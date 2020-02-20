Concho Resources: My Takeaways From 2019 Results

The company raised its dividend by 60%, but the ~1% yield is still barely appealing.

With the impairment and other one-off items stripped off, adjusted EBITDAX reached $3.1 billion, the highest level in five years.

On February 18, Concho Resources Inc. (CXO), the U.S. exploration & production company that I previously covered in August 2019, published its Q4 and 2019 financials. It topped Wall Street's EPS and revenue estimations thanks to the resilient output from the Permian Basin that helped to mitigate the pernicious effect of plunged oil and gas prices.

The company also informed investors its 2020 capital budget was revised down by around 10%. I have already discussed 2020 capital expenditures cuts in the U.S. shale industry in my recent pieces on Helmerich & Payne (HP) and Marathon Oil (MRO), so, nothing new here. This move was in the cards.

The most surprising and the somewhat puzzling issue was a 60% dividend hike. The 2020 quarterly dividend per share went up to $0.2 specifying a 1% dividend yield.

Frankly speaking, the yield is still minuscule but I assume the management's primary intention was not to boost the yield but to persuade the investor community the company is not on the ropes, has enough capital flexibility, and can withstand the headwinds.

Now, let's delve deeper into the 2019 results.

The top line

First and foremost, in the fourth quarter, CXO's oil production was above the high-end of the company's guidance. The firm's bulwarks, the Delaware and Midland Basins in the prominent Permian, bolstered its Q4 and 2019 output that hit 337 kboepd for the quarter and 331 kboepd for the year. These figures represent 10% and 26% growth respectively. Importantly, high-margin oil production jumped by more than a quarter year-over-year. On the back of the surging output, CXO posted a 10.6% increase in annual total operating revenues that equaled $4.6 billion. Light oil sales brought the bulk, precisely as a year ago.

The flip side is that impairments of long-lived assets & goodwill together with a loss on derivatives hamstrung profitability. As the oil price dived, the company had to reassess the value of its assets. As a result, Concho Resources failed to turn an operating profit in 2019. Income tax benefit only partly offset the impact of non-cash costs and annual GAAP EPS turned sub-zero, equaled negative $3.55.

Nevertheless, adjusted results that exclude the impact of one-off items were far better. For instance, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, DD&A, and exploration (abbreviated as EBITDAX) edged to the highest level since 2015 and equaled $3.1 billion. Adjusted earnings per share hit $3.05.

Speaking about the capital efficiency, I should highlight that in 2019, Cash Return on Total Capital (calculated as net operating cash flow divided by average total capital), the metric I use as a substitution for Return on Total Capital to strip off the effect of non-cash items that distort operating margin, dipped to 12.6%, representing a 2% decrease year-over-year despite higher cash flow.

2020 guidance: Less is more

As I have already mentioned above, Concho Resources revised its 2020 capital budget down by around 10% and now anticipates its investments to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, equally split between the Delaware and Midland Basins (see slide 8 of the presentation). During the earnings call, President of the company Mr. Harper explained that:

We expect this level of investment will result in drilling, completing, and turning online approximately 300 wells during the year.

I think one of the most important things here is that the capex plan reduction is supported by higher efficiency. Put another way, when investments go down 10%, lateral length goes up 10% to 10,000 feet. So, even with lower expenditures, CXO anticipates from 10% to 12% annual oil production growth in 2020 (pro forma for the New Mexico Shelf divestiture).

The dividend coverage deserves inspection

Dividend increases are always great news for stockholders. But how the dividend is going to be funded is a vital matter investors must always scrupulously analyze.

Surely, Concho's annual GAAP loss impacted by non-cash charges and unrealized losses is of secondary importance here. In the past, I sometimes calculated the net income-based payout ratio, but now, I generally ignore it, as net income tells from little to nothing about cash flow and capital investments. In this sense, to avoid sophomoric analysis, we must scrutinize the cash flow statement and the balance sheet to make any conclusions regarding the dividend coverage.

So, in 2019, Concho's operating cash flow (net of working capital) hit $2.84 billion, around 11% above the 2018 result. The spread between the adjusted net income and cash flow was sizeable. The corollary here is that the quality of adjusted net earnings was almost perfect. At the same time, CXO invested more than $3 billion in oil & natural gas properties (e.g., financed drilling and completion of new wells), while another $54 million was used for acquisitions and a $117 million outlay covered additions to property, plant & equipment.

So, the bitter truth is that Concho Resources was organic free cash flow negative in 2019, as its capital investments were barely covered by net cash from operating activities, and this is worrisome news.

For a broader context, in the 2010s, the company clearly had issues with the covering of capex by net CFFO.

Data by YCharts

But the 2019 cash flow was not entirely devastated. Let's take a deeper look at all the investing activities of the company last year. As a reminder, Concho decided to divest non-core assets (e.g., sell New Mexico Shelf to Spur Energy Partners) to improve focus.

So, with $1.26 billion in proceeds from divestments factored in, inorganic free cash flow reached $843 million. Only $100 million were returned to shareholders in dividends, while another $250 million were used to execute the share repurchase program; after all, inorganic FCF was resilient enough to cover shareholder rewards 2.4x.

But, again, there are some bitter takeaways here. The company simply cannot sell assets ad infinitum and pour excessive cash into shareholders' coffers. That is why organic FCF left after financing capex is of greater importance.

However, maybe CXO has a cyclopean cash pile on the balance sheet? The company wrapped the final quarter of the year with $70 million on its accounts, but during most of 2019, it had no cash on the balance sheet, at all.

Data by YCharts

Upon closer inspection, as financing activities showcase, the company uses a credit facility as the principal source of liquidity.

Source: 2019 Form 10-K, page 70

To sum up, while reduced 2020 capex budget inspires confidence the full-year dividend will be covered by FCF, I simply cannot conclude the cash pile is sufficient enough to support dividend distributions if forecasted cash flow falls short of expectations because of WTI price swings or other unpredictable hardships like cost overruns. In this case, the company will have to use borrowed funds to cover shareholder rewards. I am highly skeptical of such practices.

Finally, the question is if after the recent DPS hike CXO became an appealing dividend stock worth considering or not. Here, it is worth noting that it has a very poor Relative Yield score of 2, while the industry average is 7. Frankly speaking, I would not buy the stock, as the yield is meager, and it does not meet my requirements.

Brief remarks on valuation

Compared to Marathon Oil, Concho Resources is trading at a premium. Its Enterprise Value/Net operating cash flow is above 7x while MRO is trading at only 4.7x despite higher CROTC.

Final thoughts

In comparison to Marathon Oil that encountered a steep decline in 2019 revenue and operating cash flow, Concho Resources fared far better. It delivered higher sales and improved net CFFO. However, CXO was still organic FCF negative.

WTI price remains mostly dependent on the OPEC+ decisions and the coronavirus-related news. Oil short-selling has recently temporarily lost steam, but there are no irrefutable arguments why it will not return with greater vigor. In this regard, I am neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.