehill Company's subsidiaries do have considerable growth potential, and the majority approval of minority shareholders is required at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting for the deal.

Valuation

Indofood CBP trades at 23.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 21.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of IDR11,000 as of February 19, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward P/E multiples were 24.3 times and 24.6 times respectively.

Indofood CBP offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.3% and 2.5% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Indofood CBP are paying a hefty proposed premium for the acquisition of Pinehill Company Limited, a failure to integrate the acquired Pinehill Company Limited's businesses well post-acquisition, weaker-than-expected volume growth, and stiffer-than-expected competition in the markets that Indofood CBP competes in.

