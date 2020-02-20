In Case EWJ Is Headed For A 40% Drop

I argue here that while the first two of those risks may be significant, the third one probably isn't.

EWJ: Heading For A 30%-40% Decline?

That was a warning Seeking Alpha contributor Harrison Schwartz had for holders of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) in a recent article ("Japan's QE House-Of-Cards Set To Break Its Equity Market"). In that article, Schwartz recommended shorting EWJ as part of a pairs trade with a long position in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Schwartz's article is worth reading in full if you are long EWJ - it's always good to get a variant view - but I want to briefly address one aspect of it below, the focus on the Bank of Japan's potential actions. Following that, for EWJ shareholders who remain bullish, but would like to limit their downside risk in the event Schwartz's warning proves prescient, I'll show an inexpensive way you can hedge it. I'll also show a similar hedge on SPY for comparison purposes, as it's relevant to Schwartz's proposed pairs trade.

The Bank Of Japan Doesn't Look Like A Risk Factor

Of the reasons for concern Harrison Schwartz mentioned for EWJ, two seem inarguable: the recent contraction in Japan's economy, and the effects of the coronavirus. One could argue to what extent those factors are already priced into the ETF, but it seems hard to argue that they're not negative factors. On the contrary, it's easy to argue that the Bank of Japan is unlikely to sell its equity holdings to support its currency, as a couple of commenters on Schwartz's article did. Commenter "Kimbillro" pointed out that there was no reason why the Bank of Japan couldn't print more money to buy more assets. For that matter, the government of Japan could borrow more money to do so, if it wanted to. As I pointed out in a recent article ("Buying Umbrellas When It's Sunny Out"), Japan pays less to borrow than the United States does, despite having a debt to GDP ratio nearly double that of the U.S.

Another argument against the theory that the BOJ would need to sell domestic equities to prop up the yen came from Seeking Alpha contributor Maciej Kedzierski, who rightly noted that, as an export-dependent economy, having a weaker currency is in Japan's interest, because that makes its exports more competitive. That said, Japan's recent economic contraction and the coronavirus are reason enough to consider hedging EWJ, so let's look at a way of doing so.

Hedging Your Bet On Japan

Although Schwartz gave a time frame of a year for EWJ to potentially drop 30% or 40%, for this example, I've used a hedge with an expiration date in September, as the annualized cost of hedging that way is cheaper than hedging out to next year. I am assuming, for the purpose of this example, that you own 1,000 shares of EWJ and are willing to risk a decline of more than 20% by September, but not one larger than that. As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to give you that protection.

Here, the cost was $360, or 0.63% of position value, calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask (in practice, you can often buy options at some price between the bid and ask). The annualized cost, as a percentage of position value, was 1.08%.

For comparison purposes, here's a similar hedge on SPY using the same parameters:

Note that the cost as a percentage of position value was higher here: 0.84%, versus 0.63% for EWJ. Similarly, the annualized cost as a percentage of position value was higher here: 1.45% versus 1.08% for EWJ. This suggests that EWJ may be less risky than SPY at this point.

Wrapping Up: A Word Of Caution

Although my system has generated solid results by using hedging cost as a gauge of options market sentiment, and using that as a guide to future price movements of the underlying security, as with any method, this doesn't work all the time. For example, one of my gauges of options market sentiment was bearish on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) recently, and that stock is up nearly another 24% since I shared my bearish take in this article. Nevertheless, given that it's less expensive to hedge EWJ than SPY here, you ought to consider hedging EWJ if you decide to keep holding it.

